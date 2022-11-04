Read full article on original website
US and Russia agree to hold talks on nuclear treaty for first time since Ukraine war began
The US and Russia have agreed to hold talks on the single existing nuclear treaty between the two countries in the near future, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday. The New START treaty limits all deployed intercontinental-range nuclear weapons by Russia and the US. The treaty — the...
Ukraine Situation Report: Russia Traded Captured Weapons To Iran For Drones New Report Claims
(Photo by SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)Iran will likely try to reverse engineer and attempt to clone the captured shoulder-fired U.S. and U.K missiles.
Florida warns US Justice Department that federal election monitors are not allowed inside polling places
Florida officials warned the US Justice Department that federal election monitors are not allowed inside polling places under state law, pushing back against federal plans for monitors in the state. In a letter to DOJ dated Monday, Florida state elections officials argued that federal officials are not included on the...
Kyiv residents mull life outside the city as power outages bite and incomes plummet
Kyiv residents have been getting used to 12 hours a day without electricity, but the situation has gone from bad to worse recently as the Russian missile campaign puts the Ukrainian grid under further pressure, causing even more outages. On Monday evening, in a normally busy neighborhood on the east...
Russian troops slam generals over ‘incomprehensible battle’ that reportedly killed 300 in Donetsk
Russian troops have denounced an “incomprehensible battle” in Donetsk after apparently sustaining heavy losses during a week of intense fighting in the key eastern region of Ukraine. Moscow has been trying to break through Kyiv’s defenses around the town of Pavlivka for at least the past seven days,...
‘We don’t know if he’s alive.’ Sister of jailed British-Egyptian activist Alaa Abd El-Fattah fears the worst.
The sister of jailed British-Egyptian activist Alaa Abd El-Fattah is concerned for his life, telling a news conference on the sidelines of COP27 that the family’s does not “know if he’s alive.”. Despite Egypt’s police state making it difficult for government critics to speak out freely, Sanaa...
