New Bears WR Chase Claypool already impressing: 'That's why you make the trade'

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Bears bolstered their receiving corp with the addition of Chase Claypool, and he’s someone who has the potential to take this passing game to the next level.

And it hasn’t taken Claypool long — all but a couple of practices — to start impressing his new teammates.

“He’s a dominant player,” receiver Darnell Mooney said, via NBC Sports Chicago. “He’s just another player who can come in and make special plays. He has been doing his thing since he got in the league.”

Claypool’s addition will certainly benefit Mooney, as it gives the opposition another playmaker to contend with. Claypool said he believes the pair of them could be a “super dynamic” duo for this offense.

For Mooney, he’s already seeing what Claypool is capable of in terms of taking this passing game to the next level.

“He had a crazy catch out there today,” Mooney told NBC Sports Chicago. “It was like a deep ball and he just like went up and big-boyed someone. He Mossed them. Exactly. The things he has been doing. It was nice to see it in person.

“I was like, ‘That’s why you make the trade right there.’ That’s why you do it.”

It’ll take a little time for Claypool to get acclimated to this offense, as it’s a complex scheme. Claypool has been seeing plenty of help from his teammates to get up to speed. But the expectation is Claypool will see some action, albeit likely limited, in Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

“To get him in the game, we’re going to have specific plays for them,” said receivers coach Tyke Tolbert. “If you tell him, ‘run that way, turn right, and catch the ball. He can do that.’

“We have [assistant Omar Young] helping him with the formations. That’s where it all starts from, knowing how to line up and where to line up. Once he has that, you know, the play concepts, he’s smart enough to figure that out. So we can pretty much put him anywhere as long as he knows where to line up, how to line up, and where to shift in motion when we call plays. He won’t be expected to know the whole playbook, but he’ll have a lot of plays, his specific plays that he’ll be expected to know.”

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

