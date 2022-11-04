Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersDeridder, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
Panorama Music House in Lake Charles Announces Drag Brunch Show
Panorama Music House in Lake Charles has announced its first, of many, Drag Brunches happening. The show will involve food, mimosas, and a show. What more could you ask for? The brunch will feature "The Ladies Who Lunch" performing during the brunch show. You may ask, "What is a Drag Brunch?". Don't worry, I got you.
Free Pizza For Veterans On Veteran’s Day In Lake Charles
To commemorate and honor those that have served in the military, Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan has partnered with Lit Pizza to give away free pizzas to the first 20 veterans at every Lit Pizza location in Louisiana. Veterans Day is a nationwide, annual celebration that exists to honor...
Gordon Ramsay Steak Coming To The Lake Charles Area
World renown chef and television star Gordon Ramsay will be opening up one of his Gordon Ramsay Steak restaurants right here in Southwest Louisiana. He has teamed up with the Horseshoe Casino in Westlake and Lake Charles area to open up the eatery. The Horseshoe Casino is a Ceaser's property...
Tiger Woods Spotted At Coushatta Golf Course In Kinder, Louisiana
The biggest name in Golf is right here in Southwest Louisiana. Tiger Woods was spotted yesterday out at the Coushatta Casino golf course. The Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship is taking place at Koasati Pines Golf Club this week and Tigers son Charlie is in the tournament. Last...
Jurassic Empire Drive-Thru Coming To Lake Charles This Weekend
Do you and your kids love Dinosaurs? Here's your chance to see them up close and in person from the comfort of your car. Jurassic Empire, the largest most realistic Dinosaur Drive-Thru Event ever seen in Louisiana! This fun filled family event will be held at the Prien Lake Mall.
‘Mike From Sasol’ Gets His Own Halloween Costume In Lake Charles
Everyone in SWLA knows the infamous "Mike from Sasol", but yesterday people were actually dressing up as him for Halloween. The story from a viral Facebook post goes like this: Mike from Sasol parked his grey Challenger at an Advance Auto Parts store in Lake Charles. From there a girl named Miranda picked him in a red Camaro and they headed out together to the Golden Nugget. About an hour later Mike called that Advance Auto Parts store and asked if any of them had posted about his whereabouts on Facebook. He also said his wife was headed up there to bust out his car's windows. Mike told the store to call the police if she was in their parking lot. Later that day Mike and Miranda returned to the auto parts store and Mike's wife was waiting for him in a black Honda. They all left with his wife following him closely in her car.
See Inside The 2,000 Square Foot Loft Suite At The Golden Nugget In Lake Charles [VIDEO]
If you are from Southwest Louisiana then chances are you have visited the beautiful Golden Nugget Casino Resort in Lake Charles. You may have visited to eat at one of their many restaurants, gone to a concert, or just had some fun gaming. Some of you may have even stayed...
VIDEO Lake Charles’ Grant Navarre Spends a Night in Haunted House
I have always heard stories about haunted houses around the Lake Area but have never really experienced any of it myself. For those of you that ever had the chance to meet Denver that worked at the Lake Charles Civic Center, I swear he still walks around that building and so do most of the workers.
Pat’s Of Henderson In Lake Charles Back To Normal Hours And Full Menu
A few weeks ago, we reported that locally owned restaurant Pat's Of Henderson had reopened but with a limited menu and limited hours of operation. Since then, the popular Lake Charles eatery has been working hard on getting more staff and trying to open up to normal hours. Well, that...
Lake Charles ‘Light Up The Lake’ Christmas Celebration Details
The holiday season is officially underway in Southwest Louisiana, as the City of Lake Charles has announced the schedule of events for the 2022 Light Up The Lake celebration! The annual event is free and open to the public and kicks off on Saturday, Nov. 26, with a variety of family-friendly activities such as the Holiday Art Walk in Downtown Lake Charles. The event is hosted by the Arts of Humanities Council of SWLA and will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Things To Do Today For Halloween In Lake Charles
It's Halloween y'all and if you are looking for something to do with your kids today for the holiday, we have found a few things going on in Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana. There were a ton of events over the weekend that happened but if you think that there...
The Ghost Brothers Visit DeRidder’s Haunted Gothic Jail [VIDEO]
Celeb barber Marcus Harvey, and fashion designers Dalen Spratt and Juwan Mass are known as The Ghost Brothers. They have a hit show answering the call for help on The Travel Channel investigating things that go bump in the night. The three best friends met in Atlanta at Clark University and discovered that they all had paranormal experiences. The show is both funny and interesting because it puts a different point of view on how African Americans see, understand, and deal with the paranormal and haunted locations.
Chicken Salad Chick Grand Opening Today In Lake Charles Nov. 1
A brand new restaurant has now opened in Lake Charles. The Chicken Salad Chick restaurant is celebrating its grand opening today here in Lake Charles. That's right, the restaurant is now open to the public. What is Chicken Salad Chick you ask? They bill Chicken Salad Chick as America's favorite...
Welsh to Increase Traffic Fines for I-10 Violations
Motorists who drive along I-10 in South Louisiana had better mind their P's and Q's when they travel through the town of Welsh. That's because that Jefferson Davis Parish town is stepping up its traffic enforcement game and they're beefing up the cost you'll have to pay should you violate a traffic law along the Interstate.
Traffic Alert! I-10 Construction Begins Nov. 6 In Iowa
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has issued a traffic alert for area motorists. Highway road crews are gearing up for major construction work that will result in an extended road closure. The map below highlights the upcoming lane and on-ramp that will be affected on I-10 in red.
Student Arrested For Leaving Threatening Note At School
Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reportedly arrested a Jennings High School student on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, for leaving a threatening note at school. It's unclear where the student placed the note, but according to the KLFY News the message threatened to shoot up the school. According to Chief...
107 JAMZ
Lake Charles, LA
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
107 JAMZ plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0