Read full article on original website
Related
Is Elgin Baylor the Best NBA Player to Never Win a Championship?
Elgin Baylor has to go down as the best player to never win an NBA championship. The post Is Elgin Baylor the Best NBA Player to Never Win a Championship? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Rockets vs. Magic: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More
The Houston Rockets will try and end their six-game losing streak on Monday during an interconference match against Paolo Banchero and the Magic.
Josh Allen Tommy John surgery fears surface for Bills after reports of UCL injury
The Buffalo Bills were hit with a worrying injury update to Josh Allen after the star quarterback sustained an elbow ailment late during the Week 9 loss vs. the New York Jets. While initial reports were optimistic that Allen had avoided serious injury, NFL insider Chris Mortensen indicated that the star QB is now being evaluated for a potential ulnar collateral ligament injury.
How to Watch, Odds, Picks: Suns Visit 76ers
The Phoenix Suns are set to visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night. Can the Suns push themselves to 8-2?
FOX Sports
Hornets take on the Wizards on 4-game slide
Washington Wizards (4-6, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (3-7, 13th in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Hornets -2.5; over/under is 221. BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will try to end its four-game skid when the Hornets play Washington. Charlotte finished 43-39 overall and 8-8 in Southeast Division...
numberfire.com
Danuel House (illness) questionable for Philadelphia on Monday
Philadelphia 76ers forward Danuel House is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. House is dealing with a non-COVID illness, as is teammate Joel Embiid. Both are listed questionable to take the court to kick off the new week. Keep an eye on their statuses over the next 24 hours.
2023 NBA mock draft: Early projections with college basketball season starting
It’s never too early for our first 2023 NBA mock draft. With the 2022-23 season now ongoing and the college
Suns PG Chris Paul Exits Early vs. 76ers
Phoenix Suns PG Chris Paul will not return vs. the Philadelphia 76ers with right heel soreness.
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League (NFL) legend Ray Guy, considered by many to be the greatest punter in football history, has died at 72, according to multiple reports. Guy was the first punter ever to be inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame.
Comments / 0