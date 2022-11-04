Police: Lockdown lifted at Presbyterian Hospital Denton with no threat, no injuries

Buy Now A Friday lockdown at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton was lifted after police found there was no threat and no injuries following a caller’s unspecified report, according to Denton police. Jacob McCready/For the DRC

A Friday afternoon lockdown at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital was lifted after police found there was no threat and no injuries following a caller’s unspecified report, according to the Denton Police Department.

According to Police Department spokesperson Amy Cunningham and social media updates from the department, a call came in at 12:06 p.m. “reporting a threat.” Police responded to 2505 Scripture St., a Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton building but not the main hospital location, which was locked down alongside surrounding facilities.