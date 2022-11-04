Read full article on original website
Have You Seen The Guy Playing Violin Outside Acme In Mays Landing, NJ?
It's not the sort of site you'd expect to see when going grocery shopping, but it's definitely one that's a head-scratcher if you've never experienced it before. I, personally, don't believe I've ever seen this guy, but given the comments made by Mays Landing residents about what they've experienced makes me feel like I might be missing out. Apparently, there's a man who occasionally serenades Acme shoppers in the parking lot with his violin. Again, not exactly what you'd expect as you're walking in to get your shopping done for the week.
Historic Galloway, NJ Church Transformed into Something You’d Least Expect
Recently, Pomona Union Presbyterian Church was dismantled and transported from Galloway, New Jersey to its new home in Smithville, but it's no longer a house of worship. Over the summer, the church moved from the corner of White Horse Pike and Genoa Ave. to Village Greene at Historic Smithville, right next to Smithville Bakery.
Known for Amazing Pizza, Another NJ Restaurant Closing For Good, But…
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in the Garden State that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one. It seems to be particularly brutal this year as eateries that have been around for decades have pulled the plug. A...
Spare The South Jersey Shelters & Skip Giving Pets As Holiday Gifts This Year
It's basically Christmas here in the Garden State. okay, so it's not literally quite time yet, but it is that time of year when we our minds make a direct B-line to Christmas. There's just so much to do. Do you even know what you're getting everyone for Christmas this year? Better make like Santa and draft that list! T.
South Jersey Dialect Is Unique: Is it ‘Saturday’ or ‘Saturdee’
Trenton = Tren-in Atlantic City = Lantic City. South Jersey basically has its own English Language. You can travel the whole state of New Jersey in less than 250 miles. Yet, along the way, when you listen to people speak in different parts of the state … especially South Jersey versus North Jersey … close your eyes, and you’ll feel that you have entered a different part of America.
$50,000 Winning Powerball Lottery Ticket Sold in Atlantic County, NJ
This past Saturday night's Powerball drawing was very profitable for one player in Atlantic County. The winning ticket reportedly matched four of the five white balls and the red Power Ball drawn Saturday, November 5th, according to New Jersey Lottery. The numbers drawn were: 28, 45, 53, 56 and 69. The Red Power Ball number was 20. The Power Play was 3X.
This Breathtaking NJ City Named One of the Most Gorgeous in America
A highly respected travel publication has given top honors to one city in the Garden State, placing it among the most gorgeous in the country. Recently, editors at Conde Nast Traveler released their list of the most beautiful towns in America, which looked at locales from one coast to another.
List of Every Toys ‘R’ Us Store in NJ to Shop This Holiday Season
We are checking off all of the end-of-the-year boxes really fast. Halloween came and went and for most of us, we moved right to Christmas time. It’s never too early to start your holiday shopping and if time continues to move this quickly, Christmas will be here before you know it.
NJ Could See Rain, Wind Associated With Tropical Storm Nicole Later This Week
The Garden State could feel the impacts, in some capacity, of what is now Tropical Storm Nicole by the end of the work week. As of 10 AM Tuesday, the center of Tropical Storm Nicole was located about 460 miles east of West Palm Beach, FL, and the storm, with maximum sustained winds of 50 MPH, was moving towards the west at 9 MPH.
Jersey Residents Reveal How To Hold The Door For Someone At Wawa
Here in the Garden State, we march to the beat of our own drum. Truth be told, the same could be said for, pretty much, the entire Delaware Valley. There's something about the swagger of the Greater Philadelphia region, South Jersey included, that sets it apart from the rest of the country. Natives of this region always say they never find that same vibe anywhere else, no matter how many places they've lived. We just do things our own way around here.
Is It Legal To Sleep In Your Car If You’ve Been Drinking In New Jersey?
The holidays are approaching and so are the parties and gatherings. We've all heard the expression, you need to "sleep it off." You might think that is a responsible thing to do if you had one too many. After all, your body metabolizes about a drink per hour, so why not turn on the heat, and take an hour snooze just to make sure? There's a huge reason, you could get arrested.
New Jersey Are We Ready For Puppy Pot?
If you are like me, your favorite time with your puppy is when they calm down and get super snuggly and sleepy. Usually puppies have two settings, high speed and comatose. Then as they get a bit bigger they develop their own fears just like anyone else. Every dog gets...
What Not to Wear at New Jersey Voting Polls on Election Day
Believe it or not, there is a dress code when visiting a New Jersey voting booth. This is not a matter of fashion, but law. Seriously. It doesn't sound like a 'no shirt, no shoes, no service' kind of thing. You can wear jorts, or flip flops, etc. Heck, you can even wear your pajamas if you're so inclined!
3 Separate $50,000 Winning Powerball Lottery Tickets Sold in South Jersey
The Halloween night Powerball drawing was very profitable for three players in South Jersey. Three separate $50,000 winning lottery tickets were sold in Burlington County, Camden County, and Ocean County. Those winning tickets reportedly matched four of the five white balls and the red Power Ball drawn Monday, October 31st,...
Popular Convenience Store Chain Closing 1 NJ Location, Selling 2 in Philadelphia
A popular convenience store chain is closing one of its busy stores in the Garden State and selling others as its parent company downsizes and reorganizes itself. It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. Within the...
Man Found Guilty of Murdering Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Woman in 2014
Authorities say a man who was originally from Mays Landing has been found guilty of murdering a woman from Egg Harbor Township in 2014. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says on Wednesday, a jury found 42-year-old Timothy Wright guilty of first-degree murder. Wright was charged with strangulating and killing 25-year-old...
OPINION: Reopen The “Unsolved Mysteries” Tiffany Valiante Case In Mays Landing, NJ
To be honest with you, I have no idea where to begin with this one. I'm a big crime and mystery buff just like any young millennial and Gen-Z cusper seems to be in this day and age. All my friends and I love crime and horror shows. The latest season of "Unsolved Mysteries" on Netflix hit a little too close to home for me, though.
Woohoo! Winning $150,000 Lottery Ticket Sold in Tuckerton
With lottery fever reaching a fevered pitch with a $1.2 Billion Powerball Game up for grabs, South Jersey lottery players continue to score some nice winnings in other games. The New Jersey Lottery says a Cash 5 ticket was sold in Tuckerton for Tuesday's drawing - and it's now worth $150,877!
New ‘Hell House’ Horror Movie Issues Casting Call For PA. Shoot
Have you ever wanted to be in a horror movie? Here's your chance. The makers of the Hell House movie franchise are adding a new chapter to their popular found-footage mockumentary-style horror saga and they are casting now for an April 2023 shoot in Pennsylvania. First, a little background. Writer/Director...
Taylor Swift Sets Return to Philadelphia and North Jersey on 2023 Tour
It's the moment Taylor Swift fans have been waiting for. She's laid out her tour plans for 2023 and they include two stops in Philly and two stops in North Jersey. Ya know how in her new song 'Bejeweled' she sings, 'when I walk in the room I can still make the whole place shimmer'? We're counting on it.
