Hope Inspired is a mental health, substance use, and human service agency. We work in partnership with the Dane County Comprehensive Community Services (CCS) program to provide services to clients who live with mental health and/or substance use disorders. We are fortunate to be able to guide clients in the management and recovery of the symptoms that bring unwanted outcomes to their lives. This involves Service Facilitation, Skills Building, Psychoeducation, Substance Abuse Treatment and Psychotherapy.

DANE COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO