Read full article on original website
Related
World Screen News
New Irish Dark Comedy Crime Drama for Hulu
APC Studios UK and Irish indie Magamedia are co-producing Obituary, a new dark comedy crime drama, for Hulu in the U.S. Siobhán Cullen (The Dry, Origin, The Long Call, Paula) stars as Elvira Clancy, an underpaid obituarist who is let go from her job. When she “accidentally” kills an unpleasant town resident, she discovers she has an untapped bloodlust and ends up enjoying finding more crafty methods to kill off other unlikeable neighbors.
‘Skyfall’ at 10: Sam Mendes Recalls How Shutting Down the Movie Led to Its Ultimate Success
In April 2010, Skyfall received a blessing in disguise when it was unceremoniously shut down. With parent studio MGM spiraling toward bankruptcy at the time, Daniel Craig’s much-anticipated third outing as James Bond was put on an indefinite pause by producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson. MGM’s financial situation hobbled both the production and the franchise, with the latter sorely in need of a hit. The would-be blockbuster had already been in development for a year-and-a-half —following the mixed critical and box office response to 2008’s noble misfire, Quantum of Solace. It looked like Bond’s DNR would be a lengthy...
World Screen News
TV Latina Festival: Lemon Studios’ Fernando Rovzar
Fernando Rovzar, founder and creative director of Lemon Studios and producer of Sr. Ávila, the HBO Latin America series that received the International Emmy for best non-English U.S. prime time production in 2017, spoke about current projects and the importance of bringing unique stories to life during the TV Latina Festival.
World Screen News
Sam Miller Boards Showtime’s A Gentleman in Moscow
BAFTA winner and Emmy nominee Sam Miller (Surface, I May Destroy You, Luther) is attached to direct and executive produce the upcoming limited series A Gentleman in Moscow for Showtime. An adaptation of Amor Towles’ best-selling novel, the limited-run series is produced by eOne in association with Paramount. It is...
Jason Momoa ‘Excited’ by James Gunn Taking Over DC Universe: ‘One of My Dreams’ Will Come True Under His Watch
Jason Momoa told Entertainment Tonight that he is “very excited” by the news that James Gunn and Peter Safran are taking over the DC Universe as Warner Bros. The studio announced at the end of Oct. that Gunn and Safran are assuming the roles of co-chairman and co-CEO of DC Studios starting Nov. 1. Momoa is a stalwart of the DC Universe thanks to his role as Arthur Curry/Aquaman. “I think that with Peter Safran and Mr. Gunn at the helm now at DC, I’m very excited about that,” Momoa told ET while promoting his new Netflix original film “Slumberland.”...
World Screen News
Tony Tackaberry, Station 6 Partner with Timestamp Media
Tony Tackaberry, former CEO of Lion Television US, and his new company Station 6 Productions have entered a co-production partnership with the recently formed Timestamp Media. Station 6 and Timestamp, founded by Harvard historian Vincent Brown and documentary producer Graham Judd, will develop and produce a slate of originals that leverages their expertise in the history space.
World Screen News
BritBox International Commissions Inspector Singh
BritBox International has ordered the detective series Inspector Singh from 108 Media, with Sanjeev Bhaskar (The Kumars at No. 42, The Sandman, Unforgotten) starring in the lead role. In season one, the titular Singaporean detective reluctantly travels to Kuala Lumpur to investigate the case against Chelsea Liew, a famous model...
World Screen News
ITVX Launch Date Set & Initial Slate Revealed
ITV has set the official launch date for the new, free streaming platform ITVX, which replaces ITV Hub as the online home of all ITV content. ITVX will be rolling out across devices and platforms in the coming weeks to ensure viewers have full access to all content, including the new exclusive-to-streaming titles, which will go live on Thursday, December 8.
World Screen News
Dandelooo Sends Ernest and Célestine Season Two to Germany
German pubcaster ZDF has picked up all 26 episodes of Ernest and Célestine—The Collection season two from Dandelooo. The preschool series follows the adventures of a big eccentric bear and a mischievous little mouse, whose friendship endures despite the disapproval from their respective mice-eating and bear-fearing communities. Season two will begin airing on ZDF on December 1.
World Screen News
Korean Crime Thriller Bargain Set for Paramount+
Paramount and CJ ENM-backed TVing have struck a deal that brings the Korean crime-thriller series Bargain to Paramount+ outside of South Korea. An adaptation of director Lee Chung-hyun’s award-winning 2015 short film of the same name, Bargain stars Jun Jong-seo (Money Heist: Korea) and Jin Seon-kyu (Extreme Job). Director Jun Woo-sung, who was part of the production team on the original short film, picked up the story and developed it into a six-part series.
World Screen News
TV Latina Digital Editions for MIP Cancun Now Available
The digital editions of TV Latina and TV Listings for MIP Cancun include embedded videos, links to the Spanish-language video portal TVLatinaScreenings.tv and more in an elegant, user-friendly design targeted to on-the-go reading. Blockbuster Television: As budgets soar and scripted storytelling becomes more ambitious, distributors, producers and commissioners weigh in...
Comments / 0