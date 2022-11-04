ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Comments / 212

Chris Walter
4d ago

Doesn't matter which side has 5K Nukes or 20K Nukes, we all already have enough to destroy us all 5 times over, we use Nukes WE ALL LOSE! there is no winner anymore when trading WMD's

Reply(21)
79
Chaos Insurgency
4d ago

Are you surprised because I'm not surprised at all tbh I figured they would have a nuclear weapons program don't be surprised if your government doesn't warn you of an incoming first strike

Reply(5)
25
Samuel Palmer
4d ago

So while we were playing with our winkies, especially during the Obama administration, which he said " why make more war ships, it's like bringing the calvary back" now we are suffering because of our not focusing on our military......we were too busy with transgender and gay rights, now we will suffer the consequences with China so far ahead of us..... I guess we'll shake our bodies at them when the missiles start flying at us

Reply(6)
19
Related
The US Sun

Chilling aerial pics reveal China’s massive military build-up on disputed South China Sea islands in warning to the West

NEW incredibly detailed photos have revealed for the first time just how far China's militarisation has escalated in the flashpoint South China Sea. Chilling images show the massive sprawl of Chinese military operations on the man-made islands - which are armed to the teeth with deadly hardware including missile aircraft, flight hangars, and spy planes.
Gizmodo

U.S. Preps for Nuclear Fallout

The potential for a nuclear armageddon has seemingly increased in recent months, much to the confusion and worry of some of the American public. That potential appears to be crystallizing into a legitimate concern for the U.S. government, which recently announced the purchase of a drug used in radiological and nuclear emergencies.
Washington Examiner

The US military is not ready for China, and it needs to be

The U.S. military is not ready to fight a major war with China , let alone a war against China and simultaneously another against Russia , North Korea , or Iran . That's bad. Very bad. The Heritage Foundation outlined this troubling incompetence in its annual Index of U.S. Military...
WASHINGTON STATE
Dr. E.C. Beuck

A War Between The United States And China Over Taiwan Might Be Coming

Boxing Glove Clash US vs ChinaPriyam Patel on Pixabay. According to remarks made by United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, China may be growing dissatisfied with the current status quo over the status of Taiwan and that the Asian power might be pursuing a faster timetable for reunification, one which could see coercive measures used. In the worst case scenario, this might mean an outright invasion as a potential option. Needless to say, tensions are rising as a result.
AFP

'There were bodies everywhere': US soldiers survive S. Korea crush

For hours, they pulled body after body out of the crushed tangles of limbs that filled the narrow Itaewon alleyway at the epicentre of South Korea's worst ever stampede. The soldiers stayed on the edge of the crush all night, desperately trying to pull people out of the piles of bodies, but said that by the time they got to them, it was often too late.
WASHINGTON STATE
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy