Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Coffee Express is serving Bangor gourmet coffee & so much moreStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Kosta’s Restaurant & Bar in Old Town, MEStephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
Halloween Events in Maine for the Weekend of 10/29 & 10/30The Maine WriterAugusta, ME
The Governor's Restaurant in Old Town, MEStephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
Related
Davis Court Bangor to Close to Traffic Beginning Monday the 7th
A few weeks ago, the story came out that the Bangor YMCA had purchased the 4 properties with houses on Bangor’s Davis Court. And it was followed by the demolition of the first of the houses at 30 Davis Court. Now this announcement from the City of Bangor Friday...
Brewer deferrals mean Washington County cancer patients now drive even further for care
The Lafayette Family Cancer Institute in Brewer. Photo courtesy Northern Light Health. Service deferrals at a Penobscot County cancer care center mean Washington County cancer patients must drive even further for care, or delay it. Almost all Washington County cancer patients receive treatments at the Lafayette Family Cancer Institute in...
I Don’t Fully Agree With This Maine Town Being Listed as a ‘Hippie Hideout’
Oh God, she’s sharing her opinion again. Yes, well, you clicked it so you must be somewhat interested!!. So, let’s get into this. I recently stumbled upon an article about the ‘Hippie Hideouts’ in America, which is just essentially a place filled with wook-like, hippie folk.
maineinsights.com
Waterville, Maine revitalization efforts highlighted
The Hathaway Center was an old shirt factory renovated with the historic tax credit under the Baldacci administration. photo by Ramona du Houx. Waterville, Maine – Since Governor Baldacci, Waterville has been receiving create economy assistance from the state government and building public/private partnerships. The Maine Historic tax credits Baldacci introduced helped renovations downtown including the old Hathaway Center. The Pine Tree Zone tax incentives gave businesses incentives to move to Waterville, and they did like TMoblie.
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Best Pizza Shops in Bangor Maine
If you're in Bangor, Maine, and looking for a good pizza restaurant, you might want to try Angelo's Pizzeria. It offers a wide selection of Italian pizzas, plus delivery services. This restaurant provides efficient service, reasonable prices, and a spectacular ambiance. The restaurant has received good reviews and is a local favorite.
wabi.tv
It’s National Donut Day!
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Today is National Donut Day!. Frank’s Bake Shop in downtown Bangor celebrates the sweet treat every day. Saturday morning was no exception. From apple cider to glazed, there was no shortage of them. What do employees say is their most popular item?. ”I would definitely...
mainepublic.org
Bangor jury finds race discrimination, awards $3M to former EMMC employee
A federal jury in Bangor has awarded $3 million to a former employee of the Eastern Maine Medical Center, who says he was discriminated against when fired from his job three years ago. David Ako Annan is an immigrant from Ghana. He says he sued the hospital because his supervisor...
Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City
Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
penbaypilot.com
Pediatricians maintain a watchful calm as RSV marches through Midcoast, sickening children
ROCKPORT — As in other parts of the country and Maine, RSV — the highly contagious respiratory syncytial virus — is circulating in the Midcoast with intensity, afflicting people of all ages, but most severely, babies, young children and the elderly. It is enough of a concern that hospitals have reached out to the media to help inform the public about the illness, its current prevalence, and how to determine when it is time to seek medical care.
mainebiz.biz
New director hired to lead fight against mental illness in Maine
The former president of Health Equity Alliance in Bangor has been hired to lead the Maine chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Jennifer Thompson began her role as the new executive director at the organization on Nov. 1. Thompson brings over 24 years of senior administrative experience in...
foxbangor.com
Maine Warden Service ask for community’s help
AUGUSTA — The Maine Warden Service is seeking information regarding an illegally killed moose in northern Aroostook County, and information regarding a bald eagle that was shot and injured in Mattawamkeag. According to the Maine Warden Service Facebook page a moose was found in Township 13, Range 11 WELS...
wabi.tv
Maine Veterans Project aims to provide food, stress relief ahead of holidays
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - After helping put food on the tables of hundreds of Maine veterans and their families last year, a popular food drive has started up once again. The Maine Veterans Project is collecting non-perishable food items for the drive from now until Veterans Day, November 11th. The...
colbyecho.news
Railroad Square Cinema moving to Schupf Art Center
Railroad Square Cinema has announced that it will be transitioning its operations to the Paul J. Schupf Art Center once it opens in late December. Maine is a hub for cinephiles. With events such as the Maine International Film Festival and the Camden International Film Festival, Maine is a place for filmmakers and film lovers to share unique cinematic experiences.
penbaypilot.com
Pen Bay, Waldo County General hospitals add new ambulance company for patient transports
BELFAST and ROCKPORT — Pen Bay Medical Center and Waldo County General Hospital are contracting with a second ambulance service, NorthStar, based in Farmington, to transport patients who need to be taken to other health care facilities. Until last week, Pen Bay had been working with North East Mobile...
Journal Inquirer
Maine man rescued after 30 hours in woods
A 74-year-old Etna, Maine, man was found this week by a game warden after spending nearly 30 hours lost in the woods. Joseph Nolin was hypothermic and dehydrated when he was found Monday afternoon by Game Warden Michael Latti and K-9 Luna deep in the woods at the edge of the Etna Bog, about 20 miles west of Bangor, according to the Maine Warden Service. Nolin was about a mile from his house and had spent the night outdoors in temperatures that dipped below freezing.
2 Pedestrians, 1 Cyclist Killed in Maine in the Past Week
It's been a deadly week on Maine's roads as two pedestrians and one person on a bicycle have been fatally struck by vehicles. The Bicycle Coalition of Maine is cautioning drivers and people sharing the roads with vehicles that this is a dangerous time of year. With the shortening days, everyone is getting used to sharper angles of the sun and low light conditions during their daily commutes. In the past week, BCM officials report three people have died after being struck by vehicles.
Bangor to close homeless encampments in next two months
BANGOR, Maine — An ongoing conversation in many Maine communities is how to reduce the number of people without a place to call home. In an effort to connect those who are unsheltered to services and housing, Bangor is looking to close the majority of its homeless encampments by the end of the year.
wabi.tv
A man is hospitalized after a crash in Lincoln Wednesday night
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - A Lincoln man is in the hospital after a crash Wednesday night in his home town. It happened around 7:30 p.m. on the Lee Road and a Maine State Trooper was the first to discover the crash. Lincoln police say the driver, Steven Wentz left the...
foxbangor.com
Lepage speaks out on impending heating oil crisis during campaign stop
HERMON — Former governor and current candidate Paul LePage was at Dysart’s in Hermon Wednesday, along with district two candidate Bruce Poliquin, talking about what they call an impending heating oil crisis this winter. Lepage says the state is facing a crisis in terms of heating oil, kerosene,...
Presque Isle Man Arrested After High-Speed Chase in Penobscot County
A Presque Isle man is facing numerous charges following a high-speed police chase early Wednesday morning from Medway to Lincoln, Maine. The East Millinocket Police Department says Sgt. Michael Kennedy pulled over a car on Interstate 95 shortly after 4:00 a.m. after observing defects on the vehicle as it left the Circle K convenience store in Medway. While Sgt. Kennedy was speaking with occupants in the car, the driver allegedly took off at a high rate of speed.
Comments / 0