4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersDeridder, LA
Panorama Music House in Lake Charles Announces Drag Brunch Show
Panorama Music House in Lake Charles has announced its first, of many, Drag Brunches happening. The show will involve food, mimosas, and a show. What more could you ask for? The brunch will feature "The Ladies Who Lunch" performing during the brunch show. You may ask, "What is a Drag Brunch?". Don't worry, I got you.
Free Pizza For Veterans On Veteran’s Day In Lake Charles
To commemorate and honor those that have served in the military, Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan has partnered with Lit Pizza to give away free pizzas to the first 20 veterans at every Lit Pizza location in Louisiana. Veterans Day is a nationwide, annual celebration that exists to honor...
Cowboy Block Party Tonight In Lake Charles Featuring L.A. ROXX
Another installment of the Cowboy Block Party is scheduled for tonight on the campus of McNeese State University. All season long on Friday nights before every home game for the Cowboys football team, they have been having a free concert at the grove. So far this season, The Chee Weez,...
Gordon Ramsay Steak Coming To The Lake Charles Area
World renown chef and television star Gordon Ramsay will be opening up one of his Gordon Ramsay Steak restaurants right here in Southwest Louisiana. He has teamed up with the Horseshoe Casino in Westlake and Lake Charles area to open up the eatery. The Horseshoe Casino is a Ceaser's property...
L.A. Roxx Playing At Cowboy Block Party In Lake Charles Tomorrow
L.A. Roxx will be performing tomorrow at the Cowboy Block Party and if you're an 80s music fan this is a must attend concert. The McNeese Cowboy Block Parties have showcased amazing bands before Cowboy home football games all season long. Presented by the McNeese Athletic Foundation and sponsored by...
Things To Do In Lake Charles And SWLA This Weekend Nov. 4-6
We finally made it to the weekend and are ready to get out and do something fun. There is a ton of concerts, football games, events, and other stuff to choose from this week. Want to see a national country or rock artist, take in a McNeese football game, or just go check out a fun festival or event? We have put together a list of things going on in the Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana area this weekend for you to choose from. Here ya go.
Sammy Kershaw Concert In Lake Charles Saturday Has Been Rescheduled Due To Illness
We have learned that Sammy Kershaw's concert that was set for Saturday night has been Postponed due to Sammy having to have outpatient surgery. The Golden Nugget posted the info on their website on why the show had to be postponed. Sammy Kershaw is unable to perform on November 5,...
Jurassic Empire Drive-Thru Coming To Lake Charles This Weekend
Do you and your kids love Dinosaurs? Here's your chance to see them up close and in person from the comfort of your car. Jurassic Empire, the largest most realistic Dinosaur Drive-Thru Event ever seen in Louisiana! This fun filled family event will be held at the Prien Lake Mall.
‘Mike From Sasol’ Gets His Own Halloween Costume In Lake Charles
Everyone in SWLA knows the infamous "Mike from Sasol", but yesterday people were actually dressing up as him for Halloween. The story from a viral Facebook post goes like this: Mike from Sasol parked his grey Challenger at an Advance Auto Parts store in Lake Charles. From there a girl named Miranda picked him in a red Camaro and they headed out together to the Golden Nugget. About an hour later Mike called that Advance Auto Parts store and asked if any of them had posted about his whereabouts on Facebook. He also said his wife was headed up there to bust out his car's windows. Mike told the store to call the police if she was in their parking lot. Later that day Mike and Miranda returned to the auto parts store and Mike's wife was waiting for him in a black Honda. They all left with his wife following him closely in her car.
Lake Charles ‘Light Up The Lake’ Christmas Celebration Details
The holiday season is officially underway in Southwest Louisiana, as the City of Lake Charles has announced the schedule of events for the 2022 Light Up The Lake celebration! The annual event is free and open to the public and kicks off on Saturday, Nov. 26, with a variety of family-friendly activities such as the Holiday Art Walk in Downtown Lake Charles. The event is hosted by the Arts of Humanities Council of SWLA and will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Things To Do Today For Halloween In Lake Charles
It's Halloween y'all and if you are looking for something to do with your kids today for the holiday, we have found a few things going on in Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana. There were a ton of events over the weekend that happened but if you think that there...
The Ghost Brothers Visit DeRidder’s Haunted Gothic Jail [VIDEO]
Celeb barber Marcus Harvey, and fashion designers Dalen Spratt and Juwan Mass are known as The Ghost Brothers. They have a hit show answering the call for help on The Travel Channel investigating things that go bump in the night. The three best friends met in Atlanta at Clark University and discovered that they all had paranormal experiences. The show is both funny and interesting because it puts a different point of view on how African Americans see, understand, and deal with the paranormal and haunted locations.
Historic Building In Downtown Lake Charles Undergoing $16 Million Renovation
Over the past few years, we have seen the downtown area of Lake Charles come alive with renovations to historic buildings, new restaurants and businesses opening up and festivals being planned in downtown Lake Charles. Well, it looks like another project is in the works according to Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter.
Chicken Salad Chick Grand Opening Today In Lake Charles Nov. 1
A brand new restaurant has now opened in Lake Charles. The Chicken Salad Chick restaurant is celebrating its grand opening today here in Lake Charles. That's right, the restaurant is now open to the public. What is Chicken Salad Chick you ask? They bill Chicken Salad Chick as America's favorite...
This Lake Charles Home’s Pantry Has Emerald City Vibes
I never thought growing up I would suddenly be into home design and things. I guess there is a turning point in life when your interest changes and you suddenly go from cartoons to home decor. I know I am not the only one. I do have fond memories of sitting on the couch after church and napping on and off watching Bob Villa with dad. Maybe that's how it starts. When I was looking to buy my first house, I don't think my TV ever left HGTV. It got to the point I was yelling back at the TV about the insane prices of some of those homes. Nevertheless, I would find myself mumbling "man, that's a really nice mantle".
Washington-Marion To Host Battle Of The Bands This Saturday In Lake Charles
Washington-Marion Magnet High School is set to host the annual “Battle of the Bands!” It goes down at WM Robert Lavergne Stadium, located at 2802 Pineview Street in Lake Charles on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Showtime will jump off at 5 pm. The 2022 marching band competition is...
Welsh to Increase Traffic Fines for I-10 Violations
Motorists who drive along I-10 in South Louisiana had better mind their P's and Q's when they travel through the town of Welsh. That's because that Jefferson Davis Parish town is stepping up its traffic enforcement game and they're beefing up the cost you'll have to pay should you violate a traffic law along the Interstate.
Power Rankings: The Best Pizza Joints In SW Louisiana
Our Sports Director, Patrick Frey, loves food and I do too, so today we'll cover his top five pizza joints in SWLA. A great pizza has to be slightly greasy and made with quality fresh ingredients. The make-or-break for me is the pizza sauce. I don't mind a hint of sweetness in the sauce, but you got my return business if your sauce is savory and slightly spicy.
Coushatta Halloween Costume Contest With Big Cash Prizes In Kinder Saturday
This Saturday night, put on your best costume and you could just go away a big winner at Coushatta Casino Resort in Kinder, Louisiana. With Halloween coming up on Monday, Coushatta Casino Resort in Kinder, Louisiana is bringing back its big Halloween Costume Contest this Saturday night. It is one heck of a party with some big money up for grabs.
Traffic Alert! I-10 Construction Begins Nov. 6 In Iowa
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has issued a traffic alert for area motorists. Highway road crews are gearing up for major construction work that will result in an extended road closure. The map below highlights the upcoming lane and on-ramp that will be affected on I-10 in red.
