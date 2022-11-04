WFD Employees Recognized at Council Meeting

Several WFD employees were recognized at the last City Council meeting. There were about a dozen WFD employees recognized as Employees of the Quarter, including Firefighter Andy Owens, Captain Scott Rivenbark, Battalion Chiefs Norwood, Campbell, Brock, Browning, and Koplin, and Captains Bass and Bower.

In addition, PIO Rebekah Thurston, Lt. Michael Lee, Master Firefighter Nick Shepard, and Firefighter Dani Tridico were recognized as Employees of the Year.

After the awards, former Councilman Jason Thompson presented a donation to the Wilmington Firefighters Foundation for the hard work of the men and women to extinguish a fire on his private property earlier this year.