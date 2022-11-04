ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Infatuation

Where To Preorder Thanksgiving Pies In NYC

There are about 40 reasons why you may be interested in ordering a pie this Thanksgiving. Here are a few: You want to go all out after you had a quiet holiday last year, nobody’s bringing dessert to the function, pumpkin pie is delicious. Whatever the reason, scroll down to check “pie?” off of your holiday to-do list.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

A&E Seals $249M Buy of LeFrak’s Southern Brooklyn Multifamily Portfolio

Who says transactions aren’t closing today? Well, A&E Real Estate is here to prove them all wrong. The firm just closed on its acquisition of 14 multifamily properties in southern Brooklyn, Commercial Observer can first report. The LeFrak Organization was the seller of the portfolio, which comprises 1,212 apartments,...
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

A (happy) proposal on the Brooklyn Heights Promenade

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS — Ahmad Hosman surprised the love of his life on the Brooklyn Heights Promenade recently when — on bended knee — he asked her to marry him. A smiling Qaderi said, “Yes!” and sealed the deal with a kiss. Hosman’s best friend Mansoor...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Customer, 25, found dying inside iconic Williamsburg social club Toñitas

A 25-year-old customer was found dying inside legendary Brooklyn social club Toñitas, police said Monday. Police responding to a 911 call discovered Mario Xo-Pop bruised with cuts on his back and hip inside the lively watering hole also known as Caribbean Social Club in Williamsburg about 9:45 p.m. Sunday. Medics rushed Xo-Pop to Woodhull Hospital, but he could not be saved. Local residents ...
BROOKLYN, NY
ilovetheupperwestside.com

The Best Fried Chicken on the Upper West Side

For most of my life, fried chicken was not something that was treated with much respect on the Upper West Side. We’ve always had murky fast food options and Chinese takeout spots featuring dishes that were not quite so commonly found in China. And, of course, the many Latin restaurants would have some sort of fried chicken dishes available for you. But outside of Blondies wings, few places have done justice to the battered bird up until a few years ago.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Hager buys controversial site by Brooklyn Botanic Garden

Isaac Hager and Daryl Hagler have purchased the Crown Heights site where Bruce Eichner’s Continuum Company sought to build a 1,500-unit residential development, The Real Deal has learned. The pair paid $43 million in an all-cash deal for the former Spice Factory site at 960 Franklin Avenue, according to...
BROOKLYN, NY
brickunderground.com

How to find a rent-stabilized apartment in NYC

Finding a rent-stabilized apartment in New York City can be life changing and here’s why: You get automatic lease renewals and your rent increases are capped by the Rent Guidelines Board, typically 5 percent a year or lower. But even though there are one million rent-stabilized apartments in NYC, they can be difficult to find—unless you know where to look.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Review

Why is everything on Broadway closing?

Ask any avid theater goer what their Broadway must-see shows are and the response will likely be anything from theatrical classics such as “The Phantom of the Opera” or “The Music Man” to newer favorites such as “Beetlejuice” or “Dear Evan Hansen.” Despite the general popularity of the aforementioned shows, all four will be closed by February.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
evgrieve.com

Wegmans watch on Astor Place

As you likely noticed in the past few weeks, the landmarked 770 Broadway at Eighth Street/Lafayette is behind a layer of plywood... ...with a plywood rendering, which looks exactly like the current building... Gut renovations continue inside the retail space on the NW corner of Eighth Street at Lafayette ......
MANHATTAN, NY
News 12

Police: 25-year-old Brooklyn man found dead in Williamsburg

The NYPD is investigating the death of a 25-year-old man in Williamsburg. Police say a 911 call led them to discover Mario Xo-Pop, 25 of Brooklyn, unconscious at 244 Grand St. around 9:45 p.m. He was rushed to a hospital where he later died. Officials found Xo-Pop had bruising and...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Infatuation

The Best Pancakes In NYC

Sure, you can make pancakes at home, but you always have to throw the first one (or two or three) away. Somehow, it’s never quite as satisfying as rolling up to a restaurant and having someone else present you with a stack of perfect, fluffy discs of pure carbohydrates to power your day. Whether you’re a fan of a classic buttermilk short stack or prefer something a little more inventive, these are some of the best pancakes in NYC.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

Max's Es-Ca

When you walk into Max’s Es-Ca, you’ll feel like you’re at a dinner party being thrown by a friend who just read three Martha Stewart books about hosting. Do you want to sit at a table for six even though you’re only a party of two? Are you in the mood for a burger at dinner even though it’s only supposed to be available for lunch? Does some bacon sound good in the bacon-less spinach fettuccine? The team at this Italian spot on Staten Island will accommodate any reasonable request—and the food here is really good.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
cititour.com

Dim Sum Palace to Expand with 8th New York City Location

Dim Sum Palace, New York’s destination for made- to-order Dim Sum and traditional Cantonese cuisine will open its newest and largest location in Chinatown on December 18, 2022. The new location will be located at 27 Division Street with seating for more than 200 guests on two levels, including banquet rooms for special events. It will also operate as traditional Dim Sum destinations in the past, staying open until 4am.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

These 10 NYC Neighborhoods Are the Best for Apartment Hunters Right Now

The last year in NYC real estate has been a nightmare, with everything from rent-stabilized apartments to high-end condos seeing skyrocketing prices. But with rising interest rates upending the housing market, things are finally starting to cool off, especially in a few neighborhoods. A new StreetEasy report analyzes NYC neighborhoods...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
178K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy