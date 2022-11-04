ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

107 JAMZ

Free Pizza For Veterans On Veteran’s Day In Lake Charles

To commemorate and honor those that have served in the military, Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan has partnered with Lit Pizza to give away free pizzas to the first 20 veterans at every Lit Pizza location in Louisiana. Veterans Day is a nationwide, annual celebration that exists to honor...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

Gordon Ramsay Steak Coming To The Lake Charles Area

World renown chef and television star Gordon Ramsay will be opening up one of his Gordon Ramsay Steak restaurants right here in Southwest Louisiana. He has teamed up with the Horseshoe Casino in Westlake and Lake Charles area to open up the eatery. The Horseshoe Casino is a Ceaser's property...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

‘Mike From Sasol’ Gets His Own Halloween Costume In Lake Charles

Everyone in SWLA knows the infamous "Mike from Sasol", but yesterday people were actually dressing up as him for Halloween. The story from a viral Facebook post goes like this: Mike from Sasol parked his grey Challenger at an Advance Auto Parts store in Lake Charles. From there a girl named Miranda picked him in a red Camaro and they headed out together to the Golden Nugget. About an hour later Mike called that Advance Auto Parts store and asked if any of them had posted about his whereabouts on Facebook. He also said his wife was headed up there to bust out his car's windows. Mike told the store to call the police if she was in their parking lot. Later that day Mike and Miranda returned to the auto parts store and Mike's wife was waiting for him in a black Honda. They all left with his wife following him closely in her car.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

Lake Charles ‘Light Up The Lake’ Christmas Celebration Details

The holiday season is officially underway in Southwest Louisiana, as the City of Lake Charles has announced the schedule of events for the 2022 Light Up The Lake celebration! The annual event is free and open to the public and kicks off on Saturday, Nov. 26, with a variety of family-friendly activities such as the Holiday Art Walk in Downtown Lake Charles. The event is hosted by the Arts of Humanities Council of SWLA and will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

Things To Do Today For Halloween In Lake Charles

It's Halloween y'all and if you are looking for something to do with your kids today for the holiday, we have found a few things going on in Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana. There were a ton of events over the weekend that happened but if you think that there...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

The Ghost Brothers Visit DeRidder’s Haunted Gothic Jail [VIDEO]

Celeb barber Marcus Harvey, and fashion designers Dalen Spratt and Juwan Mass are known as The Ghost Brothers. They have a hit show answering the call for help on The Travel Channel investigating things that go bump in the night. The three best friends met in Atlanta at Clark University and discovered that they all had paranormal experiences. The show is both funny and interesting because it puts a different point of view on how African Americans see, understand, and deal with the paranormal and haunted locations.
DERIDDER, LA
107 JAMZ

Welsh to Increase Traffic Fines for I-10 Violations

Motorists who drive along I-10 in South Louisiana had better mind their P's and Q's when they travel through the town of Welsh. That's because that Jefferson Davis Parish town is stepping up its traffic enforcement game and they're beefing up the cost you'll have to pay should you violate a traffic law along the Interstate.
WELSH, LA
107 JAMZ

Traffic Alert! I-10 Construction Begins Nov. 6 In Iowa

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has issued a traffic alert for area motorists. Highway road crews are gearing up for major construction work that will result in an extended road closure. The map below highlights the upcoming lane and on-ramp that will be affected on I-10 in red.
IOWA, LA
107 JAMZ

Student Arrested For Leaving Threatening Note At School

Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reportedly arrested a Jennings High School student on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, for leaving a threatening note at school. It's unclear where the student placed the note, but according to the KLFY News the message threatened to shoot up the school. According to Chief...
JENNINGS, LA
107 JAMZ

Lake Charles, LA
107 JAMZ plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

