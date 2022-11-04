Read full article on original website
myarklamiss.com
Candlelight Vigil held for missing El Dorado woman
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The El Dorado, Ark., community will be holding a candlelight vigil for Ieshia Jackson on Sunday, November 13, 2022. Jackson has been missing since November of 2020, shortly after there were 2 break-ins in her home in the span of one week. The vigil...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Two tornadoes confirmed with more likely
Friday night's line of damaging thunderstorms is long gone, but the damage surveys are ongoing.
salineriverchronicle.com
Rison woman killed in Friday night car accident on Hwy 63
According to the Arkansas State Police, 59-year-old Leshia Sowheaver was the lone fatality in a wreck which occurred on US Highway 63 north of Warren Friday evening. In an update to our previous reporting of the accident, Saline River Chronicle has learned that the wreck happened around 8:20 p.m. Friday night just south of the Saline River Bridge on Highway 63. A 2006 Toyota Sienna was being driven by 60-year-old Doyle Sowheaver of Rison northbound with four passengers in the car. The Toyota failed to stay in the northbound lane while negotiating a curve. It struck a 2022 Volkswagen Atlas in the southbound lane head-on.
magnoliareporter.com
U.S. 371 collision early Saturday kills Magnolia driver
The second fatal wreck in Columbia County in less than a day claimed the life of a Magnolia man early Saturday. Brandon J. Bailey II, 20, died in a two-vehicle collision on U.S. 371 southwest of Magnolia about 4:54 a.m. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Bailey was...
arkadelphian.com
Dispatch Desk: Monday, Nov. 7
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
Prosecutor confirms that charges will not be filed against former Union County Deputy investigator
El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Criminal charges will not be filed against former Union County Sherrif’s Office investigator Josh Lumen. Emily White, an attorney with the state Office of the Prosecutor Coordinator, confirmed that charges would not be filed. According to an El Dorado Police Department report, Lumen was arrested and charged after an alleged domestic […]
arkadelphian.com
Sparkman man dies following collision with 18-wheeler
FORDYCE — A Sunday morning collision involving an 18-wheeler on U.S. Highway 79 left a Dallas County man dead. LaMarrieo M. Hughes, 33, was killed in the accident. Hughes, of Sparkman, was traveling north on Highway 79 behind a Freightliner that began making a U-turn from the outside lane of the highway.
salineriverchronicle.com
Three people arrested on controlled substance with intent charges
WARREN, Ark. – The Warren Police Department arrested three individuals Friday for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver. Around 1:30 p.m. Friday, November 4, 2022 the WPD arrested Robert A. Anderson, Etta J. Edwards, and Christopher D. Ewing on the drug related charges at 512 Sturgis Street in Warren. The trio were also arrested on gun-related charges.
