Marjorie Taylor Greene's Chances of Losing Georgia Re-election
Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is running for re-election for the state's 14th Congressional district and she is considered very likely to win. Polling website FiveThirtyEight gives her a 99 in 100 chance of victory against Democratic challenger Marcus Flowers, a 47-year-old Black army veteran who said he believes in bipartisanship and bridge-building across the political spectrum.
thecomeback.com
Shocking Herschel Walker poll released before Election Day
Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for Senate in Georgia, faces Democratic incumbent Reverend Raphael Warnock in one of the most pivotal elections of the midterm cycle. The race bruising race could ultimately decide which political party controls the powerful legislative chamber come January. Both sides have eclipsed a combined $241...
Live Results: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who is fighting to retain Democratic control of Congress' upper chamber, faces off against Republican Joe Pinion
Sen. Chuck Schumer, the long-time lawmaker from New York vying to keep the Senate majority leader mantle, faces Republican candidate Joe Pinion.
Marjorie Taylor Greene warned Ron DeSantis and other 'strong Republican governors' not to run for president
Greene urged Republican governors like DeSantis to "fight" and stay in office, "not to abandon their states and try to run for president."
Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins
Republican Herschel Walker holds a slim lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock in the still too-close-to-call race for Senate in Georgia, according to a number of surveys. As the polls open in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Donald Trump-endorsed Walker is ahead of Warnock in several final polls, albeit none of which show him passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a December run-off election.
"Self-incriminating": Legal experts warn Trump’s admission at rally may be “admissible evidence”
Former President Donald Trump's comments during a weekend rally about the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago may be "admissible evidence" in court, legal experts say. Trump lashed out at the FBI during a rally in Miami on Sunday over the "very famous raid on Mar-a-Lago," which he described as "the document-hoax case."
How do you know Democrats are losing midterms? They’re trotting out Nazi analogies
Even Barack Obama suggested a red wave could portend the end of democracy. [Opinion]
Oath Keepers' Stewart Rhodes denies he organized the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes testified Monday that his far-right group had no plan to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, and that the members of his organization who did barrel into the building that day made a "stupid" decision. Rhodes, who was testifying in his own defense, is...
For the first time in about 70 years, Detroit won't have a Black Democrat in Congress
DETROIT — For the first time in almost 70 years, this traditionally blue city, home to one of the largest African American populations in the nation, will not have a Black Democrat in Congress. Detroiters could elect a Black Republican to the U.S. House. But GOP candidates face a...
Why Americans living abroad are a voting bloc with untapped political potential
After graduating high school in Georgia in 1969, Herbert Ruffin was drafted into the military to serve as an infantryman in Vietnam. A year later, he was badly wounded in a firefight. He was awarded the Purple Heart and went on to serve his country for more than two decades.
Judiciary Republicans hint at investigation into FBI, DOJ if they retake the House
In a glimpse of what's to come, House Judiciary Committee Republicans warned the FBI and Department of Justice that they plan to investigate both agencies if their party retakes the House of Representatives. And on Friday they released a 1,000-page report about whistleblower accounts of "a rampant culture of unaccountability, manipulation, and abuse at the highest level."
Republican Derrick Van Orden leads race over Democrat Brad Pfaff
WISCONSIN (WKBT) — For the first time in more than 20 years, a new person will represent Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District. According to the latest polls, Republican Derrick Van Orden is leading the race over Democratic State Senator Brad Pfaff. The winner will replace Democratic Congressman Ron Kind, who decided not to run for a 14th term. Van Orden narrowly...
The trademark 'White Lives Matter' has been filed by 2 Black radio hosts
During Paris Fashion Week, the rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, hosted a "secret" catwalk event where models wore T-shirts displaying the phrase "White Lives Matter." Ye had planned on selling the shirts before eventually dropping off boxes filled with the tops at homeless encampments in Los Angeles, never officially releasing the design.
Why 'undated' ballots have sparked a new election lawsuit in Pennsylvania
In the key swing state of Pennsylvania, there's been a tangle of litigation over mail-in ballots that arrive on time to be counted but in envelopes that are missing dates handwritten by voters. A new federal lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania on behalf of the...
What civil rights leaders heard from Elon Musk about curbing hate and lies on Twitter
The spread of misinformation is still a top concern in this final stretch of the 2022 midterm elections. So where does one influential platform, Twitter, now stand on those concerns? This week, seven civil rights leaders got on a conference call with Twitter's new CEO Elon Musk to try to find out. He is facing increasing pressure as the company has acknowledged a surge in hate speech on the platform. CEO and national director of the Anti-Defamation League Jonathan Greenblatt was on that call with Musk on Tuesday, and he joins me now. Welcome.
The new normal of election disinformation
This first appeared in NPR's New Normal newsletter. Sign up here to get early access to more stories about how we're adjusting to a changing world. I got a surprise when I opened Twitter the other morning — and no, it wasn't because of the latest tweet from new owner Elon Musk.
3 hot South Texas border congressional races the GOP wants to win
Republicans have thrown millions of dollars into TV advertising and have launched an all-out effort to ensure that three South Texas congressional border districts -- which have traditionally been Democratic -- will vote red this Election Day.
Should voting day be a holiday? Some election deniers say yes
Follow live updates and results from the 2022 midterm election here. Voting in the 2022 midterms has been going on for weeks. The pandemic expanded options in many states, but voters who want to cast their ballot on Election Day still have to go to the polls on a Tuesday, and may have to take time off of work to do so.
A SCOTUS nursing home case could limit the rights of millions of patients
When Susie Talevski sued the agency that managed her elderly father's care before he died, she hoped to get justice for her family. She did not expect the case would grow into a national bellwether. A ruling against her could strip millions of vulnerable Americans of their power to hold states accountable when they do not receive benefits allowed by law.
These are the states enacting legislation to help make daylight saving time permanent
As Americans once again adjust to a changed schedule this Sunday, more states this past year joined the group to make daylight saving permanent as soon as the federal government approves it. Twice a year, millions of Americans — with the exception of those living in Hawaii or Arizona —...
