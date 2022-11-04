Read full article on original website
POLL: Pick the November 10 Athlete of the Week
The Sundevil freshman capped a fantastic first season with a tenth-place finish at the 4A state cross country championships. She broke 20 minutes in a personal best in the quick-pace race, finishing with a time of 19:54.43. Rochelle Lopez, Peñasco Cross Country. The Panther freshman improved her pace from...
Española Senior Overcomes Knee Injury for One Last Match
Unica May suffered the same terrible luck as her older brother. A year ago, Garrett May tore his ACL and was forced to miss his entire season in basketball. Unica tore hers and was forced to miss her fall 2022 senior volleyball season. But, like her brother, she progressed enough...
City Loses Community Leader
Del Valdez had three sons, but raised thousands. On top of being a great husband and father, he was the coach, teacher and mentor to an entire community. Delfino “Del” Valdez taught math and physical education in Española starting in 1962. Leaving it at that would grossly underestimate the time, devotion and influence he had over the entire lineage of our families. Generations of Españolans will remember him, be proud of him, and carry his legacy in their hearts. With the loss over the weekend of Del and his astounding wife Connie in 2005, the Valley grieves an irreplaceable soul.
