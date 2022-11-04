ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I Asked TSA When The 3-1-1 Liquids Rule Will End. Here’s What They Said

The air travel world has been living with the “3-1-1 liquids rule” (or its country-specific equivalent) for a long time now. In the United States, the TSA says you’re only been allowed to bring a quart-sized bag of liquids, aerosols, gels, creams and pastes through the checkpoint. They are limited to 3.4 ounces (100 milliliters) or less per item (well, with these 10+ exceptions)
You'll Need Real ID to Get on an Airplane Next Year

In a few months, a standard driver's license will no longer be good enough to get you through airport security. Starting in May 2023, Real ID-approved identification will be required for all domestic flights. Passed in 2007, the Real ID Act enforces more consistent and secure standards for identification used...
The airport security shakedown: Air travel always costs me extra, one way or another

My wife and I work extremely hard, easily clocking 80-plus hours a week — no idyllic American 40-hour work week for us. We don't ignore each other or our two-year-old daughter, rather we sacrifice typical pleasantries and pastimes — like happy hours and sleep — in our efforts to earn at the level of salaries gifted to white people who have the luxury of only working one job. So when we click our workaholic heads together and say we are going to take a vacation — an international trip, where we eat and drink and sleep in multiple cities — to give ourselves a piece of that American dream of relaxation in exchange for the thousands of hours of labor we deposit a year, the last thing I want to have to worry about is airport security. But here we are.
TSA Pre✓ Enrollment Fee Reduced

The fee to either enroll or renew membership in person for five years in the TSA Pre✓ Trusted Traveler Program has been reduced by a multinational technology company called IDEMIA — which is headquartered in Courbevoie in France and is the current enrollment provider for the program — from $85.00 to $78.00, according to this official press release from the Transportation Security Administration.
Delta Just Announced Something That Could Make Air Travel Much Less Awful

Delta Air Lines announced Tuesday that it is investing $60 million in electric air taxi startup Joby, part of a deal to transport passengers from their homes to the airport quickly and easily using “vertiports” spread throughout the cities it serves. The airline is promising up to $140 million in additional investment if Joby hits unspecified milestones. Service will first be available in New York City and Los Angeles, and that could possibly happen as soon as 2024.
World’s tallest woman boards first ever flight after airline removes seats

A Turkish airline has broken a record by allowing the world’s tallest woman to take her first flight.Turkish Airlines removed a number of seats on the flight from Istanbul to San Francisco on 30 September 2022 to allow 34-year-old Rumeysa Gelgi to board the aircraft.Gelgi, originally from Turkey, holds the Guinness World Record for being the tallest woman on earth, measuring over 7ft (2.15 metres).This is the first time Ms Gelgi has ever been able to fly on a plane, as her height usually restricts her from boarding a standard-size aircraft. Turkish Airlines removed six seats on the aircraft...
The 32 Best Carry-On Backpacks That Will Fit Under Your Airplane Seat in 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. It doesn’t matter whether you’re heading off on a weekend city break or traveling for a year, any trip to the airport is usually accompanied by several anxiety-filled moments. Traffic, long lines at check-in and finding out your bags are too heavy to travel definitely rank high on this list. That’s why it’s a good idea to do everything you can to minimize the chances of something going wrong when you get to the airport. One easy answer is to...
Southwest & JetBlue Are Both Hosting Monster Sales with Fares as Low as $31

You know what's better than one flight sale? Two flight sales. JetBlue and Southwest Airlines are both, coincidentally, hosting monster sales this week so you can actually get a cheap flight for once. Here's the low down. Southwest has extended its sale (no costumes required, per the carrier themself) through...
Southwest Is Adding 3 New Routes to Its Expanded 2023 Schedule

Southwest Airlines is adding three new routes to its early Summer 2023 schedule. According to The Points Guy, three new weekly flights will be added, including two from Denver International Airport. There will be nonstop service from Denver to Myrtle Beach starting April 15, 2023. The flight will only be...
