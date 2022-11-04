Sunday Night Football FanDuel Picks: Titans-Chiefs NFL DFS lineup advice for single-game tournaments includes riding Patrick Mahomes and Derrick Henry

Read full article on original website
This City in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensNashville, TN
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Nashville Doctor Urges Voters to Turn Out, Make ChangeAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
From Murder to Mercy: The Incredible True Story of Cyntoia BrownLord GaneshNashville, TN
Advocacy Group Calls Out "Rigged" Election MapsAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Sporting News
Remembering when Jeff Saturday got chewed out by Peyton Manning for calling plays during Colts game
The Colts on Monday became the second team of the 2022 NFL season to fire their coach, cutting ties with Frank Reich following a 3-5-1 start to the season. The man they announced as the interim coach has plenty of ties with Indianapolis, but not a lot (or any) NFL coaching experience. Indeed, the last time former All-Pro center Jeff Saturday attempted to call plays for the Colts, he got an earful from Peyton Manning.
Sporting News
Patrick Mahomes' five most outrageous plays for Chiefs vs. Titans on 'Sunday Night Football'
Put Patrick Mahomes under the bright lights of prime time, and he's almost always guaranteed to put on a show. The Chiefs quarterback was at it again Sunday, lighting up the Titans for 446 yards and a touchdown on 43-of-68 passing (he also threw an interception), while rushing six times for 63 yards and a touchdown. His pass attempts were tied for the third-most in an NFL regular-season contest, and he became just the fifth quarterback ever to tally a passing touchdown, a rushing touchdown, at least 400 passing yards and at least 50 rushing yards in the same game, per Stathead.
Sporting News
Fantasy Defense rankings Week 10: Who to start, sit at D/ST in fantasy football
Every start 'em, sit 'em decision for or every fantasy football team matters more at this stage of the season. Teams near the top of the standings want to hold onto their top seeds; teams in contention want to pick it up and gun for the leaders; teams in the basement are clinging to hope. Regardless of where you stand, you'll want to check our Week 10 fantasy defense rankings throughout the week to ensure you're making the optimal play at D/ST.
Sporting News
DraftKings Picks Week 10: Best NFL DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy football tournaments
The Week 10 NFL DFS main slate is a little lighter than usual, as the Seahawks-Buccaneers will be playing at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday in Munich, Germany. Still, there are plenty of potential studs and sleepers for our DraftKings lineup, and our picks start with one of the hottest QBs in the league.
Sporting News
What channel is Ravens vs. Saints on today? Schedule, time for 'Monday Night Football' in Week 9
It's the future vs. questions surrounding the future on "Monday Night Football" this week. The Saints have had an up-and-down season but are coming off a high with their a Week 8 shutout win over the Raiders. First-round pick Chris Olave was without a touchdown reception in the matchup, but the receiver is still putting together a Rookie of the Year-type campaign, with 37 receptions and 547 receiving yards at the halfway mark of the 2022 NFL season.
Sporting News
Why did the Panthers bench PJ Walker? Carolina turns to Baker Mayfield vs. Bengals after poor performance
PJ Walker was riding high into Week 9 after giving the Panthers a chance to win with an amazing Hail Mary against the Falcons in Week 8. However, his performance against the Bengals left a lot to be desired. As a result, the Panthers elected to bench him in the...
Sporting News
Rob Gronkowski takes shot at Zach Wilson dating drama, says Jets QB should stay out of 'parent-teacher conferences'
It appears Zach Wilson's offseason dating drama won't go away, as former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is making sure people won't soon forget. Gronkowski, who has been known for his playful personality, name-dropped Wilson during an appearance on "Fox NFL Kickoff" on Sunday. The joke, which occurred...
Sporting News
Why did the Colts fire Frank Reich? Bad offense, long-term QB issues lead to Indy's rare midseason coaching change
The Colts entered the 2022 NFL season with high hopes. After going 3-5-1 in their first nine games, the organization has decided to move on from its head coach. Frank Reich was fired on Monday midway through his fifth year with the Colts, as owner Jim Irsay announced on Twitter.
Sporting News
College Football Playoff bracket: Here's what a 12-team playoff would look like after Week 10
There are four remaining undefeated teams after Clemson and Tennessee went down last Saturday. Soon enough, however, one loss will not mean you need to fret about your spot in the college football playoff. When the field expands to 12 teams, most one-loss Power 5 teams will feel pretty safe about their standing.
Sporting News
How Ravens LB Justin Houston made history vs. Saints on 'Monday Night Football' after forgoing retirement
Age is just a number for Ravens linebacker Justin Houston. The four-time Pro Bowler put together an historic performance during the team's "Monday Night Football" win over the Saints, making NFL and Baltimore history. Houston became the second-oldest player since 1982 to record 2.5 sacks and an interception in the...
Sporting News
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill praises QB Tua Tagovailoa after win over Bears: 'He’s the best in the league'
Tyreek Hill is once again letting everyone know just how much he loves playing with Tua Tagovailoa. Hill, a veteran receiver who is in his first year with the Dolphins, was asked his thoughts about Tagovailoa after Miami's 35-32 Week 9 win over the Bears on Sunday. He didn't hold...
Sporting News
Why Ryan Tannehill isn't starting for Titans vs. Chiefs on 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 9
The Titans have been a thorn in the Chiefs' side in recent years, but they will be facing an uphill battle to beat Kansas City on the road in Week 9. Why? Because the Titans will be without quarterback Ryan Tannehill for the "Sunday Night Football" clash. Tannehill is missing...
Sporting News
NFL picks, predictions for Week 10: Bills bounce back vs. Vikings; Chargers upset 49ers; Rams roll over Cardinals
The Week 10 NFL schedule features one matchup between teams with winning records, but it's a beauty. The Minnesota Vikings travel to face the Buffalo Bills in what could be considered a potential Super Bowl LVII preview. Minnesota (7-1) is on a six-game winning streak with first-year coach Kevin O'Connell and quarterback Kirk Cousins. The Bills have one of the top MVP candidates in Josh Allen, and coach Sean McDermott have led Buffalo to seven consecutive playoff victories (including postseason).
Sporting News
Sean Payton-Lamar Jackson package deal? Former Saints coach teases team-up in 2023
Sean Payton is channeling his inner Colonel "Hannibal" Smith. If and when Sean Payton decides to return to the NFL, he'll likely have his pick of available jobs. He'd also potentially have his pick of available quarterbacks, if things break his way. While rumors have attached the former Saints head...
Sporting News
Colts owner Jim Irsay defends decision to hire Jeff Saturday as interim HC despite no previous experience: 'Best man for the job'
Twenty-four hours ago, Jeff Saturday's highest coaching experience came with Hebron Christian Academy, a Class AAA Georgia high school football team, compiling a 20-16 record over three years with the program. His next coaching assignment? To finish out the 2022 NFL season as the interim head coach of the Colts.
Sporting News
Why Frank Reich firing, Jeff Saturday hiring puts Colts in tough spot vs. Raiders in Week 10
The Colts made a couple of critical decisions about the future of their franchise on Monday when they fired coach Frank Reich and hired Jeff Saturday to replace him on an interim basis. The decision to part with Reich wasn't a shock. The Colts were off to a 3-5-1 start...
Sporting News
Fantasy Waiver Wire: FAAB advice for Week 10 pickups, free agents
The waiver gods haven't been kind to fantasy football owners lately. Most years, the top Week 10 waiver wire pickups are full of some midseason breakouts and at least one or two key injury replacements, but this year, we're truly picking through the free agent scraps. Guys like Jeff WIlson Jr., Greg Dulcich, Mecole Hardman, Treylon Burks, Terrace Marshall Jr., and Cole Kmet could certainly have impacts throughout the season, but few project to receive huge FAAB bids or high waiver claims this week. Nonetheless, you need to have your budget in order and know who to prioritize, and we're here to help.
Sporting News
Stefon Diggs sends Bills fans into frenzy with cryptic tweet after Josh Allen injury, Odell Beckham Jr. rumors: "Rejoice..."
Stefon Diggs sent Bills Mafia and the NFL world into a frenzy on Tuesday night with his cryptic one word tweet. What does it mean? No one knows. Yet. Some have speculated it has to do with his quarterback, Josh Allen. Allen is currently dealing with a UCL injury, but...
Sporting News
Why Chargers wild hot potato finish, win over Falcons was 'weird' but also very poetic
Would you expect anything else out of an ending between the Chargers and the Falcons?. Both squads have been involved in wild finishes this season, and the two teams delivered one in their Week 9 matchup on Sunday. Austin Ekeler fumbled the ball trying to add more yards with Los Angeles already in field goal range in the waning seconds of the game, only to cough up the ball and give it to the Falcons. However, before Ta'Quon Graham could get down, he fumbled the football and gave it right back to the Chargers still in Los Angeles territory.
Sporting News
Why didn't Saints trade Alvin Kamara? Contract terms, weak NFC South kept RB in New Orleans
Alvin Kamara, one of the most valuable trade pieces of the 2022 season, remained with the Saints following a wild finish at the NFL trade deadline. New Orleans decided to keep Kamara, 27, as a cornerstone offensive player in a season that has seen up-and-down play at the quarterback position. And the Saints' decision to keep him certainly wasn't for a lack of interest from other teams. As reported by Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the Saints simply weren't interested in trading him.
