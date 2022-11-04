ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
mynbc5.com

New York governor race: Election results

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York voters headed to the polls on election day to cast their vote for governor, as incumbent Kathy Hochul faces off with Rep. Lee Zeldin in a heated contest. Zeldin, a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, has called out Hochul for her stance...
NEW YORK STATE
newsnationnow.com

New York Election Results Midterms 2022

(NewsNation) — Voters in New York head to polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in several important races in the 2022 midterm elections. After carrying a sizable lead during much of the campaign season, New York Democratic candidates started to feel their races tightening just two weeks before election day.
NEW YORK STATE
NEWS10 ABC

New York: What to expect on election night

Ever-blue New York has twice as many registered Democrats as Republicans and has turned less friendly for Republicans over the past decade, thanks in part to upstate population loss and a decrease in New Yorkers identifying as Republicans. Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election decisively in the state. Democrats control the governor’s office and enjoy supermajorities in both chambers of the state Legislature.
NEW YORK STATE
mynbc5.com

New York State Senate District 45 - See election results

NEW YORK — New York State Sen. Daniel Stec is looking to win reelection against his Democratic opponent, Jean Lapper. Stec is looking to win a second term as state senator. He previously served as a state assemblyman for 4 consecutive terms beginning in 2012. Scroll to see live...
NewsChannel 36

A closer look at the candidates in New York's mid-term election

ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- On New York State's mid-term election ballot there are four state-wide races. And at the top of the ballot is the race for governor. The gubernatorial candidates are current Gov. Kathy Hochul and her opponent Lee Zeldin. Hochul became governor last year after Andrew Cuomo resigned in August. Previously she served as New York State's Lieutenant Governor since 2015.
NEW YORK STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

New York Governor Hochul announces $319 million dry pump facility

This week New York Governor Kathy Hochul and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer announced that Edwards Vacuum has chosen the Western New York Science & Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park (STAMP) for their new $319 million, U.S. dry pump manufacturing facility. The investment is expected to have positive cascading effects...

Comments / 0

Community Policy