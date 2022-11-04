Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
Related
Owner of St. Louis hospital diverted funds meant for construction projects, lawsuit alleges
ST. LOUIS — A company hired to make improvements at South City Hospital says in new litigation that the facility's owner diverted funds meant for those projects, as it seeks millions in damages. The allegations come as the hospital, at 3933 S. Broadway, is in the process of being...
feastmagazine.com
Here’s where you can order carryout or dine-in on Thanksgiving in St. Louis
Where else can you find candied bacon slices and white oak-smoked brisket? In true BEAST fashion, both hickory-smoked turkey and bone-in Compart Durac ham are available for preorder from the restaurant’s holiday store as well. Pair your meat choice with stuffing, turkey gravy, green beans or gooey butter cake crème brûlée. Preorders can be picked up on Thanksgiving Day between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Former Emerson business to stay put; St. Louis alderwoman floats basic income plan
Missouri political committees and candidates have raised many millions of dollars ahead of Tuesday's election. A number of large cannabis businesses have poured about $7 million into Legal Missouri 2022, the political action committee supporting the amendment that would fully legalize marijuana in the state. In employment news, the U.S. added 261,000 jobs in October despite efforts from the Federal Reserve Bank to cool the economy by raising interest rates. Plus, private equity giant Blackstone's purchase of Climate Technologies from Emerson Electric will create a new, standalone company that has the potential to become one of the St. Louis area's largest firms. Keep reading for the business stories to start your week.
stlmag.com
Lousies on the Loop now open in University City
Lousies on the Loop (567-A Melville) is a new, locally owned eatery in University City with a name that only makes sense once it’s explained. “We are St. Louisans with a restaurant on the Loop that specializes in loose meat sandwiches,” says chef Daniel Boyer, who owns the business with his wife, Kelle. “Plus, people will shorten the name to Lousies [pronounced loosies], which is the dish's nickname, so that works, too.”
KMOV
Downtown residents raise new concerns about Ely Walker Lofts sister property
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For months now, News 4 has reported on the countless, ongoing issues at Ely Walker Lofts in downtown St. Louis. Now, residents from a property across the street, managed by the same company that runs Ely Walker’s condominium board, are coming forward with their own concerns.
St. Louis area business fights back against costly smash and grabs
Thieves are smashing through storefront windows and taking what they want. A St. Louis area startup business believes it has a way to fight back.
KMOV
WWII soldier set to return to St. Louis decades after he was captured as a prisoner of war
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - He made the ultimate sacrifice, and decades after he was captured as a prisoner of war, a WWII soldier is set to return home to St. Louis. U.S. Army Private James Tash was a member of the 31st Infantry Regiment when Japanese forces invaded the Philippine Islands in December 1941.
FOX2now.com
Hancock & Kelley: STL sheriff's deputy carjacked
Finally, a glaring example of why crime is a top issue: a city sheriff's deputy is carjacked and robbed of his gun in downtown St. Louis. Hancock & Kelley: STL sheriff’s deputy carjacked. Finally, a glaring example of why crime is a top issue: a city sheriff's deputy is...
auroraadvertiser.net
St. Louis mayor announces opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment
In a move highlighting a growing divide among Black leaders and organizations in Missouri over a push to legalize marijuana, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones on Tuesday announced she would oppose the measure appearing on the Nov. 8 ballot as Amendment 3. While she supports legalization, Jones said she doesn’t...
KMOV
Clayton wine store owner says priest returned thousands of dollars of wine on behalf of accused thief
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -A Clayton wine store has recovered thousands of dollars in expensive wine after the owner said a priest returned it days after News 4 published surveillance video of the accused thief in action. “It was a slow Monday and I saw a priest come in with...
Deadly double shooting in south St. Louis
New details on a deadly double shooting in south St. Louis on Saturday night.
See inside this Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired ranch home in Town and Country
TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. – The affluent suburb of Town and Country has some of the most beautiful homes in all the St. Louis region. The opulent home at 3 Serendipity Circle is quite a feast for the eyes. Though built in the contemporary style, you can see the...
generalaviationnews.com
Construction begins on engine run-up project at KCPS
Construction is underway at St. Louis Downtown Airport (KCPS) on a new ground engine run-up and compass calibration pad. The busiest general aviation airport in Illinois outside of Chicago, KCPS is located on 1,000 acres in Illinois just across the Mississippi River from downtown St. Louis. The project includes new...
Actor Terry Crews to Visit St. Louis Elementary Schools This Week
The star will talk about his new book and give out free copies to school kids
Man killed overnight in south St. Louis
A deadly shooting took place overnight in south St. Louis.
FOX2now.com
1 killed, 2 hurt in Belleville, Ill. shooting Saturday morning
One woman was killed and two other women were hurt Saturday morning in a shooting at a Belleville home. 1 killed, 2 hurt in Belleville, Ill. shooting Saturday …. One woman was killed and two other women were hurt Saturday morning in a shooting at a Belleville home. Rally for...
Soulard Shooter Wins 'Not Guilty' Verdict in Third Trial
Jury finds that Christopher Endicott acted in self-defense in 2016 shooting outside Molly's
FOX2now.com
Dr. Chauncey Granger: Principal Hazelwood East High School
Dr. Chauncey Granger: Principal Hazelwood East High …. Dr. Chauncey Granger: Principal Hazelwood East High School. Strange twist to north county election to recall …. The Robertson Fire Protection District conflicts with a group of Hazelwood citizens who have launched a recall election against fire district directors. Family of MoDOT...
KSDK
Kay Quinn honored as a St. Louis Media Person of the Year
The St. Louis Press Club honored several journalists, including 5 On Your Side's Kay Quinn. Quinn has been with KSDK for nearly 34 years.
missouribusinessalert.com
Alderwoman wants $5M in ARPA funds for universal basic income in St. Louis
Some members of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen want to use $5 million of the city’s remaining pot of COVID relief funds to set up a universal basic income. Alderwoman Shameem Clark Hubbard of the 26th Ward introduced the measure on Friday. It’s part of a bill appropriating $52.2 million of the city’s remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds. Exact details of implementation, including who would be eligible and how much they would receive, are still being worked out.
Comments / 0