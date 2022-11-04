ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mays Landing, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Have You Seen The Guy Playing Violin Outside Acme In Mays Landing, NJ?

It's not the sort of site you'd expect to see when going grocery shopping, but it's definitely one that's a head-scratcher if you've never experienced it before. I, personally, don't believe I've ever seen this guy, but given the comments made by Mays Landing residents about what they've experienced makes me feel like I might be missing out. Apparently, there's a man who occasionally serenades Acme shoppers in the parking lot with his violin. Again, not exactly what you'd expect as you're walking in to get your shopping done for the week.
MAYS LANDING, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

South Jersey Dialect Is Unique: Is it ‘Saturday’ or ‘Saturdee’

Trenton = Tren-in Atlantic City = Lantic City. South Jersey basically has its own English Language. You can travel the whole state of New Jersey in less than 250 miles. Yet, along the way, when you listen to people speak in different parts of the state … especially South Jersey versus North Jersey … close your eyes, and you’ll feel that you have entered a different part of America.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Jersey Residents Reveal How To Hold The Door For Someone At Wawa

Here in the Garden State, we march to the beat of our own drum. Truth be told, the same could be said for, pretty much, the entire Delaware Valley. There's something about the swagger of the Greater Philadelphia region, South Jersey included, that sets it apart from the rest of the country. Natives of this region always say they never find that same vibe anywhere else, no matter how many places they've lived. We just do things our own way around here.
DELAWARE STATE
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Is It Legal To Sleep In Your Car If You’ve Been Drinking In New Jersey?

The holidays are approaching and so are the parties and gatherings. We've all heard the expression, you need to "sleep it off." You might think that is a responsible thing to do if you had one too many. After all, your body metabolizes about a drink per hour, so why not turn on the heat, and take an hour snooze just to make sure? There's a huge reason, you could get arrested.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Lite 96.9 WFPG

New Jersey Are We Ready For Puppy Pot?

If you are like me, your favorite time with your puppy is when they calm down and get super snuggly and sleepy. Usually puppies have two settings, high speed and comatose. Then as they get a bit bigger they develop their own fears just like anyone else. Every dog gets...
COLORADO STATE
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Lite 96.9 WFPG

Northfield NJ
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wfpg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy