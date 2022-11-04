ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

disneyfoodblog.com

The WORST Disney World Hotels for 2023

Not all Disney World Resort hotels are created equally. In fact, some might just be downright WRONG for you and your travel party. There’s no doubt that each Disney World Resort hotel comes with its own set of pros and cons, but how can you decide which one is right for you? That’s where we come in — so let’s take a look at the WORST Disney World hotels for 2023!
disneydining.com

Disney Scraps New Attraction, Citing an Unsolvable Problem with Guests

An exciting Disney Parks attraction was totally scrapped as it presented a problem that was unsolvable–even for Imagineers. In recent months, Guests who frequent their favorite Disney Park–especially the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort–have been extremely vocal about their frustrations related to massive crowds and “insanely” long lines for attractions, dining venues, rides, and shows. The introduction of Genie+ and Lightning Lane hasn’t really helped to diffuse long lines in the queues, in the opinion of many Guests.
CALIFORNIA STATE
disneydining.com

The Disney World Ride No One Talks About

You’ve planned, budgeted, and packed for the most amazing Walt Disney World Resort vacation! While most Guests rush off to Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom… most miss a fun ride in plain sight. We call ourselves Disney pros, but even...
Tyla

Man praised after refusing to move when he blocked family's view at Disney World

A man has been met with support from the internet after explaining why he refused to move for a family with children while watching a fireworks display at Disney World. With Disney World being the place of wonder and magic that it is (for the most part, anyway), it's natural for visitors to want to try and soak up every single experience the theme park offers while visiting.
FLORIDA STATE
disneydining.com

Widow of Man Who Died After Riding Disney’s PeopleMover Speaks Out

We previously shared the tragic news of an 83-year-old man who died after riding the iconic Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopoleMover attraction at Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom Park. Now, the widow of the deceased man is speaking out. The elderly man suffered a “cardiac event” after riding Magic...
PALM COAST, FL
TheStreet

Hotel Near Las Vegas Strip Charges Astronomical Room Rate

A mere mention from a popular influencer can sometimes send an out-of-the-way restaurant or bed-and-breakfast more business than it can handle. At other times, the hotel itself creates a room or package specifically for viral content. A 10-minute drive from the Las Vegas strip, the Palms Casino Resort positions itself...
LAS VEGAS, NV
disneydining.com

Guess Who Made the List of “Worst Value” in Florida Travel Destinations! (Hint: It’s Not Disney!)

If you’re looking to get the most bang for your buck on vacation, you’re going to want to skip this Central Florida destination, and surprise, it’s not Disney World. There’s a misconception floating around that people who like to vacation in Central Florida don’t care about the cost when it comes to going on a getaway. But a majority of tourists who visit the Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort say price and value are very important.
ORLANDO, FL
disneydining.com

Popular Universal Attraction Set to Be Demolished Next Year

Universal Studios Hollywood is one of the smaller theme parks, but is packed with loads of fun for the entire family. Guests can ride on flying benches on Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, or they can become a minion on Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem. For thrill-seekers, Guests can head to the lower lot and fight Megatron on Transformers: The Ride 3D, see terrifying dinosaurs on Jurassic World: The Ride, or find themselves surrounded by mummies on the indoor roller coaster, Revenge of the Mummy.
TheStreet

Carnival Cruise Line Makes a Major Beverage Change

Entire social-media groups are devoted to the various all-you-can-drink packages offered by the major cruise lines. People love to share not only what their favorite drinks are, but their thoughts on the best bars, favorite bartenders, and (sometimes) exactly how much value they managed to extract from the drink packages they bought.

