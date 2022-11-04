Doesn't matter which side has 5K Nukes or 20K Nukes, we all already have enough to destroy us all 5 times over, we use Nukes WE ALL LOSE! there is no winner anymore when trading WMD's
Are you surprised because I'm not surprised at all tbh I figured they would have a nuclear weapons program don't be surprised if your government doesn't warn you of an incoming first strike
So while we were playing with our winkies, especially during the Obama administration, which he said " why make more war ships, it's like bringing the calvary back" now we are suffering because of our not focusing on our military......we were too busy with transgender and gay rights, now we will suffer the consequences with China so far ahead of us..... I guess we'll shake our bodies at them when the missiles start flying at us
Related
Best Place to Survive Nuclear War in the U.S.
White House claims US is seeing signs Russia may be advising Iran on how to crack down on protests
Biden sends a careful but chilling new nuclear message to Putin in CNN interview
US assures that a nuclear strike by North Korea would put «period» to Kim Jong Un’s regime
U.S. Reveals They Have a Nuclear Sub Right Between Moscow and Beijing
Chilling aerial pics reveal China’s massive military build-up on disputed South China Sea islands in warning to the West
U.S. Preps for Nuclear Fallout
Saudi prince sends threat to the West after Biden warns of consequences for kingdom
China Has 'No Chance of Winning' Invasion of Taiwan: Official
Why the United States' big plan to deploy huge nuclear bombers to the Northern Territory is going to put a 'bullseye' on Australia as tensions with China rise
Chinese chip maker fires all American workers: Report
Is the U.S. Safe From Nuclear Attack?
John Bolton says the US needs to make it clear that Putin is 'signing a suicide note' if he uses nuclear weapons
The US military is not ready for China, and it needs to be
Beijing officials praise Elon Musk for suggesting that Taiwan should become a 'special administrative zone'
A War Between The United States And China Over Taiwan Might Be Coming
US desperately trying to prevent China from creating powerful artificial intelligence, insiders claim
'There were bodies everywhere': US soldiers survive S. Korea crush
US military forces 'fully prepared' to cross into Ukraine
China, 'factory of the world,' is losing more of its manufacturing and export dominance, latest data shows
CNN
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 212