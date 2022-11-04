Read full article on original website
Russian Enemies of Kremlin Meet to Plot Violent ‘Elimination’ of Putin
Anti-Russia activists and former Russian lawmakers opposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin have been gathering in Poland in recent days to discuss what removing Putin from power would look like nearly nine months into his war in Ukraine. Some of the scenarios the anti-Russia group discussed include Russians staging a...
US presses, but Russia reluctant on Ukraine grain deal
KYIV, UKRAINE — The American ambassador to the United Nations reiterated the United States’ “steadfast” support for Ukraine for as long as it takes at a meeting Tuesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv and said global food security depends on renewing the U.N-brokered deal allowing Ukrainian grain exports across the Black Sea.
Macron urges France's big polluters to cut emissions by half
PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday urged the country’s most climate-damaging industries to double their efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions within the next decade, one day after his call for action at the U.N. climate summit in Egypt. Macron convened a meeting Tuesday at the...
A Russian soldier reveals recent destruction of ammo- He says it's necessary to stop the Ukrainian Forces from taking it
According to a recording of a soldier from the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia has been intentionally blowing up and burning its ammunition supplies in Kherson. This destruction of munitions is said to precede what is described as a "seminal battle" for the Kherson region. [i]
airlive.net
US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia
The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
Kyiv prepares for a winter with no heat, water or power
KYIV, UKRAINE — The mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, is warning residents that they must prepare for the worst this winter if Russia keeps striking the country's energy infrastructure — and that means having no electricity, water or heat in the freezing cold cannot be ruled out. “We...
Renault, China's Geely announced powertrain joint venture
BEIJING — Renault SA and China's Geely announced plans Tuesday for a jointly owned venture to produce gasoline-powered and hybrid powertrains, adding to a series of partnerships between global automakers to share soaring technology costs. The venture will have 17 plants with annual production capacity of 5 million powertrains,...
Italian EV startup takes on US, Chinese rivals with design
MILAN — Elon Musk's Tesla paved the way nearly two decades ago. Now, the global transition to fully electric vehicles is littered with startups, inspired by a new era in mobility and drawn by the lower cost of building EVs compared with their fossil-fuel-guzzling forebears. Gone are the billion-dollar...
Wall Street rises ahead of election results, inflation data
NEW YORK — Election Day brought another tick higher for stocks, as Wall Street braces for the results from the day’s midterm elections and a big update on inflation that’s due later in the week. The S&P 500 rose 0.6% Tuesday, its third straight gain. Trading was tentative through the day, and Wall Street’s benchmark index flipped between an even bigger gain and a modest loss during the afternoon. Analysts say investors appear to be making bets for Republicans to gain control of at least one house of Congress, which could mean relatively little change for economic policies.
At climate summit, rich countries consider reparations for developing nations
The United Nations annual climate summit is underway in Egypt where global leaders will be discussing climate goals over the next two weeks. After intense talks and growing pressure, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry and other leaders agreed to discuss the controversial topic of “loss and damage,” reparations for poor countries on the front lines of climate change.
Musk's partisan tweets call Twitter neutrality into question
Elon Musk used his Twitter megaphone to appeal to “independent-minded voters” on Monday, urging them to vote Republican in Tuesday’s U.S. midterm elections and stepping into the country's political debate that tech company executives have largely tried to stay out of — so their platforms wouldn’t be seen as favoring one side over the other.
Mishaps, distrust spur Election Day misinformation
Voters casting ballots in Tuesday's pivotal midterms grappled with misleading claims about glitchy election machines and delayed results, the final crest of a wave of misinformation that's expected to linger long after the last votes are tallied. In Arizona, news of snags with vote tabulators spawned baseless claims about vote...
Kenya Airways pilots strike over benefits, stopping flights
NAIROBI, KENYA — Pilots working for Kenya’s national airline have been on strike for three days over a demand to honor a retirement savings plan, and it is estimated to be costing millions of dollars in losses daily. Kenya Airways said it canceled 56 flights over the weekend,...
UN experts urge stringent rules to stop net zero greenwash
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, EGYPT — Companies pledging to get their emissions down to net zero better make sure they've got a credible plan and aren't just making false promises, U.N. experts said in a report Tuesday urging tough standards on emissions cutting vows. Released at the the U.N.’s flagship climate...
Americans convicted in Japan on Ghosn's escape return home
TOKYO — An American father and son convicted in Japan on charges of helping Nissan former Chairman Carlos Ghosn escape to Lebanon, hiding in a box, have been returned to the U.S., their lawyer said Tuesday. Michael Taylor, a former Green Beret, was sentenced in July last year in...
UN weather report: Climate woes bad and getting worse faster
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, EGYPT — Earth’s warming weather and rising seas are getting worse and doing so faster than before, the World Meteorological Organization warned Sunday in a somber note as world leaders started gathering for international climate negotiations. “The latest State of the Global Climate report is a...
Greece: Airlines cancel flights for general strike Wednesday
ATHENS, GREECE — Greece’s main airlines announced domestic and international flight cancellations and schedule changes for Wednesday due to labor unions for air traffic controllers and civil aviation workers participating in a nationwide general strike that day. The 24-hour strike called by the country’s private and public sector...
Insider Q&A: Kind Founder Lubetzky on entrepreneurship
To entrepreneur Daniel Lubetzky, the founder of Kind snacks, kindness means more than just being nice. “If somebody is nice, they’re not going to bully. But if they’re kind, they’re going to stand up to the bully,” he said. “Kindness requires the strength of action.”
