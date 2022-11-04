ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Fenix Arts artists to host small works show

A bunch of Fayetteville artists will host a small works show this winter, just in time for the holidays. Fenix Arts artists this week announced plans to host a show featuring small, affordable works of art intended to be appropriate for gift-giving from Nov. 18-Dec. 23 at their gallery space, located inside Millar Lodge at Mount Sequoyah Center (150 N. Skyline Drive in Fayetteville).
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
2022 Eureka Springs Arkansas Holiday Events and Attractions

Eureka Springs is one of our families favorite weekend getaway locations. They have such a unique variety of things to experience. The holiday season is a great time to visit. It’s a just a short drive from Tulsa and has so many fun things to offer for a winter vacation.
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
Weekly deals & more: Thanksgiving meals, sides, meats, and more

Weekly deals content comes from our sponsors. For more info on how to become a sponsor of the Fayetteville Flyer, call Dustin at 479-387-1002 or send us an email. When it’s time to order your new Subaru, our sales staff will guide you through the process. Adventure Subaru is here each step of the way, and long after the sale. Start here.
New restaurants open at Northwest Arkansas Mall

A few new restaurants have opened recently inside the Northwest Arkansas Mall, and at least one more is on the way. Hawaiian restaurant Taste of Hawaii, Filipino restaurant It’s Sa Wrap, and funnel cake/cotton candy and popcorn spot Sugar Daddy’s have opened in the food court in the last year.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
City to celebrate completion of Mission-Razorback trail connector

Officials are ready to celebrate a new bikeway connector between the Razorback Greenway and Mission Boulevard. A ribbon-cutting ceremony and walking tour is scheduled for 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7 at the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Prospect Street by Wilson Park. Speakers will include Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan, along...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
All-way stop coming to intersection of Church and Rock in Fayetteville

A change is coming to the intersection at South Church Avenue and West Rock Street in downtown Fayetteville. Crews are scheduled to install all-way stop signs at the intersection on Monday, Nov. 7, according to a news release. The intersection currently only includes stop signs for east-west traffic on Rock Street.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Polls open until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday for Election Day

Polls will be open until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Washington County for the 2022 general election. In addition to voting for a new governor, area residents will cast ballots for candidates for U.S. Senate and Congress, four state ballot initiatives, and several state, county and local races. Voters can check...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
Bike business is big business in Fayetteville

Fayetteville is the sixth most bicycle-friendly city in the U.S., according to the League of American Bicyclists. The city has 38 registered bike-friendly businesses (BFBs), eight more than in June 2021. By comparison, Bentonville has 11, and Rogers has five. Why it matters: Bike-friendly communities are attractive to a growing...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Tornadoes, thunderstorms damage parts of the River Valley

POTEAU, Okla. — Severe storms damaged parts of the River Valley Friday night. Powers lines were knocked down outside of Heavener and Octavia, according to Dennis Yocum, emergency manager. Firefighters reported working two house fires, possibly caused by lightning strikes. One was in Poteau and one in the town...
MANSFIELD, AR
Who Has The Best French Dips In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

A french dip sandwich is one of life's little joys, and every once in a while I'll come across a great one. In Fort Smith, there are a few places to get a French dip, and the first one that comes to mind is Ed Walker's. A french dip is a type of roast beef sandwich that you dip in Aujus sauce, and it tastes delicious.
FORT SMITH, AR
Wind damage and flash flood concern growing for Friday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee has growing concerns over damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and flash flooding that could all be possible Friday evening.Watch the videocast above to learn more. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Fort Smith, Arkansas, crews rescue drivers from flooded roads

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Drivers in Fort Smith got stuck on flooded roads as storms hit the area Friday night. Law enforcement said they performed about half-a-dozen swift-water rescues in the city. Drivers said they didn't realize just how high the water had gotten. Some of the worst spots...
FORT SMITH, AR
Weather Blog: Severe thunderstorms likely Friday afternoon

Severe weather is likely across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley starting tomorrow afternoon, with damaging winds and tornadoes possible. A huge dip in the jet stream, combined with a powerful low pressure system currently positioned in Arizona, will trigger thunderstorm development across Eastern OK and Western AR tomorrow. Strong wind shear ahead of the system will allow for some of the storms to be severe, though the amount of instability, or “thunderstorm fuel”, is still in question.
LE FLORE COUNTY, OK
Damage reported from Friday's severe storms

Severe storms damaged parts of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley Friday evening. According to law enforcement in Sebastian County, there were six swift water rescues. There were no injuries reported in the area. According to a report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 6-year-old girl is dead and a 43-year-old...
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
Another Arkansas food exec arrested, this time for entering home uninvited and sleeping in woman’s bed

Fayetteville, Arkansas is apparently not the best city for high-up executives at multimillion-dollar food companies. In September, following an Arkansas Razorbacks football game, Beyond Meat chief operating officer Doug Ramsey was arrested and charged with terroristic threats and third-degree battery for an incident that saw him allegedly bite the nose of a man in a Fayetteville parking garage. (Ramsey was suspended by Beyond Meat and then later left the company.)
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

