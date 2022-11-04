Read full article on original website
KTBS
2 more winners announced for the KTBS 3 Minute Smile
SHREVEPORT, La. - The next two KTBS 3 Minute Smile winners of 2022 have been randomly selected. They'll run Wednesday, Nov. 9, and Thursday, Nov. 10. Kenzlee Johnson, 9, of Shreveport will run thanks to DMR Mechanical. Brody Miller, 8, of Shreveport will run courtesy of Lincoln Nova Vital Recovery.
KTBS
Record high temperature tied in Shreveport on Monday
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport tied a record high on Monday afternoon of 84 degrees according to the National Weather Service. The old record was 84 set in 1975. The average high for this date is 71. Most of the KTBS 3 Weather Watchers measured highs in the 80s except north...
KTBS
Final week of State Fair of Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. - The fun at the fairgrounds is wrapping up this week. KTBS 3's Patrick Dennis spent election day at the State Fair of Louisiana. For more information on admission and events: State Fair of Louisiana -Shreveport, LA.
KTBS
Tasty Tuesday: Looosiana Seafood Market
SHREVEPORT, La. - This holiday season you can order a ham or turkey and all of the fixings from the Looosiana Seafood Market. It has everything you need to enjoy the perfect Thanksgiving or Christmas meal without any of the work. KTBS 3's Rick Rowe takes a closer look at...
KTBS
Woman killed in Shreveport house fire
SHREVEPORT, La. - An elderly woman has died after being injured in a house fire that broke out Saturday afternoon in the Werner Park neighborhood in Shreveport. Authorities said 38 firefighters battled the house fire Saturday afternoon in the 2500 block of Malcolm street. The Caddo Parish Coroner's office said...
KTBS
Bienville sheriff: Ark. college student dead, others injured in unsanctioned Grambling alumni party
ARCADIA, La. – One Arkansas college student is dead and at least three other people were wounded early Sunday morning during a shooting at an unsanctioned Grambling alumni gathering that drew thousands of people near Arcadia, Sheriff John Ballance said. The victim, Terrance Lewis Jr., 20, of New Orleans,...
KTBS
Apartment complex fire on Monkhouse Drive reaches 2 alarms
SHREVEPORT, La. - Firefighters are assessing the damage at a Shreveport apartment complex after an early morning blaze on Tuesday. More than two dozen units were called to the Siegel Suites in the 5100 block of Monkhouse Drive. Minutes later, a second alarm was pulled, indicating the severity of the...
KTBS
Lane Tuggle of Bossier Sheriff's office promoted to Lieutenant
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier Sheriff's Deputy Lane Tuggle was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant by Sheriff Julian Whittington. Lt. Tuggle is a 9-year veteran of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and has a total of 34 years of law enforcement experience. He served as a Trooper with the Louisiana State Police for 25 years prior to joining the Bossier Sheriff’s Office.
KTBS
Another crash closes I-49 northbound lane at Southern Loop
SHREVEPORT, La. – Another major vehicle crash closed one lane of Interstate 49 just south of the Southern Loop for several hours Monday afternoon. The crash, involving three vehicles, happened at the site of a four-vehicle crash last night. Caddo deputies were actually on the scene doing a follow-up investigation from the Sunday night crash when today's happened.
KTBS
Man killed in Minden motel shooting
MINDEN, La. - A man has died after a shooting broke out at a Minden motel late Saturday night. According to Minden Police, the man was taken to Minden Medical Center, where he was stabilized, and then transported to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport where he later died. Police said this...
KTBS
Voting problems? Answers from Caddo Clerk of Court
SHREVEPORT, La. - The machines you will be voting on Tuesday in Caddo Parish went out to the respective precincts on Monday. Caddo Clerk of Court Mike Spence told KTBS that every precinct will have backups to backups in terms of the voting machines. But if voters have any problems with the process or think their ballot isn't right then Spence has suggestions on what to do.
KTBS
Beloved Shreveport domestic violence advocate has died
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A beloved advocate for domestic violence survivors has died. Project Celebration announced Monday that Petrina Jenkins died Sunday after suffering from prolonged health issues. Her funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Morning Star Baptist Church in Shreveport. "She was a pillar in the...
KTBS
Local Union donates to Operation Christmas Wish
BOSSIER CITY, La. - The Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 141 of Shreveport made a generous donation to Sheriff Julian Whittington at the Bossier Parish Courthouse today for the annual Operation Christmas Wish. Danny Walker, the Political and Legislative Director for South Central Pipe Trades, presented a $500 check to Sheriff Whittington that will help spread joy to underprivileged children in Bossier Parish this Christmas season. Walker, a reserve deputy for BSO since 2005, said that apprentices of the Shreveport Pipe Trades were assembling several bicycles as part of their duties which will also be donated to Operation Christmas Wish.
KTBS
Is it dry skin or eczema?
SHREVEPORT, La. - When seasons change and the temperature drops along with humidity, fall weather can dramatically affect the skin, leaving people feeling dry and itchy. October is Eczema Awareness Month, and since this itchy skin condition impacts more than 30 million people in the U.S., it’s important to be aware of the differences and avoid fall flare-ups.
KTBS
Gov. Edwards to attend ribbon cutting at Cyber Innovation Center
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards is making a stop in Bossier City Monday morning. He's schedule to speak at the Cyber Innovation Center and attend the ribbon cutting for the CYBER.ORG Range. That's a cybersecurity test environment used to teach K-12 students. Gov. Edwards' discussion will focus...
KTBS
Search for new church building ends with a "Miracle in Marshall"
MARSHALL, Texas - They're calling it the “Miracle in Marshall. A church congregation that was shopping for a new and bigger home is instead gifted a church building. Hill Crest Church on George Gregg Road has been shuttered since Mother’s Day of 2018. The congregation dwindled until they ultimately had to close the doors of the church.
KTBS
Driver ejected, killed in I-220 crash Saturday identified by coroner
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man, Darell Lamon Edwards, 35, died Saturday morning after being ejected from his car as it rolled down an embankment, police said. The crash happened at the intersection of Interstate 220 west at Interstate 20 West. Officers found a car in the median, and while canvassing the area they found Edwards about 75 feet away. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KTBS
4 hospitalized in multi-vehicle crash on I-49
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Four people remain hospitalized -- two with life-threatening injuries -- following a major crash on Interstate 49 on Sunday night, Sheriff Steve Prator said. Just before 10 p.m., a the female driver of a Buick Verano, also occupied by a three-year-old child, was reported traveling the wrong...
KTBS
SPD pension official gets blowback from councilman over $1.3M the city owes
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Mayor Adrian Perkins' administration told a police pension official he would have to go before the city council to get more than a million dollars that the city admits to owing the fund. So Bill Wilson obliged. And he took a scolding for doing so by the...
KTBS
NWS: At least 5 tornadoes ripped through East Texas Friday night
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas — The National Weather Service has confirmed at least five tornadoes hammered the East Texas area Friday evening. According to the NWS, damage was reported in Upshur, Bowie, Cass, Morris and Henderson counties. One fatality was reported in Morris County. The NWS says preliminary survey results...
