Here in the Garden State, we march to the beat of our own drum. Truth be told, the same could be said for, pretty much, the entire Delaware Valley. There's something about the swagger of the Greater Philadelphia region, South Jersey included, that sets it apart from the rest of the country. Natives of this region always say they never find that same vibe anywhere else, no matter how many places they've lived. We just do things our own way around here.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO