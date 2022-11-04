ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

America Has Made a Monster Out of Pickleball

By Caira Conner
The Atlantic
The Atlantic
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ut95y_0iz2zfbZ00
Christie Hemm Klok / The New York Times/Redux

In April, thousands of people, and occasionally their pets, flocked to the coastal city of Naples, Florida. They weren’t in town for an AARP convention or the bacchanalia of spring break. No, the Minto US Open Pickleball Championships, brought to you in part by Margaritaville Hotels & Resorts, was in the final stretch of its seven-day run. For one week, attendees watched, cheered, and imbibed as hopefuls thwacked it out for the title and its $100,000 purse. CBS Sports Network broadcast the event, whose matches were held on the Zing Zang Championship Court (I’m serious). Announcers boomed into the mic as finalists slapped the game’s yellow plastic ball across the net.

Perhaps you’ve noticed, or wish you hadn’t, that pickleball is everywhere. Everywhere. It is America’s fastest-growing sport, and nearly 5 million “picklers” are playing it. Since pickleball’s inception in the mid-1960s by two suburban dads wanting to entertain their families, the game has been mostly confined to backyards and church-group driveways. And it is a simple game at heart––inexpensive and deeply accessible. Paddles, a Wiffle ball, chalk-drawn lines, and a portable net are all that’s needed to play. It was an antidote to loneliness and boredom, even before the pandemic drove people outside to play it en masse. It is now commonplace to know someone who plays it, who swears by it, who’s headed to the blacktop tomorrow morning, net in tow, with a zealous gleam in their eye.

Pickleball might have gladly remained in the capable hands of its amateur paddlers. But somewhere along the way, this innocuous, mildly paced, favored-by-retirees sport was swept into a maelstrom of commercialization. Pickleball now has an official footwear sponsor for its U.S. championship: Skechers. It has a magazine, aptly named Pickleball Magazine, whose cover was recently graced by the country-pop star Maren Morris. And it has a long list of investors, including Tom Brady, who have jumped aboard to help professionalize it. This scrappy little paddle engine that could is now forecast to become a quarter-billion-dollar industry by 2028, one baffling celebrity endorsement at a time.

To the casual observer, pickleball looks more like, say, cornhole or bocce ball than a bona fide sport. Like tennis, it’s played in singles and doubles, with serves and ground strokes and volleys. There’s strategic shot placement to be made, and coordinated footwork to execute. The best players are deft, quick. But there’s a level of rowdiness, not cutthroat stakes, that feels essential to what pickleball fundamentally is. Yelling matches over whose turn it is to hit the ball are frequent; near my apartment, 20-somethings swing away with a Whiteclaw in one hand and a paddle in the other. The game’s popularity is understandable. It gets the blood pumping without taxing the body as much as tennis. Because the playing area is so small, about one-fourth the size of a tennis court, players in their 80s can retrieve shots nearly as easily as their grandchildren. The Kardashians filmed a video of themselves playing; TV ads with Jamie Foxx in them now feature people playing.

But none of this changes the fact that the Wiffle ball that picklers play with is too big to take too seriously; hitting the smooth, 8-holed hard-plastic sphere at even 40 miles per hour is considered fast. By contrast, the fastest tennis serve on record is 163 miles an hour. The fastest forehand: 124 miles an hour. Even the humble shuttlecock, the “ball” in badminton, long a favorite of lawn parties, boasts a world record of 306 miles an hour. Watch a highlight reel of a professional tennis, Ping Pong, or badminton match, and your jaw will be on the floor, your senses awash in superhuman reflexes and lightning-quick exchanges. Look at the footwork. Marvel at the speed. In pickleball, there is a shot called the dink. The dink has a technical definition—to soft-hit the ball so it arcs over the net, preventing an aggressive return—but the term could also be reasonably applied to nearly every shot in pickleball. Watch the highlight reel of the 2022 US Open Pickleball Championships and your jaw … might stay right where it is.

And yet, last month, Brady joined an ownership group that bought a Major League Pickleball expansion team ahead of the 2023 season. A few weeks earlier, the investment firm LRMR, co-founded by LeBron James, put down for a piece of the pro-pickleball pie. Superstar athletes including Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, Kevin Love, and Drew Brees have also forked over for ownership stakes in teams. They’ve sung pickleball’s merits, earnestly, and with a profound sense of commitment about being a part of the sport’s future, a sport that’s gunning to be—and very well may become—officially sanctioned by the International Olympic Committee.

This push to turn pickleball pro has legitimized the sport to the extent that even professional tennis players are making the switch. In September, the American Sam Querrey—once ranked 11th in the world—announced that he was retiring from tennis and heading to the pickleball courts. Noah Rubin, who won the 2014 Wimbledon junior championship, declared that he’d be doing the same.

A chunk of the corporate efforts are oriented toward rookie enthusiasts. Developers and investors across the country are throwing money at bids for hybrid pickleball-entertainment facilities, and a cadre of VC funders are swarming to get in on pickleball e-commerce brands. Somewhere along the way, it was announced that crypto would be used for prize money at the Orange County Cup tournament in San Clemente, California. And so here we are. In theory, pickleball’s ascent to the apex of commercialization makes sense. Is anything more American than trying to profit off the latest fad? As Chris Rock once said on SNL, “In America, there are no sacred days, [because] we commercialize everything.” He was right. Holidays. Tragedies. Pickleball.

But although money has always sloshed around in sports—look at the NFL or the NBA—pickleball’s viral trajectory from park playground to the major leagues feels new. It is hard, maybe impossible, to recall any other sport in recent history that has experienced such a momentous coupling of casual enthusiasm and fervor for its professionalization. Last June, the Pro Pickleball Association inked a deal with the sports-betting agency Genius Sports. Bets aren’t available to place yet, but the siren call feels imminent. Still, there is an innate irreconcilability between the easy-on-the-knees game adored by elderly players and the game that C-suite execs have mined for any number of revenue streams. At this point, it no longer seems to matter whether this is or isn’t a bubble, or whether anyone will want to watch it on television in a year, let alone five.

In the end, pickleball, the brunch of racquet sports, has been celebrated, maligned, avoided, and exploited. It’s a cash cow. Pickleball societies and Chicken N Pickles and major league–endorsed memes abound to point to as proof.

In the beginning, pickleball was simply a backyard game intended to bring joy and entertainment. Did it need to be anything more than that?

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Atlantic

How a GOP Congress Could Roll Back Freedoms Nationwide

If Republicans win control of one or both congressional chambers this week, they will likely begin a project that could reshape the nation’s political and legal landscape: imposing on blue states the rollback of civil rights and liberties that has rapidly advanced through red states since 2021. Over the...
GEORGIA STATE
The Atlantic

A Republican Congress Is Coming for Biden’s Climate Wins

Let’s get right to it: Come January, Republicans are likely to control both houses of Congress. The signs are lining up. After a summer when Democrats saw glimmers of hope—and when they seemed likely to retain the Senate—the light has faded. GOP control of the House of Representatives seems all but assured, and as of yesterday, prediction models suggest that the Senate will tip as well.
FLORIDA STATE
The Atlantic

What’s the One Book That Explains American Politics Today?

On November 8, as in any election season, voters will be asked to weigh in on issues such as inflation, crime, and gas prices. Battling for their attention are loaded cultural debates over the end of Roe v. Wade and what children should learn in school. But this is no normal midterm cycle: Few American elections in recent memory have been as threatened by the specter of political violence and democratic dissolution as this one. Last week, a man attacked Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer in the couple’s San Francisco home; Donald Trump’s false claim that he was the rightful victor of the 2020 presidential election continues to cast a long shadow over the integrity of the democratic process; hundreds of candidates who deny the legitimacy of Joe Biden’s election will appear on ballots.
Outsider.com

