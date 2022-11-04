Read full article on original website
Tim Scott wins second full term in US Senate
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Incumbent Republican Sen. Tim Scott has been re-elected to a second full term in Congress, according to the Associated Press. During his campaign, Scott touted himself as a symbol of stability and progress for conservatives and has become a party leader in fundraising and on the issues of race and policing. […]
Rand Paul defeats Charles Booker to secure third U.S. Senate term
The libertarian Republican defeated the first African-American to be a U.S. Senate nominee in Kentucky.
Republicans file emergency motion to extend Maricopa County voting hours
A Republican coalition is filing an emergency motion to extend voting hours in Arizona’s Maricopa County, citing concerns about voting machine issues. The Republican National Committee (RNC), the National Republican Senatorial Committee, former state lawmaker Jill Norgaard and the campaigns of the Arizona GOP nominees for Senate and governor — Blake Masters and Kari Lake, respectively — filed to request all voting centers in the county stay open until 10 p.m. local time on Tuesday.
Sykes, Gilbert battle to represent Summit, northern Stark in 13th Congressional District
Results:Updated results for Ohio's 13th Congressional District The only thing certain about Ohio's 13th Congressional District race on Election Day is that a woman from the Millennial generation is sure to win. Emilia Sykes, an Akron native following in her parents' footsteps, climbed the political ladder of Ohio Democratic politics, serving as minority leader...
Democrat Frost becomes 1st member of Gen Z to win House seat
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — (AP) — Democrat Maxwell Alejandro Frost has defeated Republican Calvin Wimbish for a Florida U.S. House seat, making him the first member of Generation Z to win a seat in Congress. Frost, a 25-year-old gun reform and social justice activist, ran in a heavily...
3 hot South Texas border congressional races the GOP wants to win
Republicans have thrown millions of dollars into TV advertising and have launched an all-out effort to ensure that three South Texas congressional border districts -- which have traditionally been Democratic -- will vote red this Election Day.
Oklahoma's GOP Gov. Kevin Stitt in fight for second term
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — In deep-red Oklahoma, first-term Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, a wealthy businessman whose time in office has been rocked by feuds with tribal nations and members of his own party, finds himself in a surprisingly tough reelection campaign against Democrat Joy Hofmeister. Hofmeister, 58, the two-term state superintendent of public schools who switched parties to run against Stitt, has been blasting Stitt for his voucher-style plan to divert public education money to private schools. She launched a 50-stop bus tour through 27 counties in the last week of the campaign to hammer the message, emerging from the coach to the 1970 Three Dog Night hit “Joy to the World.” “It’s a rural-school killer,” she said in her stump speech. “And if you kill the school, you kill the community.”
