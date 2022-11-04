Read full article on original website
Photos: Dmitry Bivol defeats Gilberto Ramirez by wide unanimous decision
Dmitry Bivol defeated Gilberto Ramirez by a wide decision to retain his light heavyweight title on Saturday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Ricky Hatton vs Marco Antonio Barrera live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend
Ricky Hatton will compete for the first time in a decade this weekend, as the former multiple-weight world champion boxes Marco Antonio Barrera in an exhibition fight.Hatton, 44, retired from professional boxing in 2012 after suffering a knockout loss to Vyacheslav Senchenko, three years after a brutal KO defeat by Manny Pacquiao in his previous bout.Ten years on from his loss to Senchenko, to the very month, Hatton returns to the ring on Saturday to take on Mexican Barrera. The 48-year-old, like his British opponent, is a former world champion in multiple weight classes.Hatton and Barrera will go head to...
worldboxingnews.net
Be careful, Terence Crawford, don’t overlook David Avanesyan
Terence Crawford is overlooking his opponent David Avanesyan as the welterweight champion prepares for his debut on Black Prime PPV. The Pound for Pound star will make his return to the ring when he battles the WBO #6 ranked ex-European champion Avanesyan,. Crawford vs Avanesyan will occur at the CHI...
MMAmania.com
UFC 281: Alex Pereira not clinging to previous wins over Israel Adesanya — ‘We’re talking MMA, not kickboxing’
Alex Pereira has two wins over Israel Adesanya, including one by knockout. But “Poatan” understands that he’s not signed for another kickboxing match on Sat. night (Nov. 12) at Madison Square Garden in New York City, where he meets the reigning middleweight champion in the UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) main event.
MMAmania.com
Video: Watch Bare Knuckle FC 32 turn into a brawl after fighter disqualified over headbutts
You never know what wild thing you’re going to see at a Bare Knuckle FC event. That point was underscored this weekend when a brawl broke out at BKFC 32 in Orlando, Florida after one fighter was disqualified for multiple headbutts. The fight was called at 1:50 of the...
nodq.com
Triple H reportedly “has an idea” on who is going to end Roman Reigns’ WWE title reign
As seen during the 2022 WWE Crown Jewel PLE, Roman Reigns successfully defended the unified WWE Universal title against Logan Paul. As previously noted, the belief is that Reigns will remain champion leading up to Wrestlemania 39 in Southern California. Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.com wrote that “while Vince McMahon was...
Sean O'Malley proposes interim UFC bantamweight title fight vs. Marlon Vera in March
Sean O'Malley wouldn’t mind fighting for an interim belt. The UFC star and top bantamweight contender understands if UFC champion Aljamain Sterling decides to take his time before returning to defend his title once again. Sterling recently told MMA Junkie he “earned his time off” and doesn’t intend to fight again until mid 2023.
UFC Fight Night 214 results: Amanda Lemos stuns Marina Rodriguez, records standing TKO stoppage
LAS VEGAS – Amanda Lemos made a statement in her second UFC main event. Standing across from Marina Rodriguez at UFC Fight Night 214, Lemos (13-2-1 MMA, 7-2 UFC) knew the marquee strawweight bout had big implications for a potential title shot in the near future. Rodriguez (16-2-2 MMA, 6-2-2 UFC) entered as a winner of her last four bouts, but Lemos put a halt to her streak with an impressive standing TKO finish in the third round.
Boxing Scene
Eddie Hearn on Anthony Joshua: He Just Wants To Fight Everybody
Eddie Hearn, promoter former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, is eager to fight all comers in his planned return in 2023. Joshua is winless since 2020, after dropping back to back twelve round decisions to current WBO, IBF, IBO, WBA champion Oleksandr Usyk. The 33-year-old Joshua is aiming to fight...
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 64 results: Matches to make for ‘Rodriguez vs. Lemos’ main card winners
UFC Vegas 64 is in the books and there were several great performances that went down last night (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) in Las Vegas, Nevada, including Amanda Lemos’ standing technical knockout win over top contender, Marina Rodriguez (highlights). Also, Neil Magny became the fighter with the most wins in the history of UFC’s Welterweight division by submitting Daniel Rodriguez (see it again here).
worldboxingnews.net
Porter reveals he rocked heavyweight champ Usyk in stunning win
Ex-welterweight titleholder Shawn Porter discussed his fantastic victory over current unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. “Showtime” revealed all on his Porter Way Podcast regarding a stunning win at 165 pounds during his amateur run. Porter also outlined that he managed to rock Usyk towards the end of the bout...
