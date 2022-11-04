Read full article on original website
Josh Allen Tommy John surgery fears surface for Bills after reports of UCL injury
The Buffalo Bills were hit with a worrying injury update to Josh Allen after the star quarterback sustained an elbow ailment late during the Week 9 loss vs. the New York Jets. While initial reports were optimistic that Allen had avoided serious injury, NFL insider Chris Mortensen indicated that the star QB is now being evaluated for a potential ulnar collateral ligament injury.
Yardbarker
Packers' Matt LaFleur blames passing game for loss to Lions
Red zone woes for the Green Bay Packers offense cost the team a win in Detroit. The Lions picked off two Aaron Rodgers in the red zone as they held the Packers to nine points in Week 9. This is the third time the Packers have been held to 10...
Yardbarker
Pat McAfee shares his thoughts on Colts' Jeff Saturday hire
The Indianapolis Colts’ decision to hire the inexperienced Jeff Saturday as interim head coach has been met with ridicule by much of the NFL. One of Saturday’s former teammates, however, is not joining in. Former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee learned of Saturday’s hire while live on the...
Yardbarker
The Steelers Should Now Have Their #1 Option To Replace Matt Canada At Season’s End
Pittsburgh Steelers ‘ head coach, Mike Tomlin decided to not relieve offensive coordinator, Matt Canada of his duties during the team’s Week 9 bye. At this point, it is likely that there won’t be any big coaching staff changes in Pittsburgh until the end of the season. It would be shocking, given the organization’s 15 points per game, if Canada was retained for the 2023 campaign. A complete turnaround would have to happen and with rookie, Kenny Pickett‘s growing pains, the offense is unlikely to be good enough for it to warrant a third season for the current play caller.
Yardbarker
Bears QB Justin Fields makes NFL history in breakout performance
Justin Fields and the upstart Chicago Bears went tit-for-tat with a very good Miami Dolphins team in South Beach Sunday afternoon. Chicago lost by the score of 35-32 as its final series of the game ended with a turnover on downs. But the fact that it kept this game close tells us a lot about the team under first-year head coach Matt Eberflus.
Yardbarker
Steelers Next Offensive Coordinator Might Have Just Hit the Market
The Pittsburgh Steelers are sticking it out with Matt Canada as their offensive coordinator in 2022, but after the season, the expectation is that they make a change at the position. Canada's offense has struggled mightily in the two years under him, scoring less than 20 points in over half...
Yardbarker
Time for Raiders to move on from QB Derek Carr
They're condemning Carr because the Raiders (2-6) are last in the AFC West and have blown three leads of 17 points or more. One reason why they've crashed is his declining play. Through eight games, Carr's completed 62.3 percent of his passes and posted an 88.5 passer rating. These numbers...
Yardbarker
Titans' Derrick Henry shares which running back he thinks is better than him
Derrick Henry is regarded by many as the best running back in the NFL. But the Tennessee Titans star is modest and publicly disagrees with that assessment. After Henry scored a touchdown to put his Titans up 14-9 over the Kansas City Chiefs in the second quarter on Sunday night, NBC play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico shared the details of an interesting exchange he had with the running back during a meeting the week leading up to the game.
Yardbarker
The greatest players in Florida State football history
Fred Biletnikoff, Wide Receiver (1962-64) Biletnikoff was such a good college wide receiver during the 1960s that there's an award named in his honor. Though injuries plagued Biletnikoff early in his Florida State career, he was a consensus All-American by the end. (He also played defense as a junior.) As a senior in 1964, Biletnikoff had 70 receptions and led the nation with 1,179 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. His then-school-record 13 catches for 194 yards and four touchdowns during the 1964 Gator Bowl is considered one of the all-time great performances in college football history.
Yardbarker
New York Giants preparing to get offensive line reinforcements
The New York Giants lost two starting offensive linemen against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7. Rookie right tackle Evan Neal and left guard Ben Bredesen both picked up individual knee injuries, so the Giants had to supplement against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8. Rookie Josh Ezeudu and former...
Yardbarker
Cardinals Protect A Rising Star For 2023
The St. Louis Cardinals added a rising star to their 40-man roster yesterday. Outfielder Moises Gomez had a historic season, hitting .294 with 39 home runs and 94 RBI over 120 games with Double-A Springfield and Triple-A Memphis. His 39 homers set a single-season Cardinals MiLB record. Gomez, 24, is...
Yardbarker
Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel explains his funny interaction with Bears QB Justin Fields
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel clarified what he was doing in his amusing interaction with Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields during Sunday’s game. Broadcast cameras caught McDaniel walking over to Fields at the end of a play Sunday and seemingly chastising him for gashing the Miami defense. The interaction was clearly light-hearted, and Fields walked away smiling.
Yardbarker
The Dallas Mavericks Might Be Receiving An Inconsistent Star
The Dallas Mavericks put the Brooklyn Nets away on Monday night, defeating Kevin Durant and his squad with a painful 96-94 win in New York. Luka Doncic and his team are now 6-3 and really coming together. Doncic is of course the main star of the team but there are...
Yardbarker
Sean Payton shares which QB he would love to coach on 'Manningcast'
Sean Payton is enjoying his time away from coaching after being the head coach of the New Orleans Saints from 2006-2021. Payton has made it clear that he wants to return to coaching again. And there is one quarterback he’d love to team up with if he had his way.
Yardbarker
Did The Steelers Make A Mistake In The 1st Round? After Travis Etienne’s Third Straight 100-Yard Game, It May Be Time To Ask
The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Najee Harris, a running back in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He broke the team’s rookie rushing yards and receptions record as the Steelers made the playoffs by going 9-7-1. Pittsburgh was heavily criticized for selecting a running back in the first round because in the modern NFL, you just don’t pick running backs that early. But they were not the only team to pick that position in the first round in 2021.
Yardbarker
Raiders Release Safety Johnathan Abram
The Las Vegas Raiders selected Johnathan Abram in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft with the idea that he would be a real backbone of their defense for years to come. Though not the best in coverage, Abram is a safety that is known for delivering big hits and can really set the tone.
Yardbarker
Bengals respond to being flexed out of ‘Sunday Night Football’
The NFL announced on Tuesday that the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers will no longer be playing in primetime in Week 11, and the better of those two teams had a great reaction to the change. Cincinnati and Pittsburgh were scheduled to play on “Sunday Night Football” on Nov. 20,...
Yardbarker
Watch: Patrick Mahomes goes full Superman on three-play sequence
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs couldn’t get anything going after scoring nine early points Sunday night against the Tennessee Titans. In fact, Tennessee’s defense held the Chiefs without a point for seven consecutive possessions. The Chiefs were frustrated. Their fans were booing. It wasn’t a great look for a team that was two-touchdown home favorites.
Yardbarker
Colts name franchise legend their interim head coach
The Indianapolis Colts announced on Monday that they fired head coach Frank Reich, and they are bringing in a franchise legend to replace him for the time being. Former Colts center and six-time Pro Bowl selection Jeff Saturday has been named the team’s interim head coach. Saturday, 47, has...
Yardbarker
Three Jets rookies who have risen above the rest
The Jets have their rookies to thank for Sunday's upset win over the Bills. Playing as a depth piece on the Jets' stacked defensive line, Jermaine Johnson has shined in limited playing time. With 2.5 sacks total, he has recorded one sack every 40 snaps. Detroit's Aidan Hutchinson, the 2022 NFL Draft's second overall pick, has a sack every 106 snaps and 4.5 sacks overall.
