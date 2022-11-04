Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersDeridder, LA
Panorama Music House in Lake Charles Announces Drag Brunch Show
Panorama Music House in Lake Charles has announced its first, of many, Drag Brunches happening. The show will involve food, mimosas, and a show. What more could you ask for? The brunch will feature "The Ladies Who Lunch" performing during the brunch show. You may ask, "What is a Drag Brunch?". Don't worry, I got you.
PHOTOS and VIDEO: The Lake Charles Borealis Rex Mail Steamer
It's a name I have heard a few times. In fact, there's even a Louisiana band that carries the same name. The famous Lake Charles mail and transportation boat called a Packet vessel named the Borealis Rex was not originally from Lake Charles. That made me realize I had NO clue about this vessel and started digging around.
Free Pizza For Veterans On Veteran’s Day In Lake Charles
To commemorate and honor those that have served in the military, Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan has partnered with Lit Pizza to give away free pizzas to the first 20 veterans at every Lit Pizza location in Louisiana. Veterans Day is a nationwide, annual celebration that exists to honor...
Cowboy Block Party Tonight In Lake Charles Featuring L.A. ROXX
Another installment of the Cowboy Block Party is scheduled for tonight on the campus of McNeese State University. All season long on Friday nights before every home game for the Cowboys football team, they have been having a free concert at the grove. So far this season, The Chee Weez,...
LOOK: Dinosaurs Have Taken Over the Prien Lake Mall Lake Charles
They haven't come back to reclaim their land, they're here as part of the Jurassic Empire. It's quoted to be the "most realistic Dinosaur Drive Thru Event in Louisiana". Because they had cars back in prehistoric days. They are all set up and roaming free behind a temporary chain fence at the Prien Lake Mall this weekend for you to bring the family and kids to and enjoy. You may think a chain link fence wouldn't stop a dinosaur, but have YOU ever seen one break through a fence? Except for Jurassic Park, ok, I stand corrected.
The Lake Charles Gun And Knife Show Returns This Weekend
Looking for a great deal on a new or preowned firearm? If yes, the Lake Charles Gun And Knife Show is where you need to be this weekend. It's also a great event to find amazing deals on common and hard-to-find ammo. Plus you can find collectible firearms there too.
Tiger Woods Spotted in South Louisiana – Here’s Where and Why
Fans of the sport of golf in South Louisiana will want to know that for the next couple of days a living legend will be walking, although maybe with a limp, in their midst. Tiger Woods, considered by many to be the greatest golfer the world has ever seen has been spotted in South Louisiana.
Tiger Woods Spotted At Coushatta Golf Course In Kinder, Louisiana
The biggest name in Golf is right here in Southwest Louisiana. Tiger Woods was spotted yesterday out at the Coushatta Casino golf course. The Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship is taking place at Koasati Pines Golf Club this week and Tigers son Charlie is in the tournament. Last...
Sammy Kershaw Concert In Lake Charles Saturday Has Been Rescheduled Due To Illness
We have learned that Sammy Kershaw's concert that was set for Saturday night has been Postponed due to Sammy having to have outpatient surgery. The Golden Nugget posted the info on their website on why the show had to be postponed. Sammy Kershaw is unable to perform on November 5,...
Jurassic Empire Drive-Thru Coming To Lake Charles This Weekend
Do you and your kids love Dinosaurs? Here's your chance to see them up close and in person from the comfort of your car. Jurassic Empire, the largest most realistic Dinosaur Drive-Thru Event ever seen in Louisiana! This fun filled family event will be held at the Prien Lake Mall.
See Inside The 2,000 Square Foot Loft Suite At The Golden Nugget In Lake Charles [VIDEO]
If you are from Southwest Louisiana then chances are you have visited the beautiful Golden Nugget Casino Resort in Lake Charles. You may have visited to eat at one of their many restaurants, gone to a concert, or just had some fun gaming. Some of you may have even stayed...
