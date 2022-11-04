Read full article on original website
Mark Zuckerberg's Net Worth Has Dropped by $100 Billion — Including $11 Billion Loss in a Day
Mark Zuckerberg's fortune has taken a substantial hit over the past 13 months. On Thursday, after Meta reported a decline in profits and revenue in its third quarter report, Zuckerberg's worth took a $11 billion hit, according to Forbes and Bloomberg. It marked the second consecutive quarter drop for the company, which had never reported declining sales prior to this year, per Bloomberg.
A Twitter employee who's 8 months pregnant says she was locked out of her company laptop the night before mass layoffs were due to be announced
Rachel Bonn, who has worked for Twitter as a content marketing manager since 2019, also has a 9-month old baby.
Mark Zuckerberg, a crypto CEO, Elon Musk, and Jeff Bezos top list of billionaires who have seen their net worths drop the most this year
The world's 10 richest people collectively lost almost a quarter of a trillion dollars year-to-date. Tech CEOs investing in the metaverse and cryptocurrency are ranked as the biggest losers. These billionaires have seen their net worth drop the most, per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. 1. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg: -$87.3...
Zuckerberg, Bezos, Musk Lose a Staggering Amount of Money
The current Powerball jackpot of $1 billion may be an unimaginable number to most people, but it pales in comparison with the losses suffered this year by three of the world's richest billionaires. A tough year for tech giants Meta (META) and Amazon (AMZN) has been magnified by a stunning...
See moment Elon Musk entered Twitter's headquarters holding a sink
Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is the process of acquiring Twitter, entered the company's headquarters carrying a sink.
Jeff Bezos Makes Dire Prediction About the Economy
Jeff Bezos in recent weeks has been very discreet. Apart from a tweet about his family's huge donation - about $711 million - to the Seattle-based Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, the billionaire has not spoken much. Yet he had opportunities to speak. For example, his presence in the stands alongside...
Meta to lay off thousands of employees as stock slides: report
Meta is set to lay off thousands of employees this week, as it looks to downsize amid sliding stock prices, The Wall Street Journal reports. The layoffs could be the largest ever for Facebook’s parent company, according to the report, with the number of employees expected to surpass even the major reductions at Twitter last week. However, with Facebook’s head count of more than 87,000, it will be a smaller portion of its total workforce.
A year ago, Mark Zuckerberg rebranded Facebook as Meta to 'bring the metaverse to life.' His net worth has since collapsed from $118 billion to $37 billion.
Mark Zuckerberg announced a year ago that Facebook had rebranded to become Meta. The rebrand reflected Meta's decision to invest heavily in its metaverse business. Meta stock, which accounts for most of Zuckerberg's wealth, has since crashed. It's almost a year since Mark Zuckerberg rebranded Facebook as Meta to reflect...
Amazon’s new reality: Where the tech giant is doubling down and cutting back in tough times
Amazon has grown dramatically over the past decade, surpassing 1.5 million employees and extending its reach into nearly every corner of commerce and society. Now, the turbulent economy is forcing the tech giant to make a series of difficult decisions, cutting back in some areas while making strategic bets in others.
Facebook parent Meta planning massive layoffs this week: report
Facebook parent company Meta Platforms is planning to let go of thousands of employees this week, marking the first wide-ranging layoffs in the social media platform's history, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday. The cuts add to broader reductions across the tech industry, with Twitter, Snap, Microsoft and other companies...
Tesla falls to its lowest level since May 2021 as Elon Musk turns attention to Twitter turnaround and fears grow of more stock sales
Investors aren't happy that Elon Musk has reportedly tapped a team of Tesla engineers to help turn Twitter around.
For tech giants like Meta, feverish pandemic growth is now followed by layoffs
There’s a lot of talk of layoffs happening in tech right now. Meta is reportedly planning to lay off thousands of employees this week. There is, of course, the mess happening at Twitter; the company laid off half of its employees on Friday and is now trying to rehire some of them. Cuts have also happened at Stripe and Lyft.
Twitter, Meta, Lyft, and more: Another wave of layoffs hits tech
Tech layoffs are dominating newsfeeds and headlines, and the cuts are coming across the board — Twitter's sacking workers in droves, while Meta (META) is reportedly set to conduct large-scale cuts as soon as this week. This isn't the first round of tech layoffs since the end of the...
Facebook parent company Meta expected to lay off thousands of employees
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is preparing to notify employees of large-scale layoffs this week.The news, initially reported by The Wall Street Journal, comes days after mass firings at Twitter under new owner Elon Musk.Meta is thought to be considering making thousands of employees redundant with an announcement planned as soon as Wednesday 9 November, after weak performances were reported across its various apps, including Facebook and Instagram.As of September, Meta reported that it had a total of 87,000 employees.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Elon Musk urges ‘independent-minded’ followers to vote Republican in midtermsSamantha Womack recalls ‘random check’ that led to breast cancer diagnosisBeaver blood moon: Timelapse of the eclipse over America
