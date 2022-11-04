Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Now
Man dies in Lynwood Street drive-by shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man critically injured in an apparent drive-by shooting in east Bakersfield has died and was identified, according to an update from the Kern County Sheriff's Office. On Sunday, deputies responded to the 2600 block of Lynwood Street, just east of Fairfax Road regarding a...
Bakersfield Californian
Funeral services for Nov. 9, 2022
Roene Jones, 83, Bakersfield, Nov. 2. Graveside service, 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, Shafter Cemetery. www.bashamfuneralcare.com.
Crumbl Cookies coming to Delano
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Crumbl Cookies location will soon be coming to the Delano Marketplace. A Crumbl Cookies spokesperson told 17 News the owners are hoping to open in December but have not confirmed the date yet. The new Cumbl Cookies will be located at 550 Woollomes Ave. in Suite 105, according to the […]
Coroner identifies man dead after shooting in east Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man who was shot in east Bakersfield Sunday night and later died. Alexis Herrera, 22, is identified as the man who was shot on Lynwood Street in east Bakersfield and then transported to Kern Medical where he was pronounced dead Monday morning, according to […]
Kern County isn't as 'red' as you might think it is
Ahead of Tuesday's election, 23ABC took a look at voting trends during the last midterms. Looking back at the numbers voting and registration rates for midterm elections have fluctuated over time.
3-year-old hit by vehicle in Arvin
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 3-year-old was rushed to a hospital after being hit by a vehicle Monday afternoon in Arvin, the police chief said. Arvin police said a 3-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle near Arvin High School on Varsity Avenue just before 3 p.m. The child was taken to Kern Medical for […]
Delano PD investigating a suspicious death
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department is investigating a death they believe is suspicious, according to the department. Officers were dispatched to West Cecil and Hiett avenues on Monday around 1:10 a.m. to check the welfare of a subject lying on the side of the roadway. When officers arrived at the scene they […]
nomadlawyer.org
Bakersfield: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Bakersfield, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Bakersfield California. The city of Bakersfield, California is situated in south-central California. Founded in 1869 by Thomas Baker, this city was once known as Baker’s Field. Today, it is a thriving, diverse community with many attractions. For music lovers, a trip to Bakersfield...
1 wounded in east Bakersfield shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man was rushed to a hospital Sunday night following a shooting in east Bakersfield, the sheriff’s office said. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to Lynwood Street near College Avenue at around 8 p.m. for a report of a shooting. A spokesperson said one man was taken […]
Family remembers man killed in suspected hit-and-run in Tulare County
31-year-old Jimmy Slate Jr. was hit and killed while walking and pushing his bicycle on Avenue 144, South of Avenue 313.
Bakersfield police locate missing 12-year-old
UPDATE (Nov. 8): Bakersfield police said the missing 12-year-old has been found and was unharmed. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to find a missing 12-year-old girl. Officers are looking for Isabella Antongiovanni, 12. She was last seen in the 5800 block of Diamond Oaks Avenue in northeast Bakersfield at around […]
Bakersfield Now
KCSO: Man in critical condition after suspected drive-by shooting in east Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man is in the hospital in critical condition after a shooting in east Bakersfield Sunday night. According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at around 8:05 p.m., deputies were called to the 2600 block of Lynwood Street for a man who had been shot during what appears to be a drive-by-shooting.
Man pleads not guilty to Chester Avenue shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to three felonies filed in connection with a shooting that wounded a man on Chester Avenue. Yarrico Sanchez, 26, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, assault with a gun and battery with serious bodily injury, according to court records. He’s held on $500,000 bail and […]
Man pleads not guilty to murder in East Bakersfield shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged in a deadly shooting in East Bakersfield pleaded not guilty Monday to first-degree murder. Victor Rivera, 35, was ordered held without bail and is due back in court Nov. 18. He’s accused of fatally shooting Andrew John Camacho, 27, on Nov. 1 on Rembrandt Street, south of Niles […]
Motorcyclist dies after colliding with curb in South Bakersfield
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motorcyclist died after crashing into a curb in South Bakersfield.
KGET 17
Could Bakersfield be on its way to record-breaking rain totals?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With rain headed into Kern County Tuesday morning, here are some fun facts for November weather. Bakersfield is expecting around .50″ of rain from Tuesday’s storm, but will this help Bakersfield’s overall record November rain totals?. The number one year for November...
KGET 17
Heavy rain storm pushes its way into Kern County
Light showers have made their way into parts of Wasco, Shafter, and McKittrick progressively moving towards the Bakersfield area. A gust of warm winds coming from the north west have slightly elevated the expected daytime high for Monday’s forecast, currently at 66 degrees. Dark ominous clouds hovering over Tehachapi...
Bakersfield Californian
Tight contest in 3rd District Kern County supervisor race
As of late Tuesday evening, with 102 of the 143 precincts' votes counted, Jeff Flores has taken an early lead against Brian Smith. As voting officials continue to count the ballots, the 3rd District seat on the Kern County Board of Supervisors is under a tight contest, as Flores is ahead with 51.50 percentage, about 5,303 votes. Brian Smith is currently in second place, with 4,994 votes or 48.50 percent.
Storm moving into Kern County Monday night
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Now into our 4th straight year of exceptional drought, the storm bearing down on the Golden Empire Monday night is good news, all things considered. The storm in California is already dumping precious snowfall across the Northern Sierra Nevada mountain range and with it abundant rain in the lower elevations but […]
Man convicted of murder in Rosedale Inn shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Tuesday found a man guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of an unarmed man outside the Rosedale Inn. Gary Jennings, 29, was also convicted of possession of a firearm by a felon and faces up to 50 years to life in prison at his […]