Podcaster Sofia Franklyn Claims LeBron James Cheats on His Wife

Popular podcast host Sofia Franklyn recently claimed that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James routinely cheats on his wife, Savannah. The former Barstool Sports “Call Her Daddy” host made the accusations on her most recent episode of “Sofia with an F.” Franklyn was in the middle of discussing Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine’s alleged affair, when she name-dropped James.
LOS ANGELES, CA
sportstravelmagazine.com

Anheuser-Bush Hops into Major League Pickleball

Anheuser-Busch has hopped on the pickleball craze, announcing that it has purchased a Major League Pickleball team for the 2023 season in a deal that will give the beverage giant a founding partnership with the larger MLP league and control over one of the league’s expansion teams. “We have...
The Atlantic

The Fake News That No One Talks About

Recently, I’ve covered two stories in these pages that might seem completely unrelated: Kanye West’s anti-Semitism and Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter. But while these topics are distinct, they share an underlying theme: Though both stories are certainly newsworthy, the problems they reflect aren’t actually new.
The Atlantic

A Rapper Who Spoke Quietly and Had a Big Impact

One of the ironies of recent music history is that Migos, the band of Atlanta rappers who reshaped hip-hop in the mid-2010s, is known for something called the “triplet flow.” The term is musicological, describing the convulsive vocal cadence that took over pop thanks to them. But the term is also apt given that Migos were a trio related by blood. They built songs out of the complex interplay of their voices, and they built a brand on the heartwarming sight of three men rising together in a tough and fractious industry.
GEORGIA STATE
The Atlantic

America Ruined College Football. Now College Football Is Ruining America.

Every sports fan, whether they acknowledge it or not, has a line they won’t cross—where the intrusion of the ugly real world onto the playing field becomes too much to ignore and they have to look away. Maybe you’re a Miami Dolphins fan, so you’ll root for Tyreek Hill, the Dolphins’ $120 million wide receiver whose girlfriend accused him of threatening her life and breaking their 3-year-old son’s arm, but you refuse to draft him in your fantasy league. Maybe you stuck with the Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving when he wouldn’t get vaccinated, but dropped him when he finally got suspended this week for refusing to apologize for tweeting out the link to an anti-Semitic, Islamophobic documentary.
ALABAMA STATE
The Atlantic

Why Does Chronic Pain Hurt So Much?

You never forget the first time a doctor gives up: when they tell you that they don’t know what to do—they have no further tests to run, no treatments to offer—and that you’re on your own. It happened to me at the age of 27, and it happens to many others with chronic pain.
The Atlantic

Ukrainians and Iranians Have the Same Enemy. They Should Have the Same Ally.

If, at this very moment, George Washington could choose the most rightful heirs to his legacy, I like to think he would pick the people of Ukraine and Iran. As divided as Americans currently are in their great experiment with democracy, Ukrainians and Iranians are showing nothing but certainty and valor in their struggle for the very same rights that undergird the republic that Washington helped establish.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Atlantic

How Old Is Too Old in Politics?

This is an edition of Up for Debate, a newsletter by Conor Friedersdorf. On Wednesdays, he rounds up timely conversations and solicits reader responses to one thought-provoking question. Later, he publishes some thoughtful replies. Sign up for the newsletter here. Last week, I asked: “How should voters assess the physical...
The Atlantic

Why Democrats Are Losing Hispanic Voters

Have you ever met someone who’s watching their life’s work—their very legacy—fall apart in front of their eyes? I’m talking to two of them right now. Earl and Mary Rose Wilcox spent the morning juggling plates of chorizo and shouting orders in Spanish toward the kitchen behind them. Now they’re catching their breath in a corner booth at El Portal, the South Phoenix restaurant they’ve run for two decades. They point out the members of their family depicted in a mural on the nearby wall, retracing the mission that brought them to this place and wondering aloud how it all went wrong.
The Atlantic

