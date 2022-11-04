ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Boston

Police: Mass. man charged after driving 107 mph with child in car

BOW, N.H. - New Hampshire State Police say they clocked a driver from Massachusetts going 107 mph with a child in the backseat on Interstate 93.A trooper reported a white car sped past him on the highway in the town of Bow on Saturday. The trooper initiated a traffic stop, and noted there was a woman in the passenger seat and a boy in the back.Jonathan Hosmer, a 36-year-old from Andover, was arrested. He's being charged with reckless operation and endangering the welfare of a child.Police said Hosmer was released on personal recognizance and will appear in Concord District Court at a later date. 
BOW, NH
whdh.com

Stabbing in Boston leaves man injured, police say

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police said they are searching for a suspect after a stabbing in Boston Sunday morning. Calls for the incident at Atkinson and South Hampton Streets came in at 10:14 a.m., according to officials. Boston Police said the victim, a man, was stabbed in the shoulder and that...
BOSTON, MA
i95 ROCK

I-84 Connecticut and New York Traffic Alert From Danbury Emergency Management

Here is a heads-up for all of you, including me, who travel each and every day on that magical stretch of road called I-84 from Connecticut to New York and vice versa. According to the Twitter and Facebook pages of Danbury Emergency Management, beginning next Monday, November 14th a section of I-84 with be going through some resurfacing and will cause a wee bit of a problem for a few days. Fun things like lane closures will be happening. I can't imagine a more dreaded word combo for a daily commuter than a "LANE CLOSURE." Two words that when put together send cold chills down the spine of someone late to work and a very important meeting with the boss as they hear them uttered by our traffic announcers over the airwaves.
DANBURY, CT
NECN

22-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Middlesex Turnpike in Burlington, Mass.

A 22-year-old Massachusetts man was killed Sunday afternoon when his motorcycle was involved in a crash in Burlington, officials announced. Police officers responded to the Middlesex Turnpike at the intersection of Blue Sky Drive around 12:50 p.m. for a reported crash and found a motorcycle and sedan upon arrival, according to a joint press release from the Burlington Police Department and the Middlesex District Attorney's Office.
BURLINGTON, MA
NECN

Person Fatally Shot in Brockton

A homicide investigation is underway in Brockton, Massachusetts, after a person was fatally shot just after midnight, according to police. Very few details have been released but Brockton police confirmed officers responded to James Street around 12:29 a.m. Sunday after receiving a gunfire alert from ShotSpotter, the city's electronic gun detection system.
BROCKTON, MA
Daily Voice

Officers Injured After 18-Year-Old Hicksville Woman Becomes Combative, Police Say

An 18-year-old Long Island woman has been accused of injuring two police officers as they attempted to arrest her, authorities said. On Monday, Nov. 7 at around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance at a Nassau County residence in Hicksville on Harding Avenue, where a woman told them that she was having an argument with a family member, according to Nassau County Police.
HICKSVILLE, NY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Five juveniles arrested following police pursuit in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — Five juveniles are facing charges after an early morning police pursuit across several towns in Central Massachusetts. Just after 1 a.m. on Sunday a Worcester officer was on patrol in the area of Winter St. and Grafton St. when he recognized a White Ford Explorer with the same license plate in connection with an investigation where shots were fired, according to officials.
WORCESTER, MA
