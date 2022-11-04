Read full article on original website
Related
myarklamiss.com
Everything to know about Arkansas’ Issue 4
ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — Currently, through 12 days of early voting in Arkansas, 453,239 people have voted. Perhaps one of the most talked about issues on the Arkansas 2022 Midterm election ballot is Issue 4, the Arkansas Adult Use Cannabis Amendment. Issue 4 is an amendment to authorize the possession, personal use, and consumption of cannabis by adults, to authorize the cultivation and sale of cannabis by licensed commercial facilities, and to provide for the regulation of those facilities.
myarklamiss.com
Arkansas’ race for governor is guaranteed to make history regardless of the outcome
LITTLE ROCK, ARK., (KTVE/KARD) — Regardless of the outcome of the 2022 Arkansas governor race, the state will make history with the candidate that citizens choose to elect. Arkansas will either elect the state’s first woman governor, or the state’s first Black governor. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has...
myarklamiss.com
Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton will not run for president
ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — Tom Cotton, Arkansas Senator who has long been considered a potential Republican contender for the next presidential race, says he will not be running in the 2024 election. Cotton has been a rising star in the GOP and is an Army veteran, having served in both Iraq and Afghanistan.
Louisiana Living: Disabled American Veterans
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Ashley Doughty is joined by Joe Brendle with the local Disabled American Veterans. Joe discusses the Disabled American Veterans van, what it is used for, and volunteer opportunities to drive the van. For more information, watch the clip above. For more Louisiana Living CLICK HERE
Comments / 0