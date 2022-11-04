Holiday in Paradise Presented by FPL to Feature "Ferris" Wheel as This Year's Surprise Guest

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (November 4, 2022) –The world’s only 35-foot, 700-ton holiday sand tree will soon return to the West Palm Beach waterfront, and this year’s new element is Ferris the Ferris wheel. The month-long Holiday in Paradise (HIP) campaign will kick off on Thursday, December 1, at the Clematis by Night Holiday Tree Lighting from 6 – 9 p.m. on the Great Lawn.

Ferris, powered by Land Rover Palm Beach, is Sandi’s long-lost cousin. When Ferris heard HIP was crowned last year’s “Best Public Holiday Lights Display” by USA TODAY 10Best, he knew he had to celebrate with Sandi’s friends and fans. With the addition of Ferris to this year’s activities, guests will have a new, aerial view of HIP and Sandi.

“Holiday in Paradise will soon be in full swing, and this year’s celebration will be the best yet with the addition of Ferris,” said Mayor Keith A. James. “There is much to celebrate this season, including Sandi’s win as the ‘Best Public Holiday Lights Display’ in 2021 and our first-ever presenting sponsor, Florida Power & Light. This holiday season will surely be special in our City and we can’t wait to celebrate with Sandi, Ferris and all of you!”

“If you love Sandi’s shows from a ground view, wait until you see them from 65 feet in the air,” said Mary Pinak, community events manager for the City of West Palm Beach. “For long-time Sandi fans, it will be enlightening to see her from above. We know first-time visitors will be blown away by this unique holiday celebration which keeps getting better and better.”

Ferris rides will be available from 6 – 10 p.m. nightly throughout the month of December. The 65-foot Ferris wheel features gondola seating and its own light show. Tickets are $5 per rider for a single ride or $20 per rider for unlimited rides for one night (plus sales tax and processing fees). Tickets are required for guests aged three and older, and patrons are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance at wpb.org/events. An adult must accompany anyone under 42” in height. Additional restrictions apply and can be found on the City’s website.

Sandi’s synchronized music and light shows will run nightly on the quarter hour from 6 – 10 p.m. through December (except on days with scheduled special events). In sync with Sandi’s show, the dancing Centennial Fountain will again be joining Sandi’s nightly party. On Saturday, December 31, Sandi’s shows and Ferris’ rides will be extended through midnight. Other daily mainstays throughout HIP include additional sand sculptures that are a combined 100 tons of sand and memory-making photo spots.

In addition to nightly shows, HIP includes several opportunities for free or low-cost family-friendly holiday-themed fun. Notable events include:

Thursday, December 1 - Clematis by Night Holiday Tree Lighting: 6 – 9 p.m. | Great Lawn | FREE

The kickoff to HIP, the Clematis by Night Holiday Tree Lighting features a momentous countdown to the start of the holiday season. The evening will include remarks from local leaders, a live performance by Remix, South Florida’s premiere party band, on the NewDay USA Stage, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, a holiday shopping boutique in the Lake Pavilion and more.

Friday, December 9: Screen on the Green (a holiday triple feature) 6 p.m. | Great Lawn | FREE

Bring blankets and chairs for a holiday triple feature (two short films, and one feature film). Movies to be shown are Olaf’s Frozen Adventure (G), Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice (G) and A Christmas Story 2 (PG).

Saturday, December 17 - Sandi and Santa’s Annual Pancake Breakfast: 9 a.m. – noon (three seatings are available to choose from: 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.) | Lake Pavilion near the Great Lawn | $15 per person (plus sales tax and processing fees); tickets must be purchased in advance at wpb.org/events

Families are encouraged to get their tickets quickly, as this event is a consistent sellout. In addition to a pancake breakfast, guests will have private access to Santa and Mrs. Claus and a ticket to Ferris’ only daytime ride of the season.

Sunday, December 18 - Sunday on the Waterfront featuring Aloha Islanders: 4 – 7 p.m. | Great Lawn

Dancers from Hawaii, Tahiti, Samoa, and New Zealand will perform high-energy routines, giving residents and visitors an authentic Polynesian performance – without booking an international flight. A true West Palm Beach tradition, the holiday-inspired tropical island spectacular is complete with beautiful hula dancers and daring fire performers. The show is interactive and appropriate for all ages.

