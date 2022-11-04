Read full article on original website
Related
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn says Canelo would have no problems fighting Benavidez if he beats Plant
By Jack Tiernan: Eddie Hearn says that a victory for David Benavidez over Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant is the type of thing that will put him in a position to get a fight against Canelo Alvarez. In the next breath, Hearn admits that Canelo is the one that “calls...
CBS Sports
Boxing schedule for 2022: Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji Olatuni, Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Denzel Bentley on tap
Boxing continues to deliver some massive moments and fights in 2022. After a strong start to the year, the sport winds down the 2022 calendar with fights nearly every weekend, including some of boxing's biggest names and most talented fighters. The year has already seen major moments like Errol Spence...
Men's Health
Anthony Joshua: “I’m Not Champion and It’s Hurting a Lot”
While Tyson Fury prepares for his third (and let’s face it, underwhelming) bout with Derek Chisora this December, former world champion Anthony Joshua can do nothing more than watch from the side lines. With reports suggesting that deadlines weren’t met between Joshua and the Gypsy King, AJ now has...
MMAmania.com
Video: Watch Bare Knuckle FC 32 turn into a brawl after fighter disqualified over headbutts
You never know what wild thing you’re going to see at a Bare Knuckle FC event. That point was underscored this weekend when a brawl broke out at BKFC 32 in Orlando, Florida after one fighter was disqualified for multiple headbutts. The fight was called at 1:50 of the...
MMAmania.com
UFC 281: Alex Pereira not clinging to previous wins over Israel Adesanya — ‘We’re talking MMA, not kickboxing’
Alex Pereira has two wins over Israel Adesanya, including one by knockout. But “Poatan” understands that he’s not signed for another kickboxing match on Sat. night (Nov. 12) at Madison Square Garden in New York City, where he meets the reigning middleweight champion in the UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) main event.
MMA Fighting
Israel Adesanya cried backstage after heavily criticized UFC 276 win: ‘It’s the expectations I put on myself’
Israel Adesanya can relate to some of the disappointment that was felt with his most recent championship performance. “The Last Stylebender” recorded his fifth straight defense of the undisputed UFC middleweight title at UFC 276 this past July, winning a unanimous decision over Jared Cannonier that drew criticism from fighters and fans for a lack of thrills. Overall, Adesanya was pleased with the victory, but knows that he could have done more and allowed himself to acknowledge that he could have done more in the immediate aftermath.
MMAmania.com
Julianna Pena tells Daniel Cormier ‘don’t block me out’ for Amanda Nunes trilogy: ‘I ran out of time’ in rematch
Julianna Pena couldn’t disagree less with claims against her getting an Amanda Nunes trilogy bout. The now-former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight titleholder went one and done as a champion, dropping the crown to the woman she beat for it, Nunes. At UFC 277 in July 2022, Nunes’ avenged her second round rear-naked choke submission loss to Pena from Dec. 2021 (watch highlights), dominating Pena throughout their five-round sequel en route to a unanimous decision win (watch highlights).
The Ring Magazine
Sunny Edwards: “I’m ready to swim with the sharks. I AM the shark.”
Quick-fisted IBF flyweight titleholder Sunny Edwards has long called for a unification with WBC counterpart Julio Cesar Martinez. The two were tabbed to meet somewhere in either the United States or Mexico, with a working date of October 22. However, similar to how Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. rumbled on for several weeks and ultimately fell apart, so did Edwards-Martinez, much to the Brit’s chagrin.
The Ring Magazine
Died on this day: Gene Tunney
He was superb technical fighter with a short-lived reign in the golden era of boxing, defeating one of the greatest heavyweights of all time to claim the title and losing only to one of the most legendary practitioners of the earliest days of professional prizefighting. The great Gene Tunney passed away on a day like today, 44 years ago.
Comments / 0