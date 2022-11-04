Los Angeles, CA – INFiLED, a global leader in LED displays, is gearing up to exhibit at the co-located LDI and DSE shows in Las Vegas where live events and digital signage intersect. Their LDI booth will feature an immersive xR area, as well as a selection of dvLED solutions for Live Events professionals. Simultaneously, INFiLED’s DSE booth will feature their cornerstone digital signage solutions for tech managers looking to enhance their brand’s customer experience.

