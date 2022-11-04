Read full article on original website
This Flea Market in Kentucky is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLouisville, KY
Eighteen Years Ago, A Hoax Caller Tricked a McDonald's Manager into Doing Unspeakable ActsSavannah AylinMount Washington, KY
Louisville: Over 2,200 pounds of drugs seized in OctoberLauren JessopLouisville, KY
Mt. Washington Mayor Armstrong Falsely Attacks Stuart OwenMt. Washington GazetteMount Washington, KY
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
breezejmu.org
Sunday Notebook | Getting off the second-half struggle bus starts with better directions
Forget who’s playing quarterback, forget who’s injured, forget the strength of opponents — what’s with the play-calling the last two weeks?. For the second week in a row, JMU found some early success on offense but then got shut out after halftime, the latest installment being yesterday to Louisville, 34-10. The Dukes’ third straight loss has them at 5-3 (3-2 Sun Belt).
breezejmu.org
JMU women’s basketball falls to Maine after last-second bucket, 60-58
Even with a fresh start, new faces, combinations and new black-and-purple uniforms, lingering issues from last season found their way onto the court during JMU women’s basketball’s season opener against Maine. “I'm sitting in this in the staff locker room, and I thought to myself, like this feels...
breezejmu.org
Lights-out shooting drives JMU’s 123-38 season-opening win over Valley Forge
Every time redshirt junior South Dakota State transfer guard Noah Freidel took a shot Monday, discounting one he got fouled on, it went in. Same with redshirt sophomore guard Terrence Edwards. And graduate transfer guard Takal Molson. And two other Dukes. JMU rolled to a 123-38 victory over Valley Forge...
Points of Emphasis: Louisville vs. Bellarmine
Here are the more significant storylines to follow ahead of Louisville's men's basketball's season-opener with the Knights.
stateoflouisville.com
Opinion: Through the joys of exoneration for Louisville basketball, a strange feeling persists
Louisville basketball fans, like you, I am incredibly excited to begin a new era together. But before we move forward, I must share that I feel a bit melancholic about what we leave behind. After 1,844 days, a nightmarish era of Louisville basketball drew to a close on Thursday with...
WLKY.com
4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Kentucky, including one in Louisville
KENTUCKY — Four Powerball winning tickets were sold in the commonwealth of Kentucky, including one from Louisville. In player above: $2 billion dollar Powerball ticket sold in California. The Kentucky Lottery had one $100,000 winner and three $50,000 winners. All of these lucky winners matched four numbers and the...
Four Powerball winners from Kentucky
KENTUCKY, USA — There are four Powerball winners from Kentucky. According to Kentucky Lottery, these are the selling locations of the big Powerball winners from the drawing held earlier on Tuesday. $100,000 Powerball with Power Play. The winner matched four numbers and the Powerball. They also purchased the Power...
This Flea Market in Kentucky is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for you and your family to spend the day. There's always a bunch of cool items to find and for a great deal too!
wdrb.com
What If We Never Changed the Clocks in Kentuckiana
Daylight Saving Time starting and ending always sparks debate about changing clocks and the necessity of a time change. This time of year we "fall back" and "gain an hour." You can't actually lose or gain an hour, though, it's just a matter of how we measure time and daylight during the changing seasons. That may sound fine as we continue to adjust to our new times this week, but would would that actually look like in November? February?
WLKY.com
More than 25 school districts in Kentucky closed due to illness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least 25 Kentucky school districts have closed or used non-traditional instruction days in November due to illness, according to the Kentucky School Board Association. Four of the districts are in western Kentucky. The rest are east and north of Fayette County, including Fayette itself, and...
wdrb.com
Multiple winning lottery tickets sold in Kentucky, jackpot prize now up to $1.9 billion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No one has won the major Powerball jackpot but four people in Kentucky still claimed big prizes. A ticket sold in Benton, Kentucky and another in Midway for Saturday night's Powerball drawing matched all five white ball numbers but not the Powerball. This means they won...
wdrb.com
Pro-life, pro-choice supporters seeing 'ugly behavior' days leading up to Amendment 2 vote
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Passions are running high just days before the 2022 midterm elections as Kentucky voters are deciding on a constitutional amendment in the state centered on abortion. Political signs lining streets have become a hallmark of election season, and this year is no different. As Election Day...
Here are the six Louisville natives getting a 'Hometown Hero' banner in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Six of Louisville most famous natives will soon have a banner hung up in their honor as part of the Hometown Heroes 2.0 "Class of 2023." Mike Sheehy, president of the Greater Louisville Pride Foundation (GLPF), said each nominee is chosen for being nationally, and sometimes internationally, recognized for achieving remarkable success in their fields.
breezejmu.org
Harrisonburg: Live election results
Harrisonburg voters went to the polls today to decide four local races: Virginia’s 6th Congressional district, Harrisonburg city council, a special election for city council and Harrisonburg City School Board. Polls closed at 7 p.m. With all precincts reporting, here are the results as of 8:40 p.m. 6th Congressional...
Wave 3
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/7
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Looking great the next few days (though a few showers for Southern KY possible today) with highs in the 70s and pushing 80 in some areas mid-week. Next Wed-Thu: potential for a rain to snow setup, something to watch.
Oakland City University bus catches fire outside of Louisville
(WEHT) - An Oakland City University bus carrying the men's soccer team to a game caught fire just north of Louisville on Friday.
Wave 3
Witness in Kevon Lawless trial sentenced
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the witnesses in the Kevon Lawless trial has been sentenced after allegedly violating his terms of probation. A judge revoked Evan K. Ross’ probation on Monday after he violated it’s terms. Ross admitted to being the driver of Kevon Lawless who was...
wdrb.com
Man shot in Taylor Berry neighborhood, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured after being shot in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a reported shooting in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue at about 2:45 p.m. Officers then located a...
Kentucky man killed in Wise County crash, VSP reports
According to a release from VSP, the crash occurred on Thursday, Nov. 3 on Route 23 Business. Police report a 2004 Cadillac Deville had been heading east when it went off the right side of the road, hit a utility pole and overturned.
WLKY.com
Secretive whiskey company buys land in Shelbyville for $5.5 million
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A distilled spirts company that is being secretive about its product until it's ready has made a major land purchase in Kentucky. IJW Whiskey Co. has purchased land, potentially for its new development in Shelby County, according to Louisville Business First. IJW Whiskey Co...
