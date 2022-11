With the Champions Classic a week later than usual this year, the 2022-23 men's college basketball season began Monday without the headline matchups of past campaigns. According to ESPN Stats & Information, however, it was the first time every single AP top 25 team was in action on the same day. As a result, there was the unique opportunity to get an early feel for nearly every single relevant team in the sport on day one of the season.

