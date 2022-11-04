Read full article on original website
Daisy's Dream
Daisy’s Dream is a vendor in the Urban Hawker food hall that specializes in Peranakan cuisine, and they’ve got the best bowl of laksa in Midtown. The sour soup base very obviously contains a lot of shrimp paste, but there’s enough coconut to balance it out. If you want a less involved (aka less liquid) lunch, get the nasi lemak with a side of meatballs to go and pick at the crispy pink hunks of meat and whole school of fried anchovies as you walk through the chaos outside.
Burmese Kitchen
On weeknights when you’d rather fold 100 fitted sheets than pull out a frying pan and cook dinner, the answer is always Burmese Kitchen. It’s easy to walk in and get a table, and Burmese soups, noodles, and meat and seafood entrées are great across the board. Getting the springy garlic noodles loaded with crunchy fried garlic and pork on your table is non-negotiable. The tea leaf salad is just the right amount of funky and spicy. And the tender bone-in chicken coconut curry is an onion-y dream. Sit among the cheery orange walls and umbrellas hanging overhead and know that this spot will save you any time your weekly dose of cooking dread hits.
Prince Tea House
There aren’t many places in the city where you can live out your Alice in Wonderland tea party fantasies. But at Chinatown’s Prince Tea House, with its velvety pastries, metallic finger sandwich towers, buttery waffles, and china so fancy that it looks like it came from the set of The Crown, that’s exactly what you can do. Open daily at noon, they have everything from smoked salmon salad and scones to egg salad sandwiches–the $55 tea for two includes all of them, plus unlimited tea. Bring a group of friends here, pair your purple yam crêpe cake (our favorite) with teas ranging from oolong or passion fruit to lavender green milk, and dive into a spread that looks more impressive than anything that existed in Alice’s imagination.
Rita's Chilli Chaat Corner
If you’ve tried London’s best pani puri, then you probably already know about this casual spot on The Broadway in Southall. And if you haven’t been here, then you should stop making claims that aren’t true. Rita’s Chilli Chaat Corner is a small, canteen-like spot, filled with shoppers coming from the market and families popping in for a midweek dinner consisting of excellent yoghurty samosa chaat, and refreshing, citrussy pani puri shots. Come here for some of the best Indian street food you can find in London. And order plenty of chaat—there’s a reason it’s in the name.
Yellow Moto Pizzeria
Taking the place of the old Flour + Water Pizzeria (which is set to reopen in North Beach in winter 2023) is Yellow Moto Pizzeria. Name aside, not much else inside the Mission spot has changed, except for the motorcycle-themed makeover and a new menu of cocktails. You can expect a similar lineup of about 11 red and white pies, each one with a chewy crust you should repeatedly dunk in a side of their creamy house ranch. Pretty standard topping combinations include sausage and smoked mozzarella, and garlic with mushrooms and taleggio—they’re nice and well-balanced, but won’t necessarily be the most exciting pizzas you’ve had all year. What is exciting are the mozzarella sticks, stuffed with gooey cheese that oozes out like molten lava. And just like its predecessor, Yellow Moto Pizzeria is a reliable spot for small group hangs over a few pies—plus ricotta meatballs, and thick soft serve with rainbow sprinkles.
Pecorino
According to Pecorino's Instagram, this San Vicente spot invented cacio e pepe, and we're pretty sure that's not true. Here's what we know: Pecorino's food ranges from relatively simple to quite fancy, and the menu’s high prices don’t discriminate. The cheapest thing, a light vegetable soup, is $12, and their “quick light lunch” menu starts at a steep $38. But we don’t leave Pecorino angrily waving our wallets in the air because the food is actually good. There’s a warm cannellini bean salad with generous amounts of bottarga, an excellent amatriciana with al dente bucatini, and a beautiful parchment-baked sole filet topped with potato and zucchini slices that resemble fish scales (like we said, pretty fancy). Our only major complaint is that Pecorino gets really sleepy in a sea of sleepy restaurants. It's the type of restaurant you go to dine alone with your thoughts or with someone who is hard of hearing. The soft jazz playing gets drowned out by the noise of clinking cutlery. On the bright side, there's free parking in the back.
Spin
Spin is like an amusement park for adults–packed with ping pong tables, a DJ, and multiple bars. The Center City spot has an industrial vibe, and is covered in Philly murals and graffiti art. It’s a great place to bite into a juicy burger, short rib and cheddar-loaded nachos, and channel your inner Serena Williams. There are local beers on tap, decent pizza, and TVs everywhere—including near tables in case you feel like shifting from your own game to the Flyers’.
Ox & Tiger
The proliferation of tasting-menu spots over the last few years has been pretty staggering. Ox & Tiger is one that’ll make you wonder “Why haven’t I gotten here sooner?” Last year, the former pop-up took over a space near Union Square, and it’s been turning out the city’s most exciting six-course dinner ever since. The eight-seat place is intimate and run by a two-person team who prepare, serve, and reveal their personal connection to each dish like they’re your closest friends. Grilled strip loin is topped with peanut sauce and served next to a beautiful panko-crusted fried eggplant. Salmon tataki and a creamy coconut mango sauce arrive alongside a bagoong tare-topped seared green mango. A mashup of Japanese and Filipino flavors, the menu changes often, but the dishes always taste genuinely different and new. There’s really no excuse not to get here.
Ashes Burnnit
Of all the stalls in the Urban Hawker food hall, Ashes Burnnit serves the most social media-friendly food. Think over-the-top smash burgers and omelet sandwiches with colorful sauces slapped on them like they’re Pollock paintings (basically, drunk food). The singa roti john—a delightful monstrosity consisting of curry beef, egg, cheese, and other fixings in a hero-like roll—is melt-in-your-mouth, chopped-cheese delicious. But we wouldn’t operate any heavy machinery after eating it.
Tatiana
You might know Kwame Onwuache from his DC restaurants or his run on Top Chef, but you’re about to know him for being the guy who single-handedly made Lincoln Center cool again. Tatiana, located inside David Geffen Hall (the one with the Philharmonic) feels like a quiet nightclub and serves food that blends Afro-Caribbean flavors with iconic New York dishes. Think: egusi dumplings and a mizuna caesar salad with Trini green seasoning. The one thing you must order is the Wagyu short rib pastrami suya, served with little caraway-laced coco bread buns. It’s the best new pastrami sandwich in Manhattan.
Saigon Eden
If you come to Saigon Eden, a large Vietnamese restaurant in downtown Alhambra, and order some pho or a banh mi, you’ll have a perfectly fine meal. But to have a great meal, go for the bún riêu, a rich, tomato-based vermicelli soup that you don’t often find outside of Orange County’s Little Saigon. It comes stocked with ground shrimp and crab meat, giving it a sweet, yet musky flavor, along with big chunks of fried tofu. Definitely snag an order of the cha gio as well, which are crunchy, deep-fried imperial rolls filled with a sweet, fragrant pork and vegetable mix.
Xiang La Hui
It can be a tough gig opening up a Sichuan restaurant in the same neighborhood as Chengdu Taste and Sichuan Impression, but Xiang La Hui has proven it’s possible. While the menu has plenty of overlap with its famous brethren, XLH stands out for its high quality ingredients and balanced use of spice. Take the Chongqing-style fried chicken, which arrives as a mountain of thick boneless chicken chunks cooked in fragrant spices and doused in red chiles, or the boiled fish soup, which comes with juicy, hand-sized filets of tilapia floating in a briney, pickled vegetable broth. The dining room is also fairly upscale, making it a good option to take your parents when they come visit.
Serenidad
Serenidad is a Latin-inspired eatery that brings a jolt of new culinary life to the limited dining scene in Cascade Heights thanks to rising star chef and owner Deborah VanTrece (Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours and Oreatha’s at the Point, also in Cascade). With a snazzy bar, furry lights, and buckled-pillow booths, Serenidad is as fun and eclectic as VanTrece’s other food fusions. We like inventive dishes such as the Lomo Saltado, a flavorful take on steak frites, consisting of stir-fried ribeye and a bed of fries smothered under sauteed vegetable and drinks like Mama Coco (rum, Mexican corn liqueur, agave, and vanilla bitters).
Pocha
Pocha is a Mexican spot on York Blvd that blends flavors from both sides of the border, along with lots of hot pink and messages of female empowerment on the walls. You come here for a mix of traditional dishes and some creative spins that actually work: freshly charred elote with crema and cotija cheese, shrimp ceviche with Persian cucumbers and toasted sesame oil, and an ingenious creation called la burrita. It's a burrito made with a thin crepe that's incredibly fluffy, delicious, and light enough to contemplate ordering a second one. Go with the braised brisket as your protein option because it's tender and juicy, or try one of Pocha's vegan options, too.
Magnolia Cafe
In the second year of my Communication major, I panicked about graduating without any “tangible” skills and did what every college student does to make themselves feel marketable: I picked up a Business minor. That ended up being almost a complete waste of time, but I did add a few business-y phrases to my repertoire that I pull out in casual conversation to seem very smart. One of them is this:
Norma's
Thanks to their massive crunchy-on-the-outside, tender-on-the-inside housemade biscuits, Norma’s serves the best breakfast sandwiches in Ridgewood. You can get any of their breakfast and lunch sandwiches on your choice of bread (challah, sourdough, etc.), but it’s hard not to order the Ham and Scallion—with ham from Morscher’s Pork Store down the street—on a cheddar biscuit every time. The Ranchero on a plain biscuit is also an excellent choice. As long as there’s a biscuit in your bag when you leave this neighborhood coffee shop and bakery, you did the right thing.
Grou Coffee + Cowork
Grou is a coffee shop/coworking space hybrid near Merrick Park. They serve espresso and drip coffee from the nearby Per’La and provide an assortment of tarts, pastries, and desserts sourced from local restaurants and bakeries. Grou also has an adjacent coworking space with eight private offices, but it’s only accessible for $30 an hour and it’s far from luxurious. Unless you’re desperate, work from the cafe and outdoor tables, which are comfortable enough and cost $0 an hour. Just make sure your laptop is fully charged because there aren’t many outlets to choose from.
The Tent (At The End Of The Universe)
Any festival aficionado will have had good, bad, and downright odd experiences in a tent. But none would have required hallucinogens and appetite-reducing chemicals quite as much as dinner at The Tent (at the End of the Universe). The ‘cool’ restaurant in Fitzrovia is an immersive experience in try-hardness. Boxes like ‘artist’s residency’, ‘ex-Noma chef’, and ‘DJ’ are all ticked, but so too are 'undercooked flatbread', 'an underwhelming £24 prawn', and 'an atmosphere of palpable awkwardness'.
Southern Girl Desserts
With a second location in Watts, this popular Baldwin Hills shop sells southern-style desserts like peach cobbler, as well as creative cupcake flavors like chicken and waffle, pecan, and Hennessy and Coke. South Girl Desserts is also known for its Friday pies available for pre-order, including sweet potato, sweet potato pecan, and lemon ice box.
16 Great Chicago Restaurants For Thanksgiving Dinner
Chicago has lots of great restaurants that serve Thanksgiving dinner (with varying degrees of traditionalism), and our guide has you covered for a number of different scenarios—particularly the main one, i.e. forcing your family to eat in public so they can’t get into screaming fights about religion, politics, or whether or not you spoiled the latest Netflix show by mentioning a tiny detail from episode 8.
