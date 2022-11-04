Read full article on original website
Related
The 4 Closest Casinos To West Texas? Have You Hit One Up?
Ready for a SLOTS road trip? Time to hit up a casino? And, if you are up for a full-fledged Casino, here are the four closest to the Permian Basin area. A road trip to a Casino may be what you're looking for!. #1 • ZIA PARK CASINO & RACETRACK...
No More Western Playland. This Is What El Paso Will See Instead
When you think of amusement parks; you probably think Wet N' Wild Or Magic Landing (if you want that nostalgia). But for 60 years Western Playland in Sunland Park has been the "go-to" amusement park for El Pasoans. I mean we've practically grown up with that commercial asking us "what...
El Paso woman dies when ejected from vehicle that rolls over on I-10 near UTEP
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 36-year-old El Paso woman was killed early Sunday morning, Nov. 6, when she was ejected from a vehicle that she was a passenger in. El Paso police say at about 2:50 a.m. Sunday, a Cadillac Escalade driven by 36-year-old Vincent Manuel Soto was driving on Interstate 10 West near […]
fortstocktonpioneer.com
Unofficial results for local races and elections
For – 1,803. Proposition B ($16 million)
3 teenagers killed, 3 injured in crash in Chaparral, NM., State police say
UPDATE: OTERO COUNTY, New Mexico (KTSM) – According to the initial investigation from the New Mexico State Police, a 2007 Toyota Corolla, driven by a sixteen-year-old male was traveling east on Steve Drive and failed to stop at a posted stop sign and struck a 2019 Dodge Ram truck traveling south on Angelina Boulevard. The […]
‘One of a kind’: Beloved Monahans Road Ranger general manager, 50, remembered after deadly crash
Donald Simmons, Jr. was a charismatic boss & a goofy father MONAHANS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Donald Simmons Jr. lived in West Texas for less than a year. It surely did not feel that way. The 50-year-old general manager at Road Ranger along I-20 in Monahans had a magnetic charisma. Strangers quickly became his friends. Coworkers […]
fortstocktonpioneer.com
Early voting totals for local races and elections
For – 1,265. Proposition B ($16 million)
El Paso, Juarez to be an hour different after time change
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso and Juarez will be an hour different from each other after daylight saving ends at 2 a.m. on Nov. 6. Our news partners across the border are reporting that the president of Mexico has decided to not go through with the time change. Officials say that the president’s […]
KVIA
Anonymous tip leads to arrest in deadly I-10 east hit and run involving bicyclist
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say an anonymous tip in a hit-and-run investigation led to the arrest of 42-year-old Hector Octavio Saenz. The crash happened Sunday at 3:30 am on I-10 east near the Dallas exit. Saenz was charged with accident involving death and booked on a $10,000...
Sun Metro bus involved collision sends three to hospital, one in critical condition
EL PASO, Texas -- A two-vehicle collision on Tuesday involving a Sun Metro bus sent three people to the hospital, one in critical condition, according to El Paso Fire. The crash happened near Rich Beem and Tierra Flores in Far East El Paso. Officials said the call was received around 4:20 p.m. The post Sun Metro bus involved collision sends three to hospital, one in critical condition appeared first on KVIA.
Escobar: Voter suppression affecting turnout in Texas
Voter fatigue or voter suppression? The candidates running to represent El Paso in Congress disagree on what is keeping the bulk of voters home as early voting in the Nov. 8 election ends on Friday.
Police looking for man who vandalized East Side church, damaging glass doors
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police and Crime Stoppers of El Paso wants the public’s help in finding a man who vandalized an East Side church. The incident happened at about 5 a.m. on Oct. 23 at St. Stephen’s at 1700 George Dieter. A man approached the glass doors of the church and […]
Comments / 0