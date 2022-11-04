ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

ClutchPoints

Josh Allen Tommy John surgery fears surface for Bills after reports of UCL injury

The Buffalo Bills were hit with a worrying injury update to Josh Allen after the star quarterback sustained an elbow ailment late during the Week 9 loss vs. the New York Jets. While initial reports were optimistic that Allen had avoided serious injury, NFL insider Chris Mortensen indicated that the star QB is now being evaluated for a potential ulnar collateral ligament injury.
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Hornets take on the Wizards on 4-game slide

Washington Wizards (4-6, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (3-7, 13th in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Hornets -2.5; over/under is 221. BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will try to end its four-game skid when the Hornets play Washington. Charlotte finished 43-39 overall and 8-8 in Southeast Division...
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Danuel House (illness) questionable for Philadelphia on Monday

Philadelphia 76ers forward Danuel House is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. House is dealing with a non-COVID illness, as is teammate Joel Embiid. Both are listed questionable to take the court to kick off the new week. Keep an eye on their statuses over the next 24 hours.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
News Breaking LIVE

NFL Legend Dies

National Football League (NFL) legend Ray Guy, considered by many to be the greatest punter in football history, has died at 72, according to multiple reports. Guy was the first punter ever to be inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame.

