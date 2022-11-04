When you walk into Max’s Es-Ca, you’ll feel like you’re at a dinner party being thrown by a friend who just read three Martha Stewart books about hosting. Do you want to sit at a table for six even though you’re only a party of two? Are you in the mood for a burger at dinner even though it’s only supposed to be available for lunch? Does some bacon sound good in the bacon-less spinach fettuccine? The team at this Italian spot on Staten Island will accommodate any reasonable request—and the food here is really good.

