Read full article on original website
Related
I Asked TSA When The 3-1-1 Liquids Rule Will End. Here’s What They Said
The air travel world has been living with the “3-1-1 liquids rule” (or its country-specific equivalent) for a long time now. In the United States, the TSA says you’re only been allowed to bring a quart-sized bag of liquids, aerosols, gels, creams and pastes through the checkpoint. They are limited to 3.4 ounces (100 milliliters) or less per item (well, with these 10+ exceptions)
CNET
You'll Need Real ID to Get on an Airplane Next Year
In a few months, a standard driver's license will no longer be good enough to get you through airport security. Starting in May 2023, Real ID-approved identification will be required for all domestic flights. Passed in 2007, the Real ID Act enforces more consistent and secure standards for identification used...
The airport security shakedown: Air travel always costs me extra, one way or another
My wife and I work extremely hard, easily clocking 80-plus hours a week — no idyllic American 40-hour work week for us. We don't ignore each other or our two-year-old daughter, rather we sacrifice typical pleasantries and pastimes — like happy hours and sleep — in our efforts to earn at the level of salaries gifted to white people who have the luxury of only working one job. So when we click our workaholic heads together and say we are going to take a vacation — an international trip, where we eat and drink and sleep in multiple cities — to give ourselves a piece of that American dream of relaxation in exchange for the thousands of hours of labor we deposit a year, the last thing I want to have to worry about is airport security. But here we are.
TSA Pre✓ Enrollment Fee Reduced
The fee to either enroll or renew membership in person for five years in the TSA Pre✓ Trusted Traveler Program has been reduced by a multinational technology company called IDEMIA — which is headquartered in Courbevoie in France and is the current enrollment provider for the program — from $85.00 to $78.00, according to this official press release from the Transportation Security Administration.
Plus-Size Woman Defends Not Buying 2 Seats on Airplane: 'Why Should I?'
"All people deserve to be comfortable while flying, not just fat people," Kayla Logan told Newsweek after her TikTok video criticizing seat space went viral.
I was a flight attendant for over 10 years. Here are the 5 best and 5 worst seats on a plane.
Many plane travelers don't realize how much their seat's proximity to the bathroom, galley, exit, and bulkhead can affect their in-flight experience.
The smell from a passenger's carry-on bag forced an American Airlines flight to make an emergency landing in Florida
Five crew members on board the Barbados-bound American Airlines flight were taken to the hospital after the plane returned to Miami's airport.
American Airlines is ditching first class on all flights because customers simply 'aren't buying it'
The airline wants to increase the number of premium seats it provides on its planes, but is cutting its highest-price offer: first class.
Air travel controversy: Passengers who recline their seats on flights are seen as 'rude'
There apparently is no clear etiquette on whether it's OK to recline your seat during air travel or not. One man described a recent experience when he did recline his seat — here's what happened.
American Airlines Will Pay Millions Over Huge Passenger Problem
Few travel nightmares can be worse than packing small to avoid paying for a checked bag and then, upon arriving at the airport, being told that the bag is too big and needs to be checked anyway. While frequent flyer status or a class beyond economy will get rid of...
Inc.com
Delta Just Announced Something That Could Make Air Travel Much Less Awful
Delta Air Lines announced Tuesday that it is investing $60 million in electric air taxi startup Joby, part of a deal to transport passengers from their homes to the airport quickly and easily using “vertiports” spread throughout the cities it serves. The airline is promising up to $140 million in additional investment if Joby hits unspecified milestones. Service will first be available in New York City and Los Angeles, and that could possibly happen as soon as 2024.
What Is the Most Luxurious Train Ride in America?
Commuters may think of a train ride as a dull, bare-bones trek on the Long Island Railroad or even an affordable Amtrak trip. Either of these modes of transportation will get you where you're going....
World’s tallest woman boards first ever flight after airline removes seats
A Turkish airline has broken a record by allowing the world’s tallest woman to take her first flight.Turkish Airlines removed a number of seats on the flight from Istanbul to San Francisco on 30 September 2022 to allow 34-year-old Rumeysa Gelgi to board the aircraft.Gelgi, originally from Turkey, holds the Guinness World Record for being the tallest woman on earth, measuring over 7ft (2.15 metres).This is the first time Ms Gelgi has ever been able to fly on a plane, as her height usually restricts her from boarding a standard-size aircraft. Turkish Airlines removed six seats on the aircraft...
American Airlines Taunts Passenger Who Complained About Being “Sandwiched” Between Two Obese Passengers
American Airlines effectively taunted a passenger who complained about being wedged between two obese passengers in economy class. There’s so much going on here and many issues to discuss. American Airlines Unbelievably Taunts Passenger Who Had The Audacity To Complain About Being Wedged Between Two Obese Passengers Who Encroached...
Screaming Passengers Spot Rogue Snake on United Airlines Flight in Newark
Herpetologist Graham Alexander told Newsweek that American garter snakes are harmless and passengers got "worked up over nothing."
The 32 Best Carry-On Backpacks That Will Fit Under Your Airplane Seat in 2022
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. It doesn’t matter whether you’re heading off on a weekend city break or traveling for a year, any trip to the airport is usually accompanied by several anxiety-filled moments. Traffic, long lines at check-in and finding out your bags are too heavy to travel definitely rank high on this list. That’s why it’s a good idea to do everything you can to minimize the chances of something going wrong when you get to the airport. One easy answer is to...
Thrillist
Southwest & JetBlue Are Both Hosting Monster Sales with Fares as Low as $31
You know what's better than one flight sale? Two flight sales. JetBlue and Southwest Airlines are both, coincidentally, hosting monster sales this week so you can actually get a cheap flight for once. Here's the low down. Southwest has extended its sale (no costumes required, per the carrier themself) through...
Avoiding checking in your bag on your next flight? 1 out of 6 travelers' bags were mishandled this summer
A recent survey of American travelers finds that more are changing their flying behaviors and not checking in their bags.
Thrillist
Southwest Is Adding 3 New Routes to Its Expanded 2023 Schedule
Southwest Airlines is adding three new routes to its early Summer 2023 schedule. According to The Points Guy, three new weekly flights will be added, including two from Denver International Airport. There will be nonstop service from Denver to Myrtle Beach starting April 15, 2023. The flight will only be...
CNN
1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 1