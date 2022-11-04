WASHINGTON (AP) — Follow along for real-time, on-the-ground updates on the 2022 U.S. midterm elections from The Associated Press. Live updates — all times Eastern — are produced by AP journalists around the country. It’s a brand new day so we’re starting fresh, but you can find updates from Election Night itself at this page. ___ Despite outspoken activism by some families of the children killed at Robb Elementary School, voters in Uvalde County backed Gov. Greg Abbott over challenger Beto O’Rourke in the governor’s race.

UVALDE COUNTY, TX ・ 18 MINUTES AGO