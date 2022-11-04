ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Marjorie Taylor Greene's Chances of Losing Georgia Re-election

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is running for re-election for the state's 14th Congressional district and she is considered very likely to win. Polling website FiveThirtyEight gives her a 99 in 100 chance of victory against Democratic challenger Marcus Flowers, a 47-year-old Black army veteran who said he believes in bipartisanship and bridge-building across the political spectrum.
GEORGIA STATE
thecomeback.com

Shocking Herschel Walker poll released before Election Day

Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for Senate in Georgia, faces Democratic incumbent Reverend Raphael Warnock in one of the most pivotal elections of the midterm cycle. The race bruising race could ultimately decide which political party controls the powerful legislative chamber come January. Both sides have eclipsed a combined $241...
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins

Republican Herschel Walker holds a slim lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock in the still too-close-to-call race for Senate in Georgia, according to a number of surveys. As the polls open in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Donald Trump-endorsed Walker is ahead of Warnock in several final polls, albeit none of which show him passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a December run-off election.
GEORGIA STATE
KVCR NEWS

Judiciary Republicans hint at investigation into FBI, DOJ if they retake the House

In a glimpse of what's to come, House Judiciary Committee Republicans warned the FBI and Department of Justice that they plan to investigate both agencies if their party retakes the House of Representatives. And on Friday they released a 1,000-page report about whistleblower accounts of "a rampant culture of unaccountability, manipulation, and abuse at the highest level."
OHIO STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Republican Derrick Van Orden leads race over Democrat Brad Pfaff

WISCONSIN (WKBT) — For the first time in more than 20 years, a new person will represent Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District. According to the latest polls, Republican Derrick Van Orden is leading the race over Democratic State Senator Brad Pfaff. The winner will replace Democratic Congressman Ron Kind, who decided not to run for a 14th term. Van Orden narrowly...
WISCONSIN STATE
KVCR NEWS

The trademark 'White Lives Matter' has been filed by 2 Black radio hosts

During Paris Fashion Week, the rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, hosted a "secret" catwalk event where models wore T-shirts displaying the phrase "White Lives Matter." Ye had planned on selling the shirts before eventually dropping off boxes filled with the tops at homeless encampments in Los Angeles, never officially releasing the design.
KVCR NEWS

What civil rights leaders heard from Elon Musk about curbing hate and lies on Twitter

The spread of misinformation is still a top concern in this final stretch of the 2022 midterm elections. So where does one influential platform, Twitter, now stand on those concerns? This week, seven civil rights leaders got on a conference call with Twitter's new CEO Elon Musk to try to find out. He is facing increasing pressure as the company has acknowledged a surge in hate speech on the platform. CEO and national director of the Anti-Defamation League Jonathan Greenblatt was on that call with Musk on Tuesday, and he joins me now. Welcome.
WASHINGTON STATE
KVCR NEWS

The new normal of election disinformation

This first appeared in NPR's New Normal newsletter. Sign up here to get early access to more stories about how we're adjusting to a changing world. I got a surprise when I opened Twitter the other morning — and no, it wasn't because of the latest tweet from new owner Elon Musk.
KVCR NEWS

Should voting day be a holiday? Some election deniers say yes

Follow live updates and results from the 2022 midterm election here. Voting in the 2022 midterms has been going on for weeks. The pandemic expanded options in many states, but voters who want to cast their ballot on Election Day still have to go to the polls on a Tuesday, and may have to take time off of work to do so.
MISSOURI STATE
KVCR NEWS

A SCOTUS nursing home case could limit the rights of millions of patients

When Susie Talevski sued the agency that managed her elderly father's care before he died, she hoped to get justice for her family. She did not expect the case would grow into a national bellwether. A ruling against her could strip millions of vulnerable Americans of their power to hold states accountable when they do not receive benefits allowed by law.
VALPARAISO, IN
KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino, CA
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
618K+
Views
ABOUT

KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

 https://www.KVCRnews.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy