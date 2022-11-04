Read full article on original website
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama players still believe they have a lot to play for despite two losses
Alabama has a slim chance to play for a Southeastern Conference Championship, but the College Football Playoff opportunity is gone. The season has been disappointing and frustrating for the Crimson Tide, but Nick Saban said there is still pride in the organization. Big names in national media are dusting off “the dynasty is dead” narrative and putting it back out there.
Former Alabama LB has one message for the Crimson Tide going forward
Alabama head coach Nick Saban wants the program to get better, but it starts with him. The seven-time national champion looks to improve all areas to finish the season strong, but one of his former players wants him to focus on one thing in particular. Tim Williams, a native of Baton Rouge, La., came to the University of Alabama in its 2013 recruiting class. He has been one of the most vocal players on Twitter about how the defense must return to what it once was.
Kirby Smart disproves Nick Saban’s notion of defenses not able to stop offenses in today’s game
Alabama football has to get better to finish the season, but could Nick Saban’s search for improvement be driven by an outside factor?. Many, including Coach Saban, believed the changes made in college football to benefit offenses would prevent defenses from dominating matchups again. The Crimson Tide shifted its focus to recruiting playmakers at quarterback, running back, and wide receiver; however, its defense has struggled since 2018. People give credit to how elite these fast-ball offenses are, but one coach is holding Saban’s feet to the fire. Kirby Smart, who worked under Saban as an assistant and defensive coordinator from 2007 to 2015, is doing incredible things with Georgia’s defense. Since getting hired to his Alma mater as head coach, Smart’s had the Bullodogs as one of the nation’s best defenses. Georgia is No. 2 for scoring defense (10.8 ppg), No. 4 for total defense (265.6 ypg), No. 6 for run defense (86.4 ypg), and No. 4 for pass efficiency defense (104.2). The Bulldogs have allowed three rushing touchdowns and five passing scores, but it has also recorded seven interceptions. No team has scored 30 or more points on Georgia all season, and Smart’s defense shut down an explosive Tennessee team. Hendon Hooker shredded the Crimson Tide for five touchdowns in a 52-49 victory for the Volunteers, but he was helpless versus the Bulldogs. Tennessee got a late touchdown during garbage time in regulation, but Georgia basically held it to six points. Smart has debunked Saban’s notion of defenses cannot stop offenses in today’s game. The Bulldogs have pitched two shutouts and have guys playing with confidence everywhere.
Teams and coaches no longer fear Alabama and Nick Saban
The scene in Tuscaloosa in 2007 was nothing short of incredible desperation. Alabama football was in dire need of a winning head coach, so it rolled the dice on someone that gained success at Louisiana State University and spent time in the National Football League. When Crimson Tide fans looked upon Nick Saban, who was 56 years old at the time he got hired, they saw him as the savior to restore Alabama to its glory under Paul Bryant and Gene Stallings.
The softer side of Nick Saban is not meshing well with fans in disappointing season
Former Alabama players and Crimson Tide fans are not feeling the kinder, gentler Nick Saban. One of Eminem’s most popular songs is “The Real Slim Shaddy.” The biggest verse is “will the real Slim Shady please stand up.’. People are asking for the hardcore Saban to...
Brian Kelly got fired up in LSU’s locker room after win over Nick Saban
Brian Kelly is riding high with the LSU fans after earning his first victory over Nick Saban and Alabama. He outcoached Saban to a 32-31 overtime win at Tiger Stadium last week, putting the Tigers in the driver’s seat for the Southeastern Conference Championship Game and ending Alabama’s hopes for the College Football Playoff.
Alabama fans overwhelmingly vote Nick Saban is too soft on players and coaches
A number of Alabama football fans believe Nick Saban has taken a ‘soft’ approach this season. A total of 888 Twitter users voted on if they felt Saban was being soft on players and coaches this season. 86 percent of those users voted yes. Multiple Alabama fans also...
Nick Saban refuses to ‘analyze’ Bill O’Brien performance this season
Nick Saban refused to publicly analyze Bill O’Brien during his Monday press conference. O’Brien has been under fire after Alabama’s recent offensive performance against LSU. Saban was asked by a reporter Monday, “How would you access the overall body of work for this Alabama offense and the job Bill O’Brien has done?” The Alabama head coach responded by stating he was not going to publicly analyze someone no matter how he feels about them.
WATCH: Nick Saban Monday Press Conference Ahead Of Ole Miss
Nick Saban discussed Alabama’s loss against LSU, the effort of Alabama’s coaches and players and more during his Monday press conference. Saban’s full press conference can be streamed above.
Former Alabama OL hints at Nick Saban’s dynasty may be over
Alabama will not be in the running for a Southeastern Conference Championship or the College Football Playoff, but is something greater being lost as well?. Dallas Warmack, a former Crimson Tide offensive lineman, hinted at a terrifying thought for Tide fans on Twitter after Alabama suffered its second loss to Louisiana State University at Tiger Stadium. The former two-time CFP National Championship posted ‘end of an era.’ Warmack is hinting at Nick Saban’s dynasty run of national championships being over. Several fans commented under Warmack’s post agreeing with him. Alabama has not had the discipline, energy, effort, and effectiveness as teams in the past.
Alabama hopes for CFP over with overtime loss to LSU
Alabama’s hopes for a Southeastern Conference Championship and the College Football Playoff are over. The Crimson Tide suffered a 31-32 loss to Louisiana State University in overtime at Tiger Stadium. Bryce Young did not have his best performance at quarterback, but the junior pushed himself to give his team an opportunity. He completed 25 of 51 passes for 328 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Jahmyr Gibbs collected 100+ total yards with 99 yards rushing and 64 yards receiving on 23 catches. Ja’Corey Brooks led Alabama with 97 receiving yards on seven catches, including a touchdown.
Former Alabama players react to LSU beating the Tide
Multiple former Alabama players shared their reaction to the Crimson Tide losing to LSU.
Former Alabama WR says dynasty is not over, Tide needs to get back to the standard
Former Alabama wide receiver, Marquis Maze said he is confident the Alabama dynasty is not done after the Crimson Tide suffered its second loss of the season Saturday. Maze played wide receiver at Alabama from 2007 to 2011. He believes the Tide need to incorporate more people who know the...
What Bryce Young said after Alabama loss to LSU
Bryce Young talked to the media after Alabama football was defeated by the LSU Tigers Saturday. Young completed 25 of his 51 passing attempts in the losing effort. He threw one touchdown and one interception. The California native said he feels his teammates understand the standard of Alabama football after the defeat.
Tim Brando trolls Alabama football after loss to LSU
Fox Sports National Sports Commentator, Tim Brando trolled Alabama after the Crimson Tide were defeated by the LSU Tigers Saturday. Brando took aim at Clemson and Alabama in his tweet after the game. The Tigers lost to Notre Dame. The Shreveport native jokingly tweeted the College Football Playoff committee would immediately expand the playoff field.
Alabama falls to No. 10 in AP Top 25 following loss to LSU
As expected Alabama fell in the latest AP Top 25 rankings released on Sunday following its 32-31 loss to LSU on Saturday. The Crimson Tide, who were ranked No. 6 going into the game, have now slid to the No. 10 spot with three games to go in the regular season. The Tigers saw itself shift up to No. 7 following its impressive home win over Nick Saban’s crew.
LSU fan charges Nick Saban with close fists during wild on-field celebration
An LSU fan appeared to approach Alabama football’s head coach Nick Saban with close fist after Tiger fans stormed the field when they defeated the Crimson Tide Saturday. A video shot by Patrick Greenfield shows Saban attempting to leave the field and an LSU fan started to approach him before he was pushed out the way by Saban’s state trooper escorts. The video can be streamed below:
