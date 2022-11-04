ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WSAV News 3

Tim Scott wins second full term in US Senate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Incumbent Republican Sen. Tim Scott has been re-elected to a second full term in Congress, according to the Associated Press. During his campaign, Scott touted himself as a symbol of stability and progress for conservatives and has become a party leader in fundraising and on the issues of race and policing. […]
The Hill

Republicans file emergency motion to extend Maricopa County voting hours

A Republican coalition is filing an emergency motion to extend voting hours in Arizona’s Maricopa County, citing concerns about voting machine issues. The Republican National Committee (RNC), the National Republican Senatorial Committee, former state lawmaker Jill Norgaard and the campaigns of the Arizona GOP nominees for Senate and governor — Blake Masters and Kari Lake, respectively — filed to request all voting centers in the county stay open until 10 p.m. local time on Tuesday.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Akron Beacon Journal

Sykes, Gilbert battle to represent Summit, northern Stark in 13th Congressional District

Results:Updated results for Ohio's 13th Congressional District The only thing certain about Ohio's 13th Congressional District race on Election Day is that a woman from the Millennial generation is sure to win. Emilia Sykes, an Akron native following in her parents' footsteps, climbed the political ladder of Ohio Democratic politics, serving as minority leader...
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

Oklahoma's GOP Gov. Kevin Stitt in fight for second term

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — In deep-red Oklahoma, first-term Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, a wealthy businessman whose time in office has been rocked by feuds with tribal nations and members of his own party, finds himself in a surprisingly tough reelection campaign against Democrat Joy Hofmeister. Hofmeister, 58, the two-term state superintendent of public schools who switched parties to run against Stitt, has been blasting Stitt for his voucher-style plan to divert public education money to private schools. She launched a 50-stop bus tour through 27 counties in the last week of the campaign to hammer the message, emerging from the coach to the 1970 Three Dog Night hit “Joy to the World.” “It’s a rural-school killer,” she said in her stump speech. “And if you kill the school, you kill the community.”
OKLAHOMA STATE

