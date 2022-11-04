ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

valleynewslive.com

ATV Trail closures in Minnesota

M.N. (Valley News Live) -The upcoming deer hunting season brings some temporary trail closures for ATV and off-road vehicle users in Minnesota. The affected vehicle restrictions are all-terrain, off-highway motorcycles, and four-wheel drive trucks. The effective dates of the recreational riding restrictions are: Nov. 5th through Nov. 20th for the...
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Minnesota Town Crowned ‘Most Mispronounced in U.S.A.’

Let's face it. if you're not from Minnesota, learning how to pronounce all the quirky and unique town names can be quite a tall task. Ask an outsider how to pronounce Faribault, Bemidji, or Chokio and you might be in for a laugh. But one town in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes takes the crown regarding mispronunciation. In fact, it was just named the most mispronounced place in the entire United States.
CBS Minnesota

What Minnesota's old weather logs tell about this fall's extreme temperature swings

MINNEAPOLIS -- A temperature seesaw brought record heat earlier this week, but now temps are closer to average. The all-time November high in the Twin Cities is 77 degrees. According to a log kept in the University of Minnesota's climate library, which stores logs dating back to the late 1880s, it was on Nov. 1, 1933. The Twin Cities neared that record when it topped out on Wednesday at 76.Climatologist Pete Boulay says this year's seesaw-like fall weather is not much of an exception, as it is perhaps a rule."The records of Minnesota, especially in November, it's hot and cold," said Boulay. "The Halloween Blizzard, one of those classic cases where a few days before was fairly balmy."Minnesota has also been struggling with a drought this year, and Boulay says the state would need more than 100 inches of snow to make up the deficit. The record for most snow in a Twin Cities winter is 98.6 inches, which was back in the 1980s. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Can Bicycles Legally Run a Stop Sign or Red Light in Minnesota?

Bicycling on the sidewalks in downtown Rochester may be illegal, but can bike riders really ride through red lights and stop signs in Minnesota?. Now that the spring weather has warmed up in southeast Minnesota, you might want to enjoy the outdoors on the bike sometime soon (which helps maintain that 6-doot social distancing!) And while riding your bike on the sidewalk in downtown Rochester has always been against city statutes, a few years ago, the city launched a new campaign to make sure cyclists are aware they belong on the road. (Which is a good thing -- I know I've almost been hit by several bicycles while walking downtown.)
ROCHESTER, MN
B105

Three $50,000 Powerball Tickets Sold In Minnesota As Record Jackpot Grows

After Wednesday's Powerball drawing, a $1 million ticket was one of three big winning tickets sold in Minnesota, but nobody claimed the record $1 billion jackpot. That led to the Powerball jackpot climbing to a record $1.6 billion going into the drawing on Saturday, November 5. Once the numbers were drawn, Minnesota scored several big winners, but nobody won the jackpot.
CBS Minnesota

Minnesotans flock to buy lottery tickets in hopes of being world's next billionaire

MINNEAPOLIS -- Many are dreaming big today hoping to turn a $2 Powerball ticket into $1.6 billion.WCCO's Allen Henry spoke with Minnesotans today who are hoping to become the world's next billionaire. "We've noticed an upsurge in sales. This morning, we've sold over $400 in lottery tickets already," said Sam Osman, who works at Bobby and Steve's Auto World.The jackpot has been steadily growing since Aug. 3 when someone in Pennsylvania won $200 million.The last time someone won the Powerball in Minnesota though was August 2013."It is for fun mostly for me. I've been playing for a while. I go in on a few different tickets a week. I get lucky here and there with winning small amounts. So, there's always that hope," said Dell Barse.The odds of winning of course are small: 1 in 292.2 million. But that's not stopping people from dreaming big about what they'd do with the winnings. "My family would be well taken care of. that's important to me. Not just immediate family but extended family as well. So, anyone can dream big," said Barse.
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Department of Corrections searches for level 3 predatory offender, often seen riding Metro Transit

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Corrections is looking for a man convicted of criminal sexual conduct, who has allegedly violated the conditions of his release.According to the DOC, 38-year-old Brian Walter Landa is required to register as a Level 3 Predatory Offender because of his past convictions and possibility of re-offense. He's wanted on a federal warrant.He was convicted for second-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from a 2017 case in which he groped a 12-year-old girl on a bus in Minneapolis. He also has a prior third-degree burglary charge.Landa frequently rides Metro Transit near University Avenue West in St. Paul, the Nicollet Avenue area in Minneapolis, and the intersection of Lake Street and 46th Avenue South in Minneapolis. The DOC says he was last seen wearing a blue and gray hat, a black zip-up jacket, and blue shoes with white laces.He is described as 5-foot-9, and weighs roughly 170 pounds.The DOC asks anyone who sees him not to make contact, but to instead call 911 or the DOC fugitive hotline at 651-775-5099.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

Iron Rangers launch a news site to fill a gap in northern Minnesota

Journalists Leah Ryan and Jerry Burnes had spent their professional lives reporting on Minnesota’s Iron Range but still wanted to find a way to sharpen the focus on issues critical to northern Minnesota. The two had had worked for years at the Mesabi Tribune. Burnes served as the paper’s...
KIMT

Red Flag warning issued Sunday for parts of Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Red Flag warning is in effect until 6 pm Sunday for multiple counties in southern and central Minnesota. The National Weather Service says a Red Flag Warning means the area is experiencing weather conditions that are ideal for wildfire, including strong winds and very low humidity levels. Residents should avoid open burning in counties where the Red Flag Warning is in effect and check any recent burn piles or areas to ensure the fire is completely out.
fox9.com

Cougar spotted on trail cam in Northern Minnesota

(FOX 9) - A cougar was captured on camera for the first time by the Voyageurs Wolf Project, the group announced. The trail cam captured the big cat on October 20th in the southern part of the Greater Voyageurs Ecosystem. The Wolf Project says the Minnesota DNR has 59 verified...
KARE 11

3 Minnesotans $50k richer after Saturday's Powerball drawing

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Since you're not packing your bag for a tropical vacation you must have heard that of all the Powerball tickets purchased for Saturday's drawing, not one matched all the winning numbers. Those numbers were: 28-45-53-56-69, Powerball 20. The jackpot is now at a staggering $1.9 billion...
