Fort Stockton, TX

KTSM

El Paso, Juarez to be an hour different after time change

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso and Juarez will be an hour different from each other after daylight saving ends at 2 a.m. on Nov. 6. Our news partners across the border are reporting that the president of Mexico has decided to not go through with the time change. Officials say that the president’s […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Sun Metro bus involved collision sends three to hospital, one in critical condition

EL PASO, Texas -- A two-vehicle collision on Tuesday involving a Sun Metro bus sent three people to the hospital, one in critical condition, according to El Paso Fire. The crash happened near Rich Beem and Tierra Flores in Far East El Paso. Officials said the call was received around 4:20 p.m. The post Sun Metro bus involved collision sends three to hospital, one in critical condition appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX

