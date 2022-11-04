ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

CBS 58

Camp Wandawega: A Wisconsin gem with a past stranger than fiction

ELKHORN, Wis. (CBS58) -- A campsite nestled on what has been dubbed a "lake no one has ever heard of" in Southeastern Wisconsin has an almost 100-year history that includes bootleggers, a brothel, and the Catholic Church. “When we were little kids, we used to fantasize about, ‘when we grow...
ELKHORN, WI
nbc15.com

Killing at Madison apartment complex deemed justified

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No charges will be filed against the woman involved in the death of a 23-year-old man at a Madison apartment complex. The Madison Police Department revealed Monday that the Dane Co. District Attorney’s Office had determined the man’s killing was justified. In its announcement,...
MADISON, WI
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin's Largest Outdoor Farm Show Will Not Be Hosted By A Local County Committee

For the first time in its six-decade history, Wisconsin's largest outdoor farm show will not be hosted by a local county committee. But coordinators of Wisconsin Farm Technology Days say plans are coming together nicely for the event, which is slated to be held at the Badger Steam and Gas Engine Club grounds between Wisconsin Dells and Baraboo next summer. General Manager Arnie Jennerman says exhibitor sign-up is ahead of pace compared to other years, with over 150 vendors and organizations already committed to the exposition. "The plan is really far along to have a fun, interesting, educational, and diverse show that highlights the wide range of agriculture and industry in Sauk County," Jennerman said. "There will be something for everyone, and we're excited to showcase Sauk County industry and agriculture as well as the latest in ag technology." Among the highlights will be six tours of different local farms and companies, as well as a wide variety of things to eat from area food trucks that will be on the grounds to offer their specialties.
SAUK COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin residents gather at polling locations for early voting

The campaign trail continues for those vying to secure Wisconsin’s senate seat, making a final push before the Nov. 8 election. Early voters took to the polls in Wisconsin and in some areas it's the last day to vote in-person absentee. Playoffs Week 3 Friday Football Blitz. Updated: 10...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Southeastern Wisconsin wind warning, advisory Saturday

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory and high wind warning that cover all of southeastern Wisconsin, effective until 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. The advisory covers Dodge, Jefferson and Walworth counties. The warning covers Fond du Lac, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Washington and Waukesha counties. During...
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Nearly 90K absentee ballots still circulating ahead of Tuesday election

More than 89,000 absentee ballots are still circulating in Wisconsin with one day to go before the midterm elections. As of Monday morning, the Wisconsin Elections Commission reported 808,966 absentee ballots have been sent to voters and 719,429 have been returned. That means 89,537 ballots, or about 11 percent of those sent, have yet to make it to municipal clerks offices around the state. Clerks must receive absentee ballots by 8 p.m. Tuesday.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Beaver Dam store awarded state-funded makeover

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A downtown Beaver Dam business is set to be transformed thanks to a state-funded program. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) selected Art on the Town, a downtown Beaver Dam store, as one of three winners for the annual Main Street Makeover Contest. The store will receive funding and assistance to improve their storefronts.
BEAVER DAM, WI
Q985

Wisconsin Woman Arrested For a ‘Mushroom Operation’

A Wisconsin woman was jailed back in 2009 for having a "Mushroom Operation" in her home. Madison. Madison, Wi police responded to a call where it was reported that a woman was unconscious and not breathing on the front porch of a house. 21 year old Linda Pletzova, magically came...
MADISON, WI
CBS Minnesota

Record $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot fans ticket sales

MADISON, Wis. — The Powerball jackpot has reached a record estimated high of $1.6 billion, leading longtime players and first-timers alike to flock to buy tickets ahead of Saturday night's drawing.At Woodman's Markets in Madison, Wisconsin, sisters Christy Bemis and Cherrie Spencer were among the dozens of weekend shoppers who paid for their groceries and loaded up carts before joining the line at the lottery counter to purchase their shot at the prize.They said they almost never buy lottery tickets, but they were lured in by the size of the jackpot."My $2 has just as good a chance of winning...
MADISON, WI
wtmj.com

Strong winds, storms blow through SE Wisconsin Saturday

A strong line of storms blew into SE Wisconsin on Saturday. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was implemented for Milwaukee, Waukesha, Racine Kenosha and Walworth Counties until 1pm but has been canceled. Click here for the We Energies Outage Map. A High Wind Warning is in effect until 9PM on Saturday...
WAUKESHA, WI
marinelink.com

GEA Breaks Ground on New U.S. Facility

GEA marked the official start of construction of its new repair, logistics, assembly, production and training facility in Janesville, Wisconsin. Image courtesy GEA. GEA marked the official start of construction of its new repair, logistics, assembly, production and training facility in Janesville, Wis. The groundbreaking ceremony of GEA’s first greenfield site in North America in 50 years was attended by company representatives and officials from the State of Wisconsin and City of Janesville.
JANESVILLE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Central Wisconsin factory to layoff 71 workers after decision to shut down facility

PORTAGE, Wis. (WFRV) – A central Wisconsin manufacturer has informed employees of its intention to close the facility, laying off several workers permanently. According to the Department of Workforce Development, Portage Plastics Corporation, located in the city of Portage on Boeck Road, will be closing on December 31, 2022, laying off a total of 71 workers.
PORTAGE, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin State Patrol to monitor traffic with aerial enforcement

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol plans to use aerial enforcement to monitor traffic violations this week, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). The State Patrol’s primary mission is public safety, including traffic law enforcement. According to WisDOT, it is much easier to spot drivers from...
MADISON, WI

