Police: Lockdown lifted at Presbyterian Hospital Denton with no threat, no injuries

By Staff report
Denton Record-Chronicle
 5 days ago
A Friday lockdown at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton was lifted after police found there was no threat and no injuries following a caller's unspecified report, according to Denton police.

A Friday afternoon lockdown at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital was lifted after police found there was no threat and no injuries following a caller’s unspecified report, according to the Denton Police Department.

According to Police Department spokesperson Amy Cunningham and social media updates from the department, a call came in at 12:06 p.m. “reporting a threat.” Police responded to 2505 Scripture St., a Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton building but not the main hospital location, which was locked down alongside surrounding facilities.

Denton Record-Chronicle

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