America Has Had It Worse

You could be forgiven for thinking that we live in uniquely horrible times. Four 21st-century horsemen haunt us—a baking planet, the next pandemic, technological singularity, and nuclear war. In the immediate present, Russia has declared war on the West, liberal democracy is weakening around the world, and the United States, at once stagnant and berserk, is suffering possibly irreversible decline, while Americans stare at the return to power of a would-be dictator. In rich countries the terrors are mostly anticipatory, and they coexist with unprecedented comforts. Waiting for the end of the world while ordering dinner on Seamless is its own kind of slow-motion Armageddon.
KANSAS STATE
The Atlantic

Why Are People Weird About Only Children?

When I was a child, my lack of siblings was often a source of bewildered concern. Don’t you get lonely? people would ask. Bet you wish you had someone to play with. Often, my mom was asked when she’d give me a brother or sister. But as I grew up, sympathy was overtaken by suspicion. You’re such an only child became a recurring mantra, whether I’d asserted a strong opinion or played sick to avoid dodgeball. In the cultural consciousness, only children are frequently pegged as weirdos: maladjusted, selfish, spoiled, uncompromising, or just unusually precocious. We are at once pitied for our sibling-less childhood and judged for the supposed eccentricities it left us with.
The Atlantic

Yasmin Tayag Joins The Atlantic as a Staff Writer, with Damon Beres Recently Hired as Senior Editor Focused on Technology

Yasmin Tayag will join The Atlantic’s editorial team this month, when she will become a staff writer. Over the past year, in her work as a freelancer, Yasmin has contributed extensively to The Atlantic, including a number of pandemic-related pieces where she reported on the effects of Americans’ low booster numbers, how we can’t quit hygiene theater, and whether we should be masking again. Yasmin previously worked at Medium, where she launched the publication Future Human and edited the Coronavirus Blog. Prior to Medium, Yasmin edited science coverage at Inverse.
The Atlantic

Elon Musk Is Bad at This

Elon Musk has spent the past 12 years tweeting whatever comes into his mind, often without major negative consequences. That was before he owned the place. Now, less than two weeks after his $44 billion purchase, the world’s richest man is finding that his actions—which recently included tweeting a baseless conspiracy theory to Hillary Clinton about the assault on Paul Pelosi—may actually have consequences. Advertisers are fleeing, the employees remaining after a round of mass layoffs are alienated, and onlookers are completely vexed by a freewheeling approach that has coincided with a rise in hate speech on the platform, among other problems.
The Atlantic

Yes, Elections Have Consequences

Americans reputedly have short attention spans. But their decisions have long fuses. People vote for reasons that may be quite contingent, even temporary or incidental, but that seem compelling in the moment—with effects that detonate long afterward. Republicans won a remarkable nine seats in the U.S. Senate in the...
The Atlantic

The Nuclear Question America Never Answers

What is the purpose of the American nuclear arsenal? Every American president since the end of the Cold War has tried to answer this question in a formal report called the Nuclear Posture Review. And every American president has fudged their answer—now including President Joe Biden, who released his NPR last week even as Russia wages war in Europe and the Russian president makes barely veiled nuclear threats against Ukraine, NATO, and the United States itself.
The Atlantic

The Housing Market Has Gone From Bad to Worse

This is Work in Progress, a newsletter by Derek Thompson about work, technology, and how to solve some of America’s biggest problems. Sign up here to get it every week. If you want to buy or sell a house in 2022, I wish you good luck. Mortgage rates have increased faster than in almost any period on record, adding tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars to the typical cost of owning a home. For many people, that point is immaterial, because they can’t even find a place to buy: The number of available homes is still about 40 percent lower than it was before the pandemic. If you want to find a new place to rent, good luck twice over. The average rent has soared to an all-time high, as demand surges in the absence of available units.
MARYLAND STATE
The Atlantic

The Atlantic

112K+
Followers
7K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1857, The Atlantic has been challenging assumptions and pursuing truth.

 https://www.theatlantic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy