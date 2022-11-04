Del Valdez had three sons, but raised thousands. On top of being a great husband and father, he was the coach, teacher and mentor to an entire community. Delfino “Del” Valdez taught math and physical education in Española starting in 1962. Leaving it at that would grossly underestimate the time, devotion and influence he had over the entire lineage of our families. Generations of Españolans will remember him, be proud of him, and carry his legacy in their hearts. With the loss over the weekend of Del and his astounding wife Connie in 2005, the Valley grieves an irreplaceable soul.

ESPANOLA, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO