Louisville, KY

breezejmu.org

Sunday Notebook | Getting off the second-half struggle bus starts with better directions

Forget who’s playing quarterback, forget who’s injured, forget the strength of opponents — what’s with the play-calling the last two weeks?. For the second week in a row, JMU found some early success on offense but then got shut out after halftime, the latest installment being yesterday to Louisville, 34-10. The Dukes’ third straight loss has them at 5-3 (3-2 Sun Belt).
HARRISONBURG, VA
WLKY.com

4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Kentucky, including one in Louisville

KENTUCKY — Four Powerball winning tickets were sold in the commonwealth of Kentucky, including one from Louisville. In player above: $2 billion dollar Powerball ticket sold in California. The Kentucky Lottery had one $100,000 winner and three $50,000 winners. All of these lucky winners matched four numbers and the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Four Powerball winners from Kentucky

KENTUCKY, USA — There are four Powerball winners from Kentucky. According to Kentucky Lottery, these are the selling locations of the big Powerball winners from the drawing held earlier on Tuesday. $100,000 Powerball with Power Play. The winner matched four numbers and the Powerball. They also purchased the Power...
KENTUCKY STATE
Joe Mertens

This Flea Market in Kentucky is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for you and your family to spend the day. There's always a bunch of cool items to find and for a great deal too!
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

What If We Never Changed the Clocks in Kentuckiana

Daylight Saving Time starting and ending always sparks debate about changing clocks and the necessity of a time change. This time of year we "fall back" and "gain an hour." You can't actually lose or gain an hour, though, it's just a matter of how we measure time and daylight during the changing seasons. That may sound fine as we continue to adjust to our new times this week, but would would that actually look like in November? February?
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

More than 25 school districts in Kentucky closed due to illness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least 25 Kentucky school districts have closed or used non-traditional instruction days in November due to illness, according to the Kentucky School Board Association. Four of the districts are in western Kentucky. The rest are east and north of Fayette County, including Fayette itself, and...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Here are the six Louisville natives getting a 'Hometown Hero' banner in 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Six of Louisville most famous natives will soon have a banner hung up in their honor as part of the Hometown Heroes 2.0 "Class of 2023." Mike Sheehy, president of the Greater Louisville Pride Foundation (GLPF), said each nominee is chosen for being nationally, and sometimes internationally, recognized for achieving remarkable success in their fields.
LOUISVILLE, KY
breezejmu.org

Harrisonburg: Live election results

Harrisonburg voters went to the polls today to decide four local races: Virginia’s 6th Congressional district, Harrisonburg city council, a special election for city council and Harrisonburg City School Board. Polls closed at 7 p.m. With all precincts reporting, here are the results as of 8:40 p.m. 6th Congressional...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Wave 3

SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/7

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Looking great the next few days (though a few showers for Southern KY possible today) with highs in the 70s and pushing 80 in some areas mid-week. Next Wed-Thu: potential for a rain to snow setup, something to watch.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Witness in Kevon Lawless trial sentenced

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the witnesses in the Kevon Lawless trial has been sentenced after allegedly violating his terms of probation. A judge revoked Evan K. Ross’ probation on Monday after he violated it’s terms. Ross admitted to being the driver of Kevon Lawless who was...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man shot in Taylor Berry neighborhood, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured after being shot in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a reported shooting in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue at about 2:45 p.m. Officers then located a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Secretive whiskey company buys land in Shelbyville for $5.5 million

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A distilled spirts company that is being secretive about its product until it's ready has made a major land purchase in Kentucky. IJW Whiskey Co. has purchased land, potentially for its new development in Shelby County, according to Louisville Business First. IJW Whiskey Co...
SHELBYVILLE, KY

