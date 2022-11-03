ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
q13fox.com

King County crime spree suspect arrested in Renton

Police are investigating a series of crimes between Kent, Bellevue and Seattle linked to a single suspect, who was arrested in Renton. Authorities say the suspect carjacked a victim in Kent, then drove the car to Bellevue.
RENTON, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Two injured in North Seattle shooting

Two people were injured in a drive-by shooting on Aurora Avenue in North Seattle on Monday morning, according to Seattle police. At around 1:30 a.m., the two victims were driving southbound on Aurora near North 125th Street and Aurora Avenue North when another car pulled alongside them. A suspect in...
KUOW

In-person visits start up again at the King County Jail

In-person visits are scheduled to begin again Monday for people being held at the King County Jail in downtown Seattle. It will be the first time the face-to-face visits have been allowed since the pandemic started, but critics and jail officials say that staffing shortages are still creating issues. “People...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

2022 Seattle cruise season exceeds pre-pandemic levels

The Port of Seattle says the first full cruise season since the pandemic shut things down in 2020 was much better than expected. Seattle's cruise season kicked off in April and the last ship set sail in late October. “Cruise means big bucks for downtown workers and businesses, and boosts...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

2 injured in Greenwood drive-by shooting

SEATTLE - An investigation is underway after a shooting left two people hurt early Monday morning in Seattle's Greenwood neighborhood. The shooting happened on North 125th Street and Aurora Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. According to Seattle police, a car drove up next to another car and fired multiple shots.
SEATTLE, WA
downtownbellevue.com

Detectives Investigating Robbery at Bellevue Square Parking Garage

According to the Bellevue Police Department, detectives are investigating a robbery at the parking garage at Bellevue Square. The robbery took place in the very early afternoon. The suspect allegedly fired two rounds from a pistol during the purse-snatching. They then fled the scene and drove across 520 into Seattle.
BELLEVUE, WA
KUOW

This Ivy League wages hand-to-leaf combat against an English strangler

Up and down the West Coast, English ivy grows where it was never meant to. The European vine overruns yards and quickly climbs walls and trees. It’s one of the most successful and problematic invaders of this continent – a widespread killer of native plants and the species that rely on them.
EDMONDS, WA
The Suburban Times

Applications filed for 245 unit apartment complex in Lakewood

APPLICATION NUMBER(s) AND NAMES: 4344 – Lakewood Apartments – Design Review/ Master Plan & 3840 – Lakewood Apartments – SEPA Checklist. PROJECT DESCRIPTION: To develop a new 245 dwelling unit multifamily project with associated landscaping, parking, open space and infrastructure. The project site’s area is 4.59 acres.
LAKEWOOD, WA
KUOW

Reducing collisions between ships and whales? There are apps for that — but they need work

Fortunately, it doesn't happen very often in the Pacific Northwest that ships collide with whales. But when it does, it's upsetting, tragic and the whale probably dies. Three separate teams have developed smartphone-based systems that can alert commercial mariners to watch out, slow down or change course when whales have been sighted nearby. A recent ride-along on a big container ship demonstrated that real-time whale alerts are still a work in progress.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Truck crashes into Seattle home; no serious injuries reported

SEATTLE — A truck crashed into a Seattle home in the Licton Springs neighborhood on Monday morning, Seattle police confirmed. SPD said it is investigating how the crash happened, but Seattle Fire said one male passenger in the truck was able to climb out on their own. The adult male driver was extricated by firefighters, but neither sustained serious injuries according to SFD.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Frigid temps to chill Western Washington this week

Cold weather shelters are extending hours, and more are popping up, as frigid weather moves into the Northwest this week. The Seattle area can expect high temps in the 40s, and low temps dipping into the low 30s, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service. It will be even colder in areas like Olympia or Puyallup.
SEATTLE, WA

