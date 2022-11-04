ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

LOOK: Dinosaurs Have Taken Over the Prien Lake Mall Lake Charles

They haven't come back to reclaim their land, they're here as part of the Jurassic Empire. It's quoted to be the "most realistic Dinosaur Drive Thru Event in Louisiana". Because they had cars back in prehistoric days. They are all set up and roaming free behind a temporary chain fence at the Prien Lake Mall this weekend for you to bring the family and kids to and enjoy. You may think a chain link fence wouldn't stop a dinosaur, but have YOU ever seen one break through a fence? Except for Jurassic Park, ok, I stand corrected.
‘Mike From Sasol’ Gets His Own Halloween Costume In Lake Charles

Everyone in SWLA knows the infamous "Mike from Sasol", but yesterday people were actually dressing up as him for Halloween. The story from a viral Facebook post goes like this: Mike from Sasol parked his grey Challenger at an Advance Auto Parts store in Lake Charles. From there a girl named Miranda picked him in a red Camaro and they headed out together to the Golden Nugget. About an hour later Mike called that Advance Auto Parts store and asked if any of them had posted about his whereabouts on Facebook. He also said his wife was headed up there to bust out his car's windows. Mike told the store to call the police if she was in their parking lot. Later that day Mike and Miranda returned to the auto parts store and Mike's wife was waiting for him in a black Honda. They all left with his wife following him closely in her car.
Lake Charles ‘Light Up The Lake’ Christmas Celebration Details

The holiday season is officially underway in Southwest Louisiana, as the City of Lake Charles has announced the schedule of events for the 2022 Light Up The Lake celebration! The annual event is free and open to the public and kicks off on Saturday, Nov. 26, with a variety of family-friendly activities such as the Holiday Art Walk in Downtown Lake Charles. The event is hosted by the Arts of Humanities Council of SWLA and will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Ghost Brothers Visit DeRidder’s Haunted Gothic Jail [VIDEO]

Celeb barber Marcus Harvey, and fashion designers Dalen Spratt and Juwan Mass are known as The Ghost Brothers. They have a hit show answering the call for help on The Travel Channel investigating things that go bump in the night. The three best friends met in Atlanta at Clark University and discovered that they all had paranormal experiences. The show is both funny and interesting because it puts a different point of view on how African Americans see, understand, and deal with the paranormal and haunted locations.
Lake Charles & Sulphur Voters May Be Voting In A New Location

The November 8 Midterm Open Congressional Primary Election is just days away and some voters in Lake Charles and Sulphur may be voting in a different location. The Louisiana Secretary of State, Kyle Ardoin, sent out a reminder to voters today (Friday, Nov. 4, 2022) in SWLA that the following polling places have been relocated due to hurricane damage repairs, and new construction or returning to original polling places.
Things To Know For Cowboys Block Party With Wayne Toups In Lake Charles This Friday

Coming up tomorrow night is another installment of the Cowboy Block Party. It's a homecoming for McNeese State University and they are celebrating in a big way. Tonight is the big homecoming parade in Lake Charles. If you are attending the parade or are participating in riding in the parade, here are the things you need to know like the route and start times.
This Lake Charles Home’s Pantry Has Emerald City Vibes

I never thought growing up I would suddenly be into home design and things. I guess there is a turning point in life when your interest changes and you suddenly go from cartoons to home decor. I know I am not the only one. I do have fond memories of sitting on the couch after church and napping on and off watching Bob Villa with dad. Maybe that's how it starts. When I was looking to buy my first house, I don't think my TV ever left HGTV. It got to the point I was yelling back at the TV about the insane prices of some of those homes. Nevertheless, I would find myself mumbling "man, that's a really nice mantle".