Saturday, December 31 – Sandi’s Last Night (New Year’s Eve): 6 p.m. – midnight

Save the date for Sandi’s final swan song. Sandi’s nightly music and light shows are extended until midnight.

HIP was recognized in 2021 as the USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice for “Best Public Holiday Lights Display.” The recognition was “the cherry on top” of Sandi’s 10th birthday celebration. Sandi has also received numerous international and regional awards, including “Best New Event” and “Best Event within an Existing Festival” by the International Festivals and Events Association, “Most Innovative Project” by the Florida Festivals and Events Association, and a Henry Award from VISIT FLORIDA. Sandi has been featured in The Huffington Post, Thrillist, CNN, Martha Stewart, Travel + Leisure, and The Ellen Show.

Holiday in Paradise presented by FPL sponsors/partners to date include Land Rover Palm Beach, Joe DiMaggio Children’s Health Specialty Center, Dunkin’, Discover The Palm Beaches, NewDay USA, 97.9 WRMF, SUNNY 107.9, New Country 103.1, X 102.3, PARTY 96.3, News Talk 850 WFTL, FOX Sports 640 AM, WPBF 25 News, West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority, Best Western Palm Beach Lakes, Hawthorne Suites by Wyndham West Palm Beach, WPB Magazine, West Palm Beach Community Redevelopment Agency, The Palm Beach Post, West Palm Beach Marriott, Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, Historic Northwest Neighborhood, Northwood Village, Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach and Florida Power & Light.

HIP is held on the West Palm Beach Great Lawn (100 N. Clematis St.). For more information about HIP and other City of West Palm Beach events, please visit wpb.org/events, call (561) 822-1515 (TTY: 800-955-8771) or follow the City of West Palm Beach on Facebook @CityofWPB and on Twitter and Instagram @westpalmbch. Follow Sandi on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook @Sanditreewpb.

Full Holiday in Paradise activities… December 2022

Daily Events:

Sandi shows - Sandi’s nightly music and light show will run on the quarter hour (except during special events) from 6 – 10 p.m.

Ferris rides – Ferris wheel rides are available nightly from 6 – 10 p.m. Tickets are $5 per rider for a single ride or $20 per rider for unlimited rides for one night (plus sales tax and processing fees). Tickets are required for guests aged three and older, and patrons are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance at wpb.org/events. An adult must accompany anyone under 42” in height. Additional restrictions apply and can be found on the City’s website.

**Sandi shows and Ferris rides will operate from 6 p.m. – midnight on New Year’s Eve in celebration of the new year.

West Palm Beach GreenMarket

Saturdays | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Best Farmers Market in the U.S. Two Years in a Row (according to a Readers’ Choice poll by USA TODAY 10Best)

The West Palm Beach GreenMarket features more than 110 vendors selling various products, including fresh fruits and vegetables, coffees and teas, flowers and plants, homemade specialty items, desserts, treats, and so much more. Live entertainment at the GreenMarket is sponsored by Joe Dimaggio’s Children’s Health Specialty Center.

This season’s theme is “Sweet Success” in honor of the Market’s back-to-back wins as the “Best Farmers Market” in the U.S., according to a USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice poll.

The West Palm Beach GreenMarket's mission is to provide the community with seasonal access to locally grown fresh fruits, vegetables, plants, and agricultural products. The market supports the southeast Florida agricultural community and stimulates agricultural development, particularly in Palm Beach County, by providing an outlet for locally grown crops and specialty products.

In addition to the USA TODAY 10Best recognition, the GreenMarket has been featured in The Boston Globe and named the No. 1 greenmarket in Florida by Cooking Light magazine. In 2021, the GreenMarket was recognized by VISIT FLORIDA with a prestigious silver Flagler Award at the tourism marketing cooperative's annual Florida Governor's Conference on Tourism.

Parking is available in City of West Palm Beach public garages, which are the Clematis, Banyan, City Center, Sapodilla, and Evernia garages. The Banyan and Evernia garages are closest to the event and subject to the City’s all-day weekend flat rate of $5. The City Center, Clematis and Sapodilla garages will be free during market hours, with current parking rates in effect afterward. Free Circuit vehicles will be available during market hours to take patrons to and from their vehicles (see Circuit’s website for more details). Those interested in arriving by boat can also take advantage of the City's free public docks. The Clematis Street Dock is the closest dock to the market. Those who wish to arrive by trolley may take the Green or Yellow Line routes, a map of which is available on the Downtown Development Authority’s website. Please note, the Yellow Line route opens at 11 a.m. on Saturdays.

Key December GreenMarket dates:

Weekly Pop-up Workshops, which run on Dunkin’ –

Visitors to the West Palm Beach GreenMarket are encouraged to visit the City’s website, wpb.org/events, to pre-register for weekly Pop-up Workshops. From flower arrangements to a DIY dog toy craft, these interactive sessions offer fun lessons on GreenMarket-related topics.

December 17: Sandi and Santa’s Annual Pancake Breakfast, 9 a.m. – noon (three seating’s are available to choose from – 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.) | Lake Pavilion near the Great Lawn | $15 per person (plus sales tax and processing fees); tickets must be purchased in advance at wpb.org/events

December 3: History & Architecture Walking Tours

Join architect and local historian Rick Gonzalez on this fun and lively tour of downtown West Palm Beach. The popular 90-minute guided tour begins on the Great Lawn by the WPB Tiki. $10 fee and all proceeds benefit the Historical Society of Palm Beach County. To register, visit pbchistory.org or call (561) 832-4164, ext. 100.

Families are encouraged to get their tickets quickly, as this event is a consistent sellout. In addition to a pancake breakfast, guests will have private access to visit Santa and Mrs. Claus and a ticket to Ferris, the only day-time ride of the season.

There will be a West Palm Beach GreenMarket on Saturday, December 24 AND on Saturday, December 31

CLEMATIS BY NIGHT

Thursdays, 6 – 9 p.m.

Great Lawn, 100 N. Clematis St. | All performances will be live on the NewDay USA Stage

December 1 Clematis by Night Holiday Tree Lighting: The kickoff to HIP, the Clematis by Night Holiday Tree Lighting features a momentous countdown to the start of the holiday season. The evening will include remarks from local leaders, a live performance by Remix, South Florida’s premiere party band, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, a holiday shopping boutique in the Lake Pavilion and more.

About ReMix: Together for more than 10 years, ReMix is well known for showcasing a wide variety of music selections at an unmatched level of high energy. They perform hits from various decades and genres including, but not limited to, Top 40, Latin, oldies, R&B, rock, and more.

December 8: The Gin & Tonics (‘80s, ‘90s and Rock and Roll)

The Gin & Tonics are a South Florida-based ‘80s and ‘90s rock experience. Comprised of seasoned musicians, the band takes top hits from two dynamic decades in music and make them their own.

December 15: Valerie Tyson (R&B/Top 40/Variety)

The Valerie Tyson Band is a soulful and electrifying band that performs classic and modern music. The band specializes in today's Top 40 hits, jazz, classic rock, R&B, and reggae and is known to keep the party rocking and the dance floor packed.

December 22: Bobby Rodriguez Orchestra (Jazz Orchestra)

The Bobby Rodriguez Orchestra, an 18-piece Jazz Big Band, was formed in 1981, playing swing and Bebop from the 1940s. As the years went on, their repertoire expanded and now includes jazz, pop, swing, bebop, and Latin beats. A third of its members have been playing with the band for more than 20 years, and have performed with the likes of Stan Kenton, Maynard Ferguson, Woody Herman, the Count Basie Orchestra, Justin Timberlake and the Miami Sound Machine.

December 29: NO CLEMATIS BY NIGHT! ENJOY THE HOLIDAYS!

***Enjoy Sandi's nightly music and light shows and Ferris rides from 6 – 10 p.m.

SCREEN ON THE GREEN

December 9, Fun starts at 6 p.m.

A Holiday Triple feature!

Great Lawn, 100 N. Clematis St.

Bring blankets and chairs for a holiday triple feature (two short films, and one feature film). Movies to be shown are Olaf’s Frozen Adventure (G), Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice (G) and A Christmas Story 2 (PG). Refreshments will be available for purchase.

SUNDAY ON THE WATERFRONT

December 18, 4 – 7 p.m.

Great Lawn, 100 North Clematis Street (NOTE: Event will be held by Sandi on the Great Lawn on the NewDay USA Stage NOT at the Meyer Amphitheatre)

Aloha Islanders

The Aloha Islanders will be back for a festive Sunday on the Waterfront! Dancers from Hawaii, Tahiti, Samoa, and New Zealand will perform high-energy routines for guests of all ages.

The annual Aloha Islanders Sunday on the Waterfront gives residents and visitors of West Palm Beach a chance to experience an authentic, high-energy Polynesian performance without having to book an international flight. The group will perform their holiday-inspired tropical island spectacular, complete with beautiful hula dancers and daring fire dancers! This interactive show is appropriate for all ages.

Sunday on the Waterfront is the coolest scene in downtown West Palm Beach. This FREE family-friendly concert series is held year-round on the third Sunday of each month and features a variety of national and regional recording artists.

SANDI’S LAST NIGHT – NEW YEAR’S EVE: Saturday, December 31 from 6 p.m. - midnight

Save the date for Sandi’s final swan song.

In case you missed it… November 2022

Key November GreenMarket dates:

November 19: History & Architecture Walking Tours

Join architect and local historian Rick Gonzalez on this fun and lively tour of downtown West Palm Beach. The popular 90-minute guided tour begins on the Great Lawn by the WPB Tiki. $10 fee and all proceeds benefit the Historical Society of Palm Beach County. To register, visit pbchistory.org or call (561) 832-4164, ext. 100.

CLEMATIS BY NIGHT

Thursdays, 6 – 9 p.m.

Great Lawn, 100 N. Clematis St.

November 3: Making Faces (Rock/Reggae/Funk) https://www.makingfacesmusic.com/

West Palm Beach-based MAKING FACES is known for its unique brand of "ROGGUNK,” infusing rock, reggae, and funk. The band has shared the stage for notable performers such as The Offspring, Barenaked Ladies, The Original Wailers, Fortunate Youth, Less Than Jake, Reel Big Fish, and more.

November 10: Hot Sauce Moon (Classic & Folk Rock)

Hot Sauce Moon covers a wide range of genres – they call it Eclectricity! Styles include classic rock, folk rock, a hint of blues, a pinch of New Orleans, a dash of country, a sprinkle of originals, and some traditional tunes. This recipe makes for some truly Hot Sauce.

November 17: Terry Hanck Band (Blues) www.terryhanck.net

Terry Hanck is well known for his hard-blowing sax, incredible range, and gusty vocals. He draws on a vast repertoire of songs, including many originals, and his energetic performances spotlight an artist at the peak of his craft. Terry Hanck brings a polished "festival" show that has wowed audiences throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe.

November 24: NO CLEMATIS BY NIGHT! Happy Thanksgiving!

SCREEN ON THE GREEN

November 11, 7 – 10 p.m.

Minions: The Rise of Gru (PG)

Great Lawn, 100 N. Clematis St.

Minions: The Rise of Gru is the untold story of one kid’s dream to become the world’s greatest supervillain. Refreshments will be available for purchase.

SUNDAY ON THE WATERFRONT

November 20, 4 – 7 p.m.

Meyer Amphitheatre, 104 Datura Street

Big City Dogs http://bigcitydogsband.com/DogHouse.htm (Classic Rock/Blues)

The Big City Dogs are a South Florida-based classic rock and blues band who pay tribute to great bands of the ‘60s thru the 2000s. Classic cover favorites performed by the band include hits by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Bon Jovi, The Eagles, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Hootie and the Blowfish and many more. The “DOGS” are known to perform country and Motown hits as well, so concert-goers should be ready for a little bit of everything.

Sunday on the Waterfront is the coolest scene in downtown West Palm Beach. This FREE family-friendly concert series is held year-round on the third Sunday of each month and features a variety of national and regional recording artists.

January 2023 (what is confirmed to-date)

Key January GreenMarket dates:

January 7: History & Architecture Walking Tours

Join architect and local historian Rick Gonzalez on this fun and lively tour of downtown West Palm Beach. The popular 90-minute guided tour begins on the Great Lawn by the WPB Tiki. $10 fee and all proceeds benefit the Historical Society of Palm Beach County. To register, visit pbchistory.org or call (561) 832-4164, ext. 100.

February 2023

Key February GreenMarket dates:

February 4: History & Architecture Walking Tours

Join architect and local historian Rick Gonzalez on this fun and lively tour of downtown West Palm Beach. The popular 90-minute guided tour begins on the Great Lawn by the WPB Tiki. $10 fee and all proceeds benefit the Historical Society of Palm Beach County. To register, visit pbchistory.org or call (561) 832-4164, ext. 100.

