ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedona, AZ

Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley: November 11-17, 2022

Sedona.Biz
Sedona.Biz
 4 days ago

By Rabbi Alicia Magal

Shalom and greetings from the Rabbi, Board of Directors, and congregation of the Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley.,

All the services, classes, and programs are listed on the synagogue website, jcsvv.org . Visitors are welcome to attend services.

On Friday, November 11,  a Friday evening Erev Shabbat service, led by Rabbi Alicia Magal, begins at 5:30 pm both in person and on Zoom, and live-streamed for members and their invitees.   Verses from the Torah portion VAYERA will be chanted   (Genesis 18:1 – 22:24), dealing with the life of Abraham and Sarah.  Abraham gets a message from angel visitors about the upcoming destruction of the the wicked population of Sodom and Gomorrah, and pleads with God not to destroy the innocent along with the guilty, but alas, only Abraham’s nephew Lot and his family will escape.  Isaac is born to Abraham and Sarah, bringing great joy but also more tests of Abraham’s faith.  Blessings for those who are ill, and a Mazal Tov for those celebrating a birthday or anniversary will be offered at the Kabbalat Shabbat service. Kaddish, the Mourner’s prayer, will be recited in memory of those who passed away either recently or at this time in past years. Shabbat offers a time out from work and worry, an opportunity to be grateful for our lives and the bounty with which we are blessed. Festive Oneg refreshments will be sponsored by Yona Salberg.

The Adult Jewish Education Committee is offering a class based on the curriculum 10 Paths to God, created by Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, and  facilitated at the JCSVV by Paul Friedman and Rabbi Magal in person and on Zoom: Tuesdays, November 8 – December 15, 2022 at 3:00 pm MST.  Registration is through the synagogue website, JCSVV.org, under Learning.

Meditation class will meet on Wednesday, November 16 at 4:00 on zoom.

On Thursday, November 17, at 4:00 pm, Torah study, led by Rabbi Magal on Zoom, will focus on the Torah portion Chayei Sarah (Genesis 23:1 – 25:18) tells of the burial of Sarah. Abraham wishes for his son Isaac to marry, and sends his servant Eliezer back to his homeland where Eliezer finds Rebekkah, who is the granddaughter of Abraham’s brother. She agrees to come back to Canaan, and marries Isaac. Abraham dies peacefully and is buried by Isaac and Ishmael at the side of Sarah in the Cave of Machpelah. It is now up to Isaac to carry on Abraham’s beliefs.

The Social Action Committee is continuing to collect food for the local Sedona food pantry.   Please drop off cans or boxes of non-perishable foods in the bin provided for collections at the stairs leading to the synagogue sanctuary. Sign-ups for Mitzvah Day projects (November 13 in the afternoon) can be done through the form on the website.  Please join for this half-day of service projects.

The Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley, located at 100 Meadow Lark Drive off Route 179 in Sedona, is a welcoming, egalitarian, inclusive congregation dedicated to building a link from the past to the future by providing religious, educational, social and cultural experiences.  Messages to the office telephone at 928 204-1286 will be answered during the week. Updated information is available on the synagogue website – www.jcsvv.org .

This post Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley: November 11-17, 2022 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sedona.Biz

Music in the Stacks at Camp Verde Community Library

Verde Valley News – Music in the Stacks returns on Thursday, November 10th at 5:00 pm in Camp Verde Community Library’s Fireside Room. Music in the Stacks is a showcase of local and national musicians who entertain regularly in Northern Arizona. There are 3-5 different performers during the show, with a rotating variety each month. November’s concert features the following talented musicians: Jo Berger, Ryan Biter, and Joe Clyne. [...] This post Music in the Stacks at Camp Verde Community Library originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
CAMP VERDE, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Wild Thyme Restaurant Group Hosts Art Show This Friday at the Stagecoach Country Roadhouse

Sedona News – Enjoy great shopping at the art show, lunch, dinner, and happy hour at the Stagecoach Country Roadhouse. This event is sponsored by the Wild Thyme Restaurant Group, the newest restaurant to West Sedona known as the Stagecoach Country Roadhouse located at 1405 West Highway 89A.  Beautiful patio dining on the lower and [...] This post Wild Thyme Restaurant Group Hosts Art Show This Friday at the Stagecoach Country Roadhouse originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Local Female Veterans Tell Their Stories at The Sedona Women November Event

Sedona News – Women fought in the Revolutionary War disguised as men and spent years in many wars behind the battlefield as support and spies. But in 1918 Loretta Walsh enlisted in the Navy becoming the first officially sanctioned soldier. Fast forward to today and we see a diverse military with women not only in [...] This post Local Female Veterans Tell Their Stories at The Sedona Women November Event originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Camp Verde Community Library welcomes Diane Phelps Budden for Author Talk

Verde Valley News – Join local author Diane Phelps Budden in Camp Verde Community Library’s Terracotta Room at 1:00 pm on Thursday, November 17th for a presentation and discussion of her newest book, Dear Hubby of Mine: Home Front Wives of World War II.  Diane Phelps Budden spent over 30 years in corporate and academic marketing in Michigan [...] This post Camp Verde Community Library welcomes Diane Phelps Budden for Author Talk originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
CAMP VERDE, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Monday at The Museum: Verde Valley Woodcarvers

Sedona News – If you have a piece of wood and a wood carving knife, come to Monday at the Museum at Sedona Heritage Museum on Monday, November 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and join the Verde Valley Woodcarvers. Hundreds of people have tried their hand at carving with this group since its [...] This post Monday at The Museum: Verde Valley Woodcarvers originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Wild Thyme Restaurant Group Creates Dining Adventures In Sedona!

Sedona AZ News: Restaurateur extraordinaire Heinrich Stasiuk is making an indelible mark on the appetites of Sedona locals and visitors alike with six exciting locations under his belt so far in Sedona and more on the horizon. As founder and CEO of the Wild Thyme Restaurant Group, Heinrich now operates Shorebird Restaurant, Spoke and Wheel Tavern, [...] This post Wild Thyme Restaurant Group Creates Dining Adventures In Sedona! originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Festival partners with SedonaKind for ‘The Kindness of Strangers’ Nov. 13

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to partner with SedonaKind to present the encore of the multiple award-winning film “The Kindness of Strangers” on Sunday, Nov. 13 as part of the Sedona Kindness Day celebration. There will be two shows at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. [...] This post Festival partners with SedonaKind for ‘The Kindness of Strangers’ Nov. 13 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Film Fest presents ‘All That Breathes’ premiere Nov. 11-17

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “All That Breathes” showing Nov. 11-17 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre. “All That Breathes” is the first film to win the Best Documentary Award at both the Sundance and the Cannes Film Festivals. Critics and audiences around the [...] This post Sedona Film Fest presents ‘All That Breathes’ premiere Nov. 11-17 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Scottsdale’s New Short Term Rental Laws and How They Can Affect Sedona

Sedona AZ News: Scottsdale, Arizona, has enacted new short-term rental laws that can and will soon affect short-term rentals in Sedona.  For short-term rental property owners in Sedona, it is vital to understand what’s coming down the pike for them when the city follows suit with what Scottsdale has done. Here below is a video [...] This post Scottsdale’s New Short Term Rental Laws and How They Can Affect Sedona originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Jeff Kashiwa brings Smooth Jazz to Sound Bites Grill This Weekend

Sedona AZ News: Jazz lovers take note – Jazz impresario Jeff Kashiwa takes the Sound Bites Grill Celebrity Showroom stage on Saturday, November 5, from 7 to 9 p.m. Continuing its tradition of bringing only the best musical acts to the restaurant, Sound Bites Grill is proud to announce its hosting of one of the [...] This post Jeff Kashiwa brings Smooth Jazz to Sound Bites Grill This Weekend originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

City’s Parks and Recreation Department begins new youth sports program

Sedona News – From now until Jan. 11, 2023, the city’s Parks and Recreation Department invites Sedona’s youth to sign up for a new sports program with Beginners Edge Sports Training, or B.E.S.T.   For the first season of B.E.S.T. winter sports, there will be four programs offered: a Basketball Clinic, Soccer Clinic, Volleyball Clinic, as [...] This post City’s Parks and Recreation Department begins new youth sports program originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

November First Friday Art Walk Featuring Live painting with Johnson Yazzie

Sedona News – The November First Friday Art Walk features live painting with Johnson Yazzie, new art by Damian Gomes, and Julia Galvan of Visata Handcrafted Jewelry at the Wyatt Gallery, 671 SR 179, Hillside Sedona on November 4, 4:00PM-7:00PM. Johnson Yazzie was born and raised on the Navajo (Diné) Reservation in Pinion, Arizona Johnson [...] This post November First Friday Art Walk Featuring Live painting with Johnson Yazzie originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

“Let Your Voice Be Heard – Vote”

Yavapai County News – Yavapai County Recorder, Michelle M. Burchill would like to announce that tomorrow, Tuesday, November 8, 2022, is Election Day… “Let Your Voice Be Heard – Vote”. All registered voters are eligible to vote in the 2022 General Election.  Emergency Voting is available today Monday, November 7, 2022, at the Yavapai County [...] This post “Let Your Voice Be Heard – Vote” originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Coconino NF Christmas tree permit sales begin November 10

Arizona News – The Coconino National Forest will begin selling a limited number of Christmas tree permits online starting 8 a.m. November 10. Permit owners will be allowed to begin cutting November 18 and can continue to do so through December 31. A total of 1,300 permits will be available via Recreation.gov. Permit purchasers should thoroughly [...] This post Coconino NF Christmas tree permit sales begin November 10 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Festival presents National Theatre of London’s ‘The Seagull’ Nov. 13

Sedona News – The National Theatre of London continues its new season with its acclaimed new production of “The Seagull” showing in Sedona on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 3 p.m. The Sedona International Film Festival hosts the big screen premiere at its Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre. Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) makes her West End debut [...] This post Festival presents National Theatre of London’s ‘The Seagull’ Nov. 13 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Heritage Museum to Host Veterans Day Tribute

Sedona News – The Sedona Heritage Museum’s annual Veterans Day tribute will be on Friday, November 11 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at the Museum. All veterans of all U.S. service branches, active military, family, friends, and residents who want to show their appreciation to those who have served and are now serving are invited to [...] This post Sedona Heritage Museum to Host Veterans Day Tribute originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

The Fight’s Been Fought. Now for the Call

By Tommy Acosta Sedona AZ News: So, here we are. The moment we have all been waiting for. The final call in the mayoral battle between Scott Jablow and Samaire Armstrong. Both contestants have put up a great fight in reaching their goal and now it’s up to the voters to decide who will sit [...] This post The Fight’s Been Fought. Now for the Call originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Dear Zoe’ encore Nov. 4-10

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona return of “Dear Zoe” showing Nov. 4-10 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre. “Dear Zoe” premiered at the 2022 Sedona International Film Festival where it received the festival’s Best Humanitarian Feature Film Award. It was one of the highest rated films [...] This post Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Dear Zoe’ encore Nov. 4-10 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Monday at The Museum: Red Rock Quilters

Sedona News – Love quilting? Got questions? Members of the Red Rock Quilters will be the featured guests for Monday at the Museum on Monday, November 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.  Perhaps bring a small project to work on and enjoy the fellowship of quilting by getting your questions answered or just talking about [...] This post Monday at The Museum: Red Rock Quilters originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Rummage & Treasures Sale to Benefit Sedona Heritage Museum

Sedona News – The Sedona Heritage Museum will hold a Rummage & Treasures Sale on Saturday, November 5 from 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. at the Museum. Proceeds will benefit the Museum’s programs. The sale will include many rummage sale type items plus antiques, vintage pieces, art, furniture, home decor and tools. Special items already donated include [...] This post Rummage & Treasures Sale to Benefit Sedona Heritage Museum originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona.Biz

Sedona, AZ
386
Followers
1K+
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

The Premier Internet Voice of Sedona, Verde Valley, Flagstaff

 https://www.sedona.biz

Comments / 0

Community Policy