Boxing Scene
Dmitry Bivol: I Proved Myself, I Beat Another Guy Who Doesn't Know What Losing Is
Abu Dhabi - WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) retained his championship with a dominant twelve round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Gilberto Ramirez (44-1, 30 KOs) in a mandatory fight. The scores were 118-110, 117-111 and 117-111. Bivol is now in the lead for 'Fighter of...
worldboxingnews.net
Mick Conlan vs Karim Guerfi live on ESPN+ Dec 10
Featherweight contender Michael “Mick” Conlan looks to shine in his Belfast homecoming when he battles French veteran Karim Guerfi on Saturday, Dec. 10, at The SSE Arena. Conlan-Guerfi and undercard bouts will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+ starting at 1:15 p.m. ET/10:15 a.m. PT.
msn.com
BKFC president takes down fighter after post-fight brawl ensues (Video)
Watch BKFC president David Feldman get involved in the madness of a post-fight melee that took place at BKFC 32. You wouldn't expect the president of a combat sports operation to get physical, but that's just what happened to Bare Knuckle FC president David Feldman at BKFC 32. Feldman entered...
bodyslam.net
Lyoto Machida wants to end MMA career on a high note with ‘farewell fight’ in the UFC
Lyoto Machida plans to end his career on a high note. A former UFC light heavyweight champion, Machida parted ways with the UFC in 2018 after back-to-back wins over Vitor Belfort and Eryk Anders to join Bellator. He was victorious against Rafael Carvalho and Chael Sonnen in his first appearances inside the Bellator cage, but lost his next four versus Gegard Mousasi, Phil Davis, Ryan Bader, and Fabian Edwards.
Boxing Insider
Abel Sanchez: “Canelo’s Just Too Small” For Bivol
Speaking to FightHype at the WBC convention in Acapulco, famed trainer Abel Sanchez had a considerable bit of news to give. “I’m retired,” he said. ” Sold my gym and I’m completely out of it.” Yet the man who led Gennady Golovkin to become one of the most domineering forces in boxing isn’t out of the game entirely. “I want to stay in involved in this part of it,” Sanchez said, essentially stating he wants to remain in the fight game without training fighters. Sanchez was asked if he would become a commentator. “Maybe so,” he said. “I want to spend some time in my family fight now.”
Shane Burgos injured, withdraws from PFL debut fight vs. Marlon Moraes
Shane Burgos’ debut with the PFL will have to wait until next year. Burgos, who signed with the PFL earlier this year, has pulled out of his fight against fellow former UFC standout Marlon Moraes, which was scheduled to take place Nov. 25 at the 2022 PFL Championships event. A person with knowledge of the situation confirmed the withdrawal with MMA Junkie following an initial report by Ariel Helwani.
worldboxingnews.net
Hasim Rahman Jr vs Vitor Belfort set for Nov 19
THE long awaited face-off between two of combat sports most dangerous men went down ahead of MF & DAZN: X SERIES 003 on 19 November at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, and both the prodigy and the former champion were fully zoned in on what it is going to take to edge this hugely exciting encounter.
CBS Sports
Boxing schedule for 2022: Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji Olatuni, Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Denzel Bentley on tap
Boxing continues to deliver some massive moments and fights in 2022. After a strong start to the year, the sport winds down the 2022 calendar with fights nearly every weekend, including some of boxing's biggest names and most talented fighters. The year has already seen major moments like Errol Spence...
The Independent’s pound-for-pound boxing rankings
The boxing landscape is arguably as intriguing as it has ever been.The past few years have seen heavyweight epics for the ages between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, they have seen Saul “Canelo” Alvarez establish himself as the face of the sport in the eyes of many fans, and they have seen frequent displays of technical brilliance from champions in lighter weight classes.There have been upsets, title unifications, and there has been no shortage of drama – Anthony Joshua’s defeats by Andy Ruiz Jr and Oleksandr Usyk standing out as prime examples.All of these fights and results have factored...
