President Joe Biden said Twitter owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk's relationship with other countries was "worthy of being looked at," but declined to say how that could be done. "I think that Elon Musk's cooperation and/or technical relationships with other countries is worthy of being looked at, whether or not he is doing anything inappropriate," Biden said, when asked if Musk was a threat to national security. "But that's all I'll say."

5 HOURS AGO