News 12
Police: Shirley 5-year-old ingested cannabis-infused gummies received on Halloween
A 5-year-old Shirley boy had to be treated at a hospital after eating cannabis-infused gummies he received while trick-or-treating, police say. The gummies were in packaging with similar branding to Starburst candy and were labeled as containing cannabis. After eating the gummies, the child was treated and released from Long...
Police: 4 people arrested for selling vapes to minors in Huntington
The four people were working at four different businesses in Huntington and were charged with unlawfully dealing with a child.
Armed robbers grab man in Queens, leave him in Nassau after he tells them where he has money: NYPD
QUEENS (PIX11) — Robbers in Queens dragged a man from his car at gunpoint, put a plastic bag around his head and zip tied his hands, police said Tuesday. The robbers — three men — approached the 42-year-old victim around 6 a.m. on Oct. 24 near 35th Avenue and 146th Street, officials said. They got […]
Officers injured by woman, 18, during arrest on Long Island
A woman is facing charges for multiple assaults that occurred during an arrest on Long Island Monday night, authorities said.
Federal agents intercept crystal meth delivery, arrest Mass. man
Hector Gonzalez Michel, 31, of Lawrence, Mass. was charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances in excess of 500 hundred grams and distribution of controlled substances in excess of 500 grams.
longisland.com
Police Tase and Arrest Allegedly Violent, Erratic Individual in East Meadow
The First Squad reports the arrest of an East Meadow man for an Assault that occurred in East Meadow. According to Detectives, Officers were dispatched to the vicinity of East Meadow Avenue and Gerald Avenue for a male that was displaying erratic and violent behavior. Upon locating the suspect James...
Police: Mass. man charged after driving 107 mph with child in car
BOW, N.H. - New Hampshire State Police say they clocked a driver from Massachusetts going 107 mph with a child in the backseat on Interstate 93.A trooper reported a white car sped past him on the highway in the town of Bow on Saturday. The trooper initiated a traffic stop, and noted there was a woman in the passenger seat and a boy in the back.Jonathan Hosmer, a 36-year-old from Andover, was arrested. He's being charged with reckless operation and endangering the welfare of a child.Police said Hosmer was released on personal recognizance and will appear in Concord District Court at a later date.
whdh.com
Stabbing in Boston leaves man injured, police say
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police said they are searching for a suspect after a stabbing in Boston Sunday morning. Calls for the incident at Atkinson and South Hampton Streets came in at 10:14 a.m., according to officials. Boston Police said the victim, a man, was stabbed in the shoulder and that...
Police Search For Trio Accused Of Stealing More Than $2K In Clothing From Deer Park Store
Authorities asked the public for help identifying three people who are accused of stealing clothing from a Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store on Long Island. Two women and one man stole clothing items valued at about $2,255 from the store, located at 152 The Arches Circle in Deer Park, on July 13, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Brockton police launch homicide investigation after shooting on James Street
Brockton police launched a homicide investigation after a fatal shooting on James Street early Sunday morning. According to a spokesperson from Brockton police, officers responded to the James Street at approximately 12:30 a.m. after receiving a gunfire alert through the city’s electronic gun detection system. Detectives from Brockton and...
I-84 Connecticut and New York Traffic Alert From Danbury Emergency Management
Here is a heads-up for all of you, including me, who travel each and every day on that magical stretch of road called I-84 from Connecticut to New York and vice versa. According to the Twitter and Facebook pages of Danbury Emergency Management, beginning next Monday, November 14th a section of I-84 with be going through some resurfacing and will cause a wee bit of a problem for a few days. Fun things like lane closures will be happening. I can't imagine a more dreaded word combo for a daily commuter than a "LANE CLOSURE." Two words that when put together send cold chills down the spine of someone late to work and a very important meeting with the boss as they hear them uttered by our traffic announcers over the airwaves.
Billerica man, 22, killed in motorcycle crash in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Mass. — A 22-year-old Billerica man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Burlington on Sunday afternoon, police said. His name was not released on Sunday, pending the notification of next of kin. At about 12:50 p.m., Burlington Police responded to the Middlesex Turnpike at the intersection with...
Police: 1 person dead, 5 injured in 3 separate shootings across Boston
BOSTON — Six people were shot and one person was killed in three separate shootings that occurred within an hour of each other in Boston on Sunday night, officials said. First, two adult males were shot on Orlando Street in Mattapan at approximately 9:10 p.m. One of the men, Edwin Pizarro, 48, of Mattapan, died from his wounds while the other is expected to recover.
Merrimack woman killed in single tractor-trailer unit crash in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, NH — A 62-year old woman was killed in a tractor-trailer unit crash in New Hampshire early Monday morning. A little before 1:30 a.m. Monday, Manchester police said they were called to the area of 2604 Brown Avenue for a report of a single tractor trailer crash. Upon...
NECN
22-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Middlesex Turnpike in Burlington, Mass.
A 22-year-old Massachusetts man was killed Sunday afternoon when his motorcycle was involved in a crash in Burlington, officials announced. Police officers responded to the Middlesex Turnpike at the intersection of Blue Sky Drive around 12:50 p.m. for a reported crash and found a motorcycle and sedan upon arrival, according to a joint press release from the Burlington Police Department and the Middlesex District Attorney's Office.
Driver charged with DWI after woman's legs amputated in crash on Long Island
The family of a 36-year-old woman who lost her legs in a crash on Long Island is speaking out after police say a drunk driver slammed into her.
NECN
Person Fatally Shot in Brockton
A homicide investigation is underway in Brockton, Massachusetts, after a person was fatally shot just after midnight, according to police. Very few details have been released but Brockton police confirmed officers responded to James Street around 12:29 a.m. Sunday after receiving a gunfire alert from ShotSpotter, the city's electronic gun detection system.
Officers Injured After 18-Year-Old Hicksville Woman Becomes Combative, Police Say
An 18-year-old Long Island woman has been accused of injuring two police officers as they attempted to arrest her, authorities said. On Monday, Nov. 7 at around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance at a Nassau County residence in Hicksville on Harding Avenue, where a woman told them that she was having an argument with a family member, according to Nassau County Police.
Driver in deadly Taunton crash held without bail
A Medford man accused of causing a deadly crash in Taunton faced a judge Tuesday morning.
Five juveniles arrested following police pursuit in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — Five juveniles are facing charges after an early morning police pursuit across several towns in Central Massachusetts. Just after 1 a.m. on Sunday a Worcester officer was on patrol in the area of Winter St. and Grafton St. when he recognized a White Ford Explorer with the same license plate in connection with an investigation where shots were fired, according to officials.
