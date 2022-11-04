Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
New York governor race: Election results
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York voters headed to the polls on election day to cast their vote for governor, as incumbent Kathy Hochul faces off with Rep. Lee Zeldin in a heated contest. Zeldin, a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, has called out Hochul for her stance...
Two party chairs on down-to-the-wire New York Governor's race
Two party chairman with two different visions of the NY Governor’s race. Erie County Democrat and Republican party chairmen, Jeremy Zellner and Michael Kracker appeared on WBEN Tuesday, as voters were heading to the polls.
newsnationnow.com
New York Election Results Midterms 2022
(NewsNation) — Voters in New York head to polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in several important races in the 2022 midterm elections. After carrying a sizable lead during much of the campaign season, New York Democratic candidates started to feel their races tightening just two weeks before election day.
New York: Hochul hopes to overcome crime fears
Kathy Hochul,is looking to make history Tuesday by becoming the first woman to win election as governor.
NBC New York
New York Midterms 2022: Hochul and Zeldin Headline Biggest Races to Watch in NY, NJ
In a state where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans two-to-one, it's surprising to think the race for governor is not only close at the start of Election Day — but it may be a toss-up. Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul is looking to become the state’s first elected female governor, but...
GOP candidates hold rally in Franklin Square as Democrats campaign across Long Island
There are also key races for the state Senate.
New York: What to expect on election night
Ever-blue New York has twice as many registered Democrats as Republicans and has turned less friendly for Republicans over the past decade, thanks in part to upstate population loss and a decrease in New Yorkers identifying as Republicans. Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election decisively in the state. Democrats control the governor’s office and enjoy supermajorities in both chambers of the state Legislature.
Voters to decide on New York State Environmental Bond Act
It is asking for approval to bond $4.2 billion for investment in clean water, air, wildlife and the environment over a number of years.
Live Election Results: Nebraska State Legislature
Polls close in the state at 7 p.m. in the mountain time zone and 8 p.m. in the central time zone.
Election Day 2022: Top races to watch in Western New York
Tune in at 9 p.m. for live elections coverage
mynbc5.com
New York State Senate District 45 - See election results
NEW YORK — New York State Sen. Daniel Stec is looking to win reelection against his Democratic opponent, Jean Lapper. Stec is looking to win a second term as state senator. He previously served as a state assemblyman for 4 consecutive terms beginning in 2012. Scroll to see live...
Biden stumps for Hochul in New York ahead of ‘most important election in our lifetime’
Biden praised the records of Hochul and congressional Democrats, while painting Zeldin as a threat to progress in the state.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Pressed About State's Crime Issues
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Pressed About State's Crime Issues
NewsChannel 36
A closer look at the candidates in New York's mid-term election
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- On New York State's mid-term election ballot there are four state-wide races. And at the top of the ballot is the race for governor. The gubernatorial candidates are current Gov. Kathy Hochul and her opponent Lee Zeldin. Hochul became governor last year after Andrew Cuomo resigned in August. Previously she served as New York State's Lieutenant Governor since 2015.
wutv29.com
Hundreds gather at Lee Zeldin rally in final days before gubernatorial election
WEST SENECA, N.Y. -- Republican candidate for New York governor Lee Zeldin was at a GOP rally in West Seneca Sunday morning on the last day of early voting, in front of hundreds of supporters. Zeldin was joined by his running mate, Alison Esposito, New York’s GOP chair and Republican...
MSNBC Host Confronts Kathy Hochul Over NY Crime: 'We Don't Feel Safe'
The New York governor stressed that violent crime rates have fallen in New York City and discussed measures taken to combat rising forms of theft.
Zeldin on Bills stadium deal on WBEN: "It's important to honor commitments that were made."
Rep Gov nominee Lee Zeldin clarified his remarks about the Buffalo Bills stadium deal that he criticized in a debate two weeks ago. “I have a lot of problems on how Gov Hochul handled the process, but it’s important to honor commitments that are made
pv-magazine-usa.com
New York Governor Hochul announces $319 million dry pump facility
This week New York Governor Kathy Hochul and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer announced that Edwards Vacuum has chosen the Western New York Science & Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park (STAMP) for their new $319 million, U.S. dry pump manufacturing facility. The investment is expected to have positive cascading effects...
Total early voting numbers in Chemung, Steuben, & Schuyler Counties
(WETM) – The midterm elections are just a day away. From local towns and counties to statewide races, and all the way up to Capitol Hill, voters across the country will head to the polls if they haven’t already. Thousands of people in the Southern Tier have already cast their ballots. Early voting in New […]
Mayor Eric Adams might be the fall guy for New York Democrats' potential big losses next week
Democratic officials and strategists in New York tell CNN they are bracing for what could be stunning losses in the governor's race and in contests for as many as four US House seats largely in the suburbs.
