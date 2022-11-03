Read full article on original website
Related
'Low Country: the Murdaugh Dynasty': First episode reveals new boat crash details
A new HBO series probes the spectacular rise and fall of the Murdaugh dynasty months before the family patriarch is slated to go to trial for the murder of his wife and son.
‘NCIS’ Season 20: Is Show Setting Up a Goodbye to Major Character?
The most recent NCIS episode gave us a lot of Director Leon Vance. We know he’s got a nasty left hook, so he’d still be great as a field agent. And he has a (secret) romance with a German woman and admits he’d be happy in a more permanent relationship.
ComicBook
Law & Order SVU Fans Thrilled With Amanda Rollins and Elliot Stabler's Team-Up on Organized Crime
The team of Law & Order: Organized Crime got a little help from SVU, and fans were over the moon with the delightful team-up. Tonight's episode of Organized Crime saw Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) teaming up with SVU's Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish), as she brought him a case that tied into the Orgaznied Crime team's recent bust of several corrupt police. This new case seemed to involve another possible team of corrupt police, though as things moved forward not everything was as it initially seemed. Fans loved seeing Rollins and Stabler together on the same show, and you can find some of the reactions coming in starting on the next slide.
Who was the mole Kasie was finding in NCIS?
Kasie looked like the suspect in NCIS Season 20, Episode 6 at first. It turned out she was actually on a special assignment to find a mole. After an NCIS agent turns up dead and Kasie is missing, Jimmy initially fears the worse. Then she turns up and she’s somehow connected to the crime scene. Naturally, everyone starts to worry she is the suspect. Yet, when Parker and McGee take her in for questioning, she turns the table on them. She has questions of her own, and she wants to get to the bottom of her own investigation.
Why Hanna's Son Aiden In NCIS: Los Angeles Looks So Familiar
LL Cool J first joined the "NCIS" universe when he appeared in a two-part episode in Season 6. That introduction to LL Cool J's Sam Hanna served as a jumping-off point for "NCIS: Los Angeles," in which the rapper-turned-actor has now been starring for 14 seasons and counting. Hanna may be a trained U.S. Navy SEAL and a Senior NCIS Special Agent, but he is first and foremost a family man. Sam and his wife, Michelle (Aunjanue Ellis), who sadly dies in the Season 8 episode "Uncaged," have two children: Kamran, played by Kayla Smith, and Aiden.
tvinsider.com
‘Manifest’ Resurrected, ‘Lopez’ and ‘Young Rock’ on NBC, Geffen Hall Reopening, Star Power in Streaming Films
Rescued from cancellation, Manifest resurfaces on Netflix for a final season split in two parts. NBC hopes for some “TGIF” vibes with an hour sitcom block including the new Lopez vs. Lopez and a third season of Young Rock. PBS’ Great Performances invites spectators into Lincoln Center’s renovated David Geffen Hall for a gala New York Philharmonic concert special. Jennifer Lawrence, Harry Styles and Daniel Radcliffe (as Weird Al Yankovic) are among the A-list headliners in a wave of movies premiering on streaming.
Collider
Milo Ventimiglia's Series 'The Company You Keep' Sets Premiere Date
ABC just revealed the premiere date for the Milo Ventimiglia-led series The Company You Keep. The broadcast network announced its midseason schedule, solidifying that the heist drama will debut on February 19. Along with The Company You Keep debut, the Disney-backed broadcast network also dropped the release date for the...
‘NCIS’: Vanessa Lachey Previews Historic Three-Show Crossover Event
For NCIS: Hawaii star Vanessa Lachey, she is all in when it comes to an upcoming three-show crossover event taking place. Lachey managed to leave Hawaii for a little bit and come on over to the mainland and Los Angeles. Lachey was on the NCIS set as Wednesday rolled around. She happened to talk about the work she was doing on the show’s set. The crossover covers NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and Lachey’s show.
‘NCIS’, ‘FBI’ & ‘Chicago Fire’ Lead Fall Season Ratings As CBS Secures 17 Of Top 25 Slots
EXCLUSIVE: CBS is once again dominating the fall TV season with its primetime lineup. The network has secured 17 of the 25 most-watched entertainment programs of the season so far, including all three of its newest series Fire Country (No. 17), East New York (No. 18) and So Help Me Todd (No. 22). It should comes as no surprise that the network’s procedurals are among those faring the best. NCIS and FBI are the two most-watched series of the fall season, each averaging about 9.6M viewers per episode, according to the latest Nielsen numbers with NBC’s Chicago Fire in close third...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty’ On HBO Max, A Docuseries About Murder And An Influential South Carolina Family
Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty, directed my Mor Loushy and Daniel Sivan, is a three-part docuseries that starts with the 2021 murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh, for which Alex Murdaugh would eventually stand trial and spins out from there. There’s murders, cover-ups, extortion, embezzlement and other complications that make this story more than just one about a family who grew to wield a lot of influence in the county they represented.
‘NCIS’: Could Upcoming Crossover Get to the Bottom of Hetty’s Disappearance?
Wilmer Valderrama shared a snap from filming of the upcoming giant NCIS crossover involving the casts of all three shows. And the photo immediately triggered buzz as to whether the crossover will all be a giant rescue to bring Hetty (Linda Hunt) back home from Syria. Valderrama, who plays Torres on NCIS, captioned the picture:
GMA’s Gio Benitez reveals he’s ‘still in his jammies’ during live show as he reports from unusual location
GOOD Morning America's Gio Benitez kept it casual as he filed a report from a location far, far away from ABC's Times Square studios. The veteran journalist, acting in this case as the morning show's "Transportation Correspondent," was live on the air from a moving bus. And he made a...
NCIS: LA Director Daniela Ruah Talks About Revisiting Deeks Family's Tragic Past, Lightly Teases NCIS Crossover
NCIS: Los Angeles original cast member Daniela Ruah stepped behind the camera yet again to direct this Sunday’s episode, which is titled “Flesh & Blood” and airs at 10:30/9:30c on CBS. In Ruah’s latest directorial effort, the NCIS team is called on to investigate when a woman is seen fleeing the scene of her husband’s murder. Elsewhere, Roberta Deeks returns to town to meet Marty and Kensi’s daughter Rosa, while Callen shares with Anna his most honest feelings about their pending nuptials. TVLine spoke with Ruah about the special subject matter touched on in this episode, Kensi and Deeks’ recent disappearing act,...
realitytitbit.com
Pauly D and Nikki's Halloween snap proves engagement rumors aren't true
After finding fame on MTV’s Jersey Shore, Pauly D and the other cast members’ love lives are often in the media spotlight. In 2022, many of Pauly D’s fans want to know whether the DJ is engaged so let’s find out if he’s put a ring on his girlfriend Nikki’s finger.
‘Blue Bloods’: Is There a New Episode Next Week?
After another great episode of Blue Bloods aired on Friday night on CBS, it would be a good idea to keep the new episodes coming. So, are we getting a new episode next week? The short answer is no. In fact, don’t expect another one until November 18. Mind you, there always are plenty of storylines to fill up one show after another one.
TV Fanatic
ABC Cheat Sheet: Alaska Daily, The Rookie Feds, & Big Sky Are on the Bubble
With the continued erosion of live TV viewing on broadcast networks, networks are looking at other viewing metrics to decide which shows will be back. Looking at the network as a whole, not a lot of shows look particularly dead, but there is some separation when you factor in the delayed viewing.
NBC News
533K+
Followers
59K+
Post
340M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0