‘Mike From Sasol’ Gets His Own Halloween Costume In Lake Charles
Everyone in SWLA knows the infamous "Mike from Sasol", but yesterday people were actually dressing up as him for Halloween. The story from a viral Facebook post goes like this: Mike from Sasol parked his grey Challenger at an Advance Auto Parts store in Lake Charles. From there a girl named Miranda picked him in a red Camaro and they headed out together to the Golden Nugget. About an hour later Mike called that Advance Auto Parts store and asked if any of them had posted about his whereabouts on Facebook. He also said his wife was headed up there to bust out his car's windows. Mike told the store to call the police if she was in their parking lot. Later that day Mike and Miranda returned to the auto parts store and Mike's wife was waiting for him in a black Honda. They all left with his wife following him closely in her car.
Lake Charles ‘Light Up The Lake’ Christmas Celebration Details
The holiday season is officially underway in Southwest Louisiana, as the City of Lake Charles has announced the schedule of events for the 2022 Light Up The Lake celebration! The annual event is free and open to the public and kicks off on Saturday, Nov. 26, with a variety of family-friendly activities such as the Holiday Art Walk in Downtown Lake Charles. The event is hosted by the Arts of Humanities Council of SWLA and will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Things To Do Today For Halloween In Lake Charles
It's Halloween y'all and if you are looking for something to do with your kids today for the holiday, we have found a few things going on in Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana. There were a ton of events over the weekend that happened but if you think that there...
The Ghost Brothers Visit DeRidder’s Haunted Gothic Jail [VIDEO]
Celeb barber Marcus Harvey, and fashion designers Dalen Spratt and Juwan Mass are known as The Ghost Brothers. They have a hit show answering the call for help on The Travel Channel investigating things that go bump in the night. The three best friends met in Atlanta at Clark University and discovered that they all had paranormal experiences. The show is both funny and interesting because it puts a different point of view on how African Americans see, understand, and deal with the paranormal and haunted locations.
Lake Charles & Sulphur Voters May Be Voting In A New Location
The November 8 Midterm Open Congressional Primary Election is just days away and some voters in Lake Charles and Sulphur may be voting in a different location. The Louisiana Secretary of State, Kyle Ardoin, sent out a reminder to voters today (Friday, Nov. 4, 2022) in SWLA that the following polling places have been relocated due to hurricane damage repairs, and new construction or returning to original polling places.
Historic Building In Downtown Lake Charles Undergoing $16 Million Renovation
Over the past few years, we have seen the downtown area of Lake Charles come alive with renovations to historic buildings, new restaurants and businesses opening up and festivals being planned in downtown Lake Charles. Well, it looks like another project is in the works according to Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter.
Chicken Salad Chick Grand Opening Today In Lake Charles Nov. 1
A brand new restaurant has now opened in Lake Charles. The Chicken Salad Chick restaurant is celebrating its grand opening today here in Lake Charles. That's right, the restaurant is now open to the public. What is Chicken Salad Chick you ask? They bill Chicken Salad Chick as America's favorite...
Things To Know For Cowboys Block Party With Wayne Toups In Lake Charles This Friday
Coming up tomorrow night is another installment of the Cowboy Block Party. It's a homecoming for McNeese State University and they are celebrating in a big way. Tonight is the big homecoming parade in Lake Charles. If you are attending the parade or are participating in riding in the parade, here are the things you need to know like the route and start times.
This Lake Charles Home’s Pantry Has Emerald City Vibes
I never thought growing up I would suddenly be into home design and things. I guess there is a turning point in life when your interest changes and you suddenly go from cartoons to home decor. I know I am not the only one. I do have fond memories of sitting on the couch after church and napping on and off watching Bob Villa with dad. Maybe that's how it starts. When I was looking to buy my first house, I don't think my TV ever left HGTV. It got to the point I was yelling back at the TV about the insane prices of some of those homes. Nevertheless, I would find myself mumbling "man, that's a really nice mantle".
