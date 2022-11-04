Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Camp Wandawega: A Wisconsin gem with a past stranger than fiction
ELKHORN, Wis. (CBS58) -- A campsite nestled on what has been dubbed a "lake no one has ever heard of" in Southeastern Wisconsin has an almost 100-year history that includes bootleggers, a brothel, and the Catholic Church. “When we were little kids, we used to fantasize about, ‘when we grow...
Unsolved: Wisconsin college student went missing in Porcupine Mountains 54 years ago
The only unsolved missing persons case in the Porcupine Mountains is a Wisconsin college student who disappeared more than 50 years ago. The most recent search for his remains was this past summer. Around 10:30 a.m. on April 22, 1968, 19-year-old Michael Larson, of Madison, Wis., told his mother he...
DNR encourages hunters to donate Wisconsin-harvested deer to the department’s Deer Donation Program.
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) encourages hunters to donate Wisconsin-harvested deer to the department’s Deer Donation Program. The program helps stock food pantries for the upcoming holiday season and supports residents in need throughout the state. Since the program began in 2000, hunters...
nbc15.com
Killing at Madison apartment complex deemed justified
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No charges will be filed against the woman involved in the death of a 23-year-old man at a Madison apartment complex. The Madison Police Department revealed Monday that the Dane Co. District Attorney’s Office had determined the man’s killing was justified. In its announcement,...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin's Largest Outdoor Farm Show Will Not Be Hosted By A Local County Committee
For the first time in its six-decade history, Wisconsin's largest outdoor farm show will not be hosted by a local county committee. But coordinators of Wisconsin Farm Technology Days say plans are coming together nicely for the event, which is slated to be held at the Badger Steam and Gas Engine Club grounds between Wisconsin Dells and Baraboo next summer. General Manager Arnie Jennerman says exhibitor sign-up is ahead of pace compared to other years, with over 150 vendors and organizations already committed to the exposition. "The plan is really far along to have a fun, interesting, educational, and diverse show that highlights the wide range of agriculture and industry in Sauk County," Jennerman said. "There will be something for everyone, and we're excited to showcase Sauk County industry and agriculture as well as the latest in ag technology." Among the highlights will be six tours of different local farms and companies, as well as a wide variety of things to eat from area food trucks that will be on the grounds to offer their specialties.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin residents gather at polling locations for early voting
The campaign trail continues for those vying to secure Wisconsin’s senate seat, making a final push before the Nov. 8 election. Early voters took to the polls in Wisconsin and in some areas it's the last day to vote in-person absentee. Playoffs Week 3 Friday Football Blitz. Updated: 10...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Southeastern Wisconsin wind warning, advisory Saturday
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory and high wind warning that cover all of southeastern Wisconsin, effective until 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. The advisory covers Dodge, Jefferson and Walworth counties. The warning covers Fond du Lac, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Washington and Waukesha counties. During...
wpr.org
Bernie Sanders stumps for Democrats in Wisconsin as both sides make final get-out-the-vote push
Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is among the national figures stumping for Wisconsin Democrats as candidates from both parties make their final push to voters ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections. Sanders, the former presidential candidate, scheduled stops in Eau Claire, La Crosse and Madison Friday before heading to Oshkosh Saturday....
wpr.org
Nearly 90K absentee ballots still circulating ahead of Tuesday election
More than 89,000 absentee ballots are still circulating in Wisconsin with one day to go before the midterm elections. As of Monday morning, the Wisconsin Elections Commission reported 808,966 absentee ballots have been sent to voters and 719,429 have been returned. That means 89,537 ballots, or about 11 percent of those sent, have yet to make it to municipal clerks offices around the state. Clerks must receive absentee ballots by 8 p.m. Tuesday.
nbc15.com
Beaver Dam store awarded state-funded makeover
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A downtown Beaver Dam business is set to be transformed thanks to a state-funded program. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) selected Art on the Town, a downtown Beaver Dam store, as one of three winners for the annual Main Street Makeover Contest. The store will receive funding and assistance to improve their storefronts.
Wisconsin Woman Arrested For a ‘Mushroom Operation’
A Wisconsin woman was jailed back in 2009 for having a "Mushroom Operation" in her home. Madison. Madison, Wi police responded to a call where it was reported that a woman was unconscious and not breathing on the front porch of a house. 21 year old Linda Pletzova, magically came...
Record $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot fans ticket sales
MADISON, Wis. — The Powerball jackpot has reached a record estimated high of $1.6 billion, leading longtime players and first-timers alike to flock to buy tickets ahead of Saturday night's drawing.At Woodman's Markets in Madison, Wisconsin, sisters Christy Bemis and Cherrie Spencer were among the dozens of weekend shoppers who paid for their groceries and loaded up carts before joining the line at the lottery counter to purchase their shot at the prize.They said they almost never buy lottery tickets, but they were lured in by the size of the jackpot."My $2 has just as good a chance of winning...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Grilled Cheese Sandwich In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find it.
wtmj.com
Strong winds, storms blow through SE Wisconsin Saturday
A strong line of storms blew into SE Wisconsin on Saturday. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was implemented for Milwaukee, Waukesha, Racine Kenosha and Walworth Counties until 1pm but has been canceled. Click here for the We Energies Outage Map. A High Wind Warning is in effect until 9PM on Saturday...
marinelink.com
GEA Breaks Ground on New U.S. Facility
GEA marked the official start of construction of its new repair, logistics, assembly, production and training facility in Janesville, Wisconsin. Image courtesy GEA. GEA marked the official start of construction of its new repair, logistics, assembly, production and training facility in Janesville, Wis. The groundbreaking ceremony of GEA’s first greenfield site in North America in 50 years was attended by company representatives and officials from the State of Wisconsin and City of Janesville.
Battleground Wisconsin: Are abortion rights still a primary issue for voters?
MADISON, Wis. — One of the largest issues on the minds of Americans this summer came after the overturn of Roe v. Wade. News 3 Now aimed to talk to voters about how the issue is impacting their ballot in November. “The most important issue to me during this election is the overturn of Roe v. Wade,” said Philosophy Walker....
wearegreenbay.com
Central Wisconsin factory to layoff 71 workers after decision to shut down facility
PORTAGE, Wis. (WFRV) – A central Wisconsin manufacturer has informed employees of its intention to close the facility, laying off several workers permanently. According to the Department of Workforce Development, Portage Plastics Corporation, located in the city of Portage on Boeck Road, will be closing on December 31, 2022, laying off a total of 71 workers.
2 Iowa County men charged in 2021 murder of Dodgeville woman
DODGEVILLE, Wis. — Two Iowa County men have been charged with a Dodgeville woman’s death dating back to the summer of 2021. Aric Way, 51, and Philip Schmidt-Way, 28, are both charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime for allegedly killing a Dodgeville woman in July 2021. State officials said the victim was...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin State Patrol to monitor traffic with aerial enforcement
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol plans to use aerial enforcement to monitor traffic violations this week, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). The State Patrol’s primary mission is public safety, including traffic law enforcement. According to WisDOT, it is much easier to spot drivers from...
