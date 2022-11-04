ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickens County, AL

Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Basketball Dominates Longwood Lancers

The Crimson Tide, with a starting lineup comprised almost entirely of freshmen, dominated the Longwood Lancers in their season-opening game. The final score was 75-54. Brandon Miller had his long awaited debut on Monday in his first college basketball game, with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Freshman Rylan Griffen also...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama Falls in College Football Playoff Rankings

Alabama falls to No. 9 in the College Football Playoff rankings after losing its second game of the season over the weekend to LSU 32-31 in overtime. Georgia gained the top spot in the rankings this week, followed by Ohio State at No. 2, Michigan at No. 3, and TCU at No. 4. Tennessee is sitting right outside of the playoffs at No. 5 after suffering its first loss of the year to the top-ranked Bulldogs on Saturday 27-13.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Crimson Tide Recruit Narrows Down Schools to Seven

Four-star class of 2024 athlete/running back Derrick McFall has narrowed down his schools to seven. The junior will be deciding between Texas, Miami, Texas A&M, TCU, Auburn, Penn State, and Alabama. The Tyler, Texas native ranks at No. 96 nationally, No. 10 in athletes, and No. 16 in Texas, according...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama vs Austin Peay Kickoff Time Set

The Alabama football team will play host to the Austin Peay Governors at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 19. The Governors sit on the schedule as the traditional cupcake game before the Iron Bowl and as such, the game has been given the traditional cupcake game kickoff: 11 a.m. CST. Fans can watch the game on SEC Network+.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama Women’s Basketball Opens Season in Convincing Fashion

The Alabama women’s basketball team opened the 2022-23 season with a dominant 98-51 win over the Alabama A&M Bulldogs. "I'm really excited about this team, I love the way that we went about our business," said Alabama head coach Kristy Curry. "We obviously are really excited about what this team can accomplish, but it all starts with buy-in and belief and just their toughness and hard they play."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Former Alabama Players React to Shocking Loss Against LSU

Alabama’s shocking loss Saturday against the LSU Tigers came as a surprise to many in the college football world, especially fans of the Crimson Tide. Alabama has not had two losses after the conclusion of the LSU game since 2010, when the team finished 10-3 with a win over Michigan State in the Capital One Bowl. While fans of the Crimson Tide were critical of the team’s second loss and presumably the end of playoff hopes, former players of the Tide have also voiced their opinions.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Two-Point Conversion Lifts Tigers Over Tide in Overtime

No. 10 LSU handed No. 6 Alabama its second loss of the season, as the Tigers defeated the Crimson Tide in overtime 32-31 inside of Tiger Stadium on Saturday night. The Crimson Tide started the game hot on offense after an LSU punt, as quarterback Bryce Young fired off three straight completions, and running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and Jase McClellan carved up key runs to put the Tide at the LSU four-yard line.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Decline of Nick Saban Has Begun

Alabama is on the decline. For now, at least. There's no sensible argument against it. The Crimson Tide is the proud owner of a two loss regular season for the first time since 2019 and second since 2010, and looks like a team that can barely keep pace with the good teams of college football, let alone the great ones.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
SEC Nation Headed to The Grove

SEC Network's SEC Nation has announced its Week 11 destination. The crew will be headed to Oxford, Miss., for the Alabama vs. Ole Miss matchup on Saturday. The Rebels will be coming off a BYE week, while the Crimson Tide will look to bounce back from its 32-31 loss to LSU this past weekend.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Fresh-men Showed Out On Monday

In a statement opener against Longwood Alabama Hoops has some new faces on the roster and boy can they hoop. Scoring a combined 47 points, the class of 2022 needed no time at all to adjust to the college landscape, making their mark early, it is clear to see what coach Nate Oats plan is with this talented incoming class. Work hard, play defense, and hustle on the court are foundations to Oats “Blue Collar Basketball” that he is instilling in this team.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Aliceville, November 08 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Northridge High School basketball team will have a game with Aliceville High School on November 07, 2022, 16:00:00.
ALICEVILLE, AL
Brandon Miller Named to Naismith Trophy Watch List

Hours prior to Alabama tipping off its 2022-23 season, the NCAA announced the 50 players listed on the Naismith Trophy Watch List. Amongst stars such as Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe, Michigan's Hunter Dickinson, UCLA's Jaime Jaquez Jr, and Houston's Marcus Sasser is Alabama standout Freshman Brandon Miller. The five-star recruit from...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama Falls in Latest AP Poll

The Alabama Crimson Tide football team fell to No. 10 in Week 11's AP Poll after its 32-31 loss in overtime to LSU. The 7-2 team has 1,009 points and no first-place votes. Georgia kept the top spot after beating Tennessee 27-13 on Saturday. Ohio State stayed at No. 2, followed by Michigan at No. 3, TCU at No. 4, and Tennessee capping off the top five.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
