Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSeattle, WA
Jeff Bezos Looking to Purchase NFL Team With Music IconNews Breaking LIVESeattle, WA
Jeff Bezos housekeeper sues for lack of bathroom accessInna DSeattle, WA
Washington State's Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington State
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Related
KUOW
The untold story of Herbert Hightower, and Seattle Police’s history of killing people with knives
Castill Hightower woke to red and blue lights ricocheting off her bedroom walls. It was the middle of the night in north Seattle, and Hightower, then 17, saw police officers and flashing emergency vehicles outside her window. In the living room, her mother checked in on her kids and realized...
Suspect in Bellevue, Seattle carjackings arrested by Kent police
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Kent police arrested a suspect believed to be responsible for at least two armed carjackings in King County on Monday. According to police, the first carjacking occurred at Bellevue Square around 12:30 p.m. when the suspect shot at a victim and stole her purse and vehicle.
q13fox.com
King County crime spree suspect arrested in Renton
Police are investigating a series of crimes between Kent, Bellevue and Seattle linked to a single suspect, who was arrested in Renton. Authorities say the suspect carjacked a victim in Kent, then drove the car to Bellevue.
Seattle's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Seattle, Washington, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. Official seal of Seattle, Washington, USA.By David Strong - Public Domain, Wikimedia.
Can You Name the Two Famous Candies Created in Washington State?
Can You Name Two Famous Candies From Washington State?. There are two famous candies created in Washington State close to 100 years ago and they still are being manufactured in Tacoma whilst you didn't realize they are Washington originals. Have You heard Of Mountain Bars?. The first candy that's famous...
Two injured in North Seattle shooting
Two people were injured in a drive-by shooting on Aurora Avenue in North Seattle on Monday morning, according to Seattle police. At around 1:30 a.m., the two victims were driving southbound on Aurora near North 125th Street and Aurora Avenue North when another car pulled alongside them. A suspect in...
KUOW
In-person visits start up again at the King County Jail
In-person visits are scheduled to begin again Monday for people being held at the King County Jail in downtown Seattle. It will be the first time the face-to-face visits have been allowed since the pandemic started, but critics and jail officials say that staffing shortages are still creating issues. “People...
capitolhillseattle.com
Seattle Fire: Delay in D’Vonne Pickett shooting response caused by MLK Way address mistake
The Seattle Fire Department has confirmed that a mistake in the dispatch of medic units personnel to the scene where D’Vonne Pickett, Jr. was gunned down at MLK and Union last month cost valuable minutes in the efforts to save the life of the 31-year-old father, business owner, and youth football coach.
KUOW
2022 Seattle cruise season exceeds pre-pandemic levels
The Port of Seattle says the first full cruise season since the pandemic shut things down in 2020 was much better than expected. Seattle's cruise season kicked off in April and the last ship set sail in late October. “Cruise means big bucks for downtown workers and businesses, and boosts...
q13fox.com
Victim identified in deadly West Seattle shooting
Tre'El's younger sister started a GoFund Me page to raise funds for her brother's funeral. She described him as a man who built a strong foundation of love and compassion.
q13fox.com
2 injured in Greenwood drive-by shooting
SEATTLE - An investigation is underway after a shooting left two people hurt early Monday morning in Seattle's Greenwood neighborhood. The shooting happened on North 125th Street and Aurora Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. According to Seattle police, a car drove up next to another car and fired multiple shots.
downtownbellevue.com
Detectives Investigating Robbery at Bellevue Square Parking Garage
According to the Bellevue Police Department, detectives are investigating a robbery at the parking garage at Bellevue Square. The robbery took place in the very early afternoon. The suspect allegedly fired two rounds from a pistol during the purse-snatching. They then fled the scene and drove across 520 into Seattle.
KUOW
This Ivy League wages hand-to-leaf combat against an English strangler
Up and down the West Coast, English ivy grows where it was never meant to. The European vine overruns yards and quickly climbs walls and trees. It’s one of the most successful and problematic invaders of this continent – a widespread killer of native plants and the species that rely on them.
Woman shot on Alki Beach on Halloween recovering at Harborview Medical Center
Seattle police are still searching for the person or people responsible for shooting a man and woman on Alki Beach on Halloween night. Both victims were taken to Harborview Medical Center with gunshot wounds. The man who was shot was released from the hospital, but the woman — Ayla Olson — is still recovering.
Seattle police investigate fatal collision in Wallingford
A man was struck and killed by multiple vehicles in Wallingford on Sunday night, according to Seattle police. At about 10:15 p.m., a man in his 30s was crossing Aurora Avenue in the 4500 block of Aurora Avenue North, where he was struck by several passing vehicles. The man died...
The Suburban Times
Applications filed for 245 unit apartment complex in Lakewood
APPLICATION NUMBER(s) AND NAMES: 4344 – Lakewood Apartments – Design Review/ Master Plan & 3840 – Lakewood Apartments – SEPA Checklist. PROJECT DESCRIPTION: To develop a new 245 dwelling unit multifamily project with associated landscaping, parking, open space and infrastructure. The project site’s area is 4.59 acres.
Timeline: Tracking areas of potential light lowland snow overnight into Monday
SEATTLE — There is a low-end chance for areas of lowland snow overnight Sunday into Monday morning. While the snow is not expected to be heavy or widespread enough to create travel impacts for the lowlands, do not be surprised if you see a few snowflakes mix in with the rain showers early Monday morning.
KUOW
Reducing collisions between ships and whales? There are apps for that — but they need work
Fortunately, it doesn't happen very often in the Pacific Northwest that ships collide with whales. But when it does, it's upsetting, tragic and the whale probably dies. Three separate teams have developed smartphone-based systems that can alert commercial mariners to watch out, slow down or change course when whales have been sighted nearby. A recent ride-along on a big container ship demonstrated that real-time whale alerts are still a work in progress.
Truck crashes into Seattle home; no serious injuries reported
SEATTLE — A truck crashed into a Seattle home in the Licton Springs neighborhood on Monday morning, Seattle police confirmed. SPD said it is investigating how the crash happened, but Seattle Fire said one male passenger in the truck was able to climb out on their own. The adult male driver was extricated by firefighters, but neither sustained serious injuries according to SFD.
KUOW
Frigid temps to chill Western Washington this week
Cold weather shelters are extending hours, and more are popping up, as frigid weather moves into the Northwest this week. The Seattle area can expect high temps in the 40s, and low temps dipping into the low 30s, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service. It will be even colder in areas like Olympia or Puyallup.
Comments / 0