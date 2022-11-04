ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

feastmagazine.com

Here’s where you can order carryout or dine-in on Thanksgiving in St. Louis

Where else can you find candied bacon slices and white oak-smoked brisket? In true BEAST fashion, both hickory-smoked turkey and bone-in Compart Durac ham are available for preorder from the restaurant’s holiday store as well. Pair your meat choice with stuffing, turkey gravy, green beans or gooey butter cake crème brûlée. Preorders can be picked up on Thanksgiving Day between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Former Emerson business to stay put; St. Louis alderwoman floats basic income plan

Missouri political committees and candidates have raised many millions of dollars ahead of Tuesday's election. A number of large cannabis businesses have poured about $7 million into Legal Missouri 2022, the political action committee supporting the amendment that would fully legalize marijuana in the state. In employment news, the U.S. added 261,000 jobs in October despite efforts from the Federal Reserve Bank to cool the economy by raising interest rates. Plus, private equity giant Blackstone's purchase of Climate Technologies from Emerson Electric will create a new, standalone company that has the potential to become one of the St. Louis area's largest firms. Keep reading for the business stories to start your week.
MISSOURI STATE
stlmag.com

Lousies on the Loop now open in University City

Lousies on the Loop (567-A Melville) is a new, locally owned eatery in University City with a name that only makes sense once it’s explained. “We are St. Louisans with a restaurant on the Loop that specializes in loose meat sandwiches,” says chef Daniel Boyer, who owns the business with his wife, Kelle. “Plus, people will shorten the name to Lousies [pronounced loosies], which is the dish's nickname, so that works, too.”
UNIVERSITY CITY, MO
FOX2now.com

Hancock & Kelley: STL sheriff's deputy carjacked

Finally, a glaring example of why crime is a top issue: a city sheriff's deputy is carjacked and robbed of his gun in downtown St. Louis. Hancock & Kelley: STL sheriff’s deputy carjacked. Finally, a glaring example of why crime is a top issue: a city sheriff's deputy is...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
auroraadvertiser.net

St. Louis mayor announces opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment

In a move highlighting a growing divide among Black leaders and organizations in Missouri over a push to legalize marijuana, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones on Tuesday announced she would oppose the measure appearing on the Nov. 8 ballot as Amendment 3. While she supports legalization, Jones said she doesn’t...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
generalaviationnews.com

Construction begins on engine run-up project at KCPS

Construction is underway at St. Louis Downtown Airport (KCPS) on a new ground engine run-up and compass calibration pad. The busiest general aviation airport in Illinois outside of Chicago, KCPS is located on 1,000 acres in Illinois just across the Mississippi River from downtown St. Louis. The project includes new...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

1 killed, 2 hurt in Belleville, Ill. shooting Saturday morning

One woman was killed and two other women were hurt Saturday morning in a shooting at a Belleville home. 1 killed, 2 hurt in Belleville, Ill. shooting Saturday …. One woman was killed and two other women were hurt Saturday morning in a shooting at a Belleville home. Rally for...
BELLEVILLE, IL
FOX2now.com

Dr. Chauncey Granger: Principal Hazelwood East High School

Dr. Chauncey Granger: Principal Hazelwood East High …. Dr. Chauncey Granger: Principal Hazelwood East High School. Strange twist to north county election to recall …. The Robertson Fire Protection District conflicts with a group of Hazelwood citizens who have launched a recall election against fire district directors. Family of MoDOT...
HAZELWOOD, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Alderwoman wants $5M in ARPA funds for universal basic income in St. Louis

Some members of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen want to use $5 million of the city’s remaining pot of COVID relief funds to set up a universal basic income. Alderwoman Shameem Clark Hubbard of the 26th Ward introduced the measure on Friday. It’s part of a bill appropriating $52.2 million of the city’s remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds. Exact details of implementation, including who would be eligible and how much they would receive, are still being worked out.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

