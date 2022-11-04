ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taiwan’s virtual beauty brand struggles on Wall Street debut

Taiwan’s latest entrant to Wall Street has had a rough ride since it went public a week ago. Shares of Perfect Corp., a software company that allows users to virtually try on makeup or jewelry from brands such as Estée Lauder, LVMH and Shiseido, have fallen more than 40% from their listing price since they began trading on the New York Stock Exchange a week ago.

