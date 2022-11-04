Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley: November 11-17, 2022

By Rabbi Alicia Magal

Shalom and greetings from the Rabbi, Board of Directors, and congregation of the Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley.,

All the services, classes, and programs are listed on the synagogue website, jcsvv.org . Visitors are welcome to attend services.

On Friday, November 11, a Friday evening Erev Shabbat service, led by Rabbi Alicia Magal, begins at 5:30 pm both in person and on Zoom, and live-streamed for members and their invitees. Verses from the Torah portion VAYERA will be chanted (Genesis 18:1 – 22:24), dealing with the life of Abraham and Sarah. Abraham gets a message from angel visitors about the upcoming destruction of the the wicked population of Sodom and Gomorrah, and pleads with God not to destroy the innocent along with the guilty, but alas, only Abraham’s nephew Lot and his family will escape. Isaac is born to Abraham and Sarah, bringing great joy but also more tests of Abraham’s faith. Blessings for those who are ill, and a Mazal Tov for those celebrating a birthday or anniversary will be offered at the Kabbalat Shabbat service. Kaddish, the Mourner’s prayer, will be recited in memory of those who passed away either recently or at this time in past years. Shabbat offers a time out from work and worry, an opportunity to be grateful for our lives and the bounty with which we are blessed. Festive Oneg refreshments will be sponsored by Yona Salberg.

The Adult Jewish Education Committee is offering a class based on the curriculum 10 Paths to God, created by Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, and facilitated at the JCSVV by Paul Friedman and Rabbi Magal in person and on Zoom: Tuesdays, November 8 – December 15, 2022 at 3:00 pm MST. Registration is through the synagogue website, JCSVV.org, under Learning.

Meditation class will meet on Wednesday, November 16 at 4:00 on zoom.

On Thursday, November 17, at 4:00 pm, Torah study, led by Rabbi Magal on Zoom, will focus on the Torah portion Chayei Sarah (Genesis 23:1 – 25:18) tells of the burial of Sarah. Abraham wishes for his son Isaac to marry, and sends his servant Eliezer back to his homeland where Eliezer finds Rebekkah, who is the granddaughter of Abraham’s brother. She agrees to come back to Canaan, and marries Isaac. Abraham dies peacefully and is buried by Isaac and Ishmael at the side of Sarah in the Cave of Machpelah. It is now up to Isaac to carry on Abraham’s beliefs.

The Social Action Committee is continuing to collect food for the local Sedona food pantry. Please drop off cans or boxes of non-perishable foods in the bin provided for collections at the stairs leading to the synagogue sanctuary. Sign-ups for Mitzvah Day projects (November 13 in the afternoon) can be done through the form on the website. Please join for this half-day of service projects.

The Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley, located at 100 Meadow Lark Drive off Route 179 in Sedona, is a welcoming, egalitarian, inclusive congregation dedicated to building a link from the past to the future by providing religious, educational, social and cultural experiences. Messages to the office telephone at 928 204-1286 will be answered during the week. Updated information is available on the synagogue website – www.jcsvv.org